October 9, 2024
Disconnect? Joe Biden dodges question about ‘gracious’ Ron DeSantis snubbing Kamala Harris
Image via AP.

A.G. Gancarski
October 9, 2024

Joe Biden
'All I can tell you is I've talked to Governor DeSantis.'

President Joe Biden isn’t defending his Vice President amid a conflict with Gov. Ron DeSantis.

Asked if DeSantis “needs to take” Kamala Harris’ calls, Biden didn’t engage the premise, instead shifting his response to his storm cooperation with the Governor.

“All I can tell you is I’ve talked to Gov. DeSantis. He’s been very gracious. He’s thanked me for all we’ve done. He knows what we’re doing. And I think that’s important,” Biden said.

The President left open the question as to whether he believes his endorsed successor should be ignored by a Republican leader known for sharp criticisms of both Biden and Harris about a number of topics for years.

Harris, for her part, took to the Weather Channel to respond to DeSantis’ unwillingness to talk to her, saying “this is not a time for us to just point fingers at each other as Americans,” and adding that “anybody who considers themselves to be a leader should really be in the business right now of giving people a sense of confidence that we’re all working together.”

The Florida Governor, as we’ve reported for days, has not been in that business when it comes to Harris. He made those points again Wednesday night on Fox News.

“If I honestly thought there was something to be gained, I would call her,” DeSantis said. “The fact of the matter is she has no role in this process.”

Monday night and Tuesday morning he also went on Foxx to tell his side of the story regarding his disconnect with the “delusional” Harris. He took issue with the Vice President’s claim that the Florida Governor was playing “political games” and being “selfish” in not talking to her.

Meanwhile, DeSantis has been complimentary of Biden, in an effort that seems to use the outgoing President to triangulate with the Vice President who would replace him.

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has been the Northeast Florida correspondent for Florida Politics since 2014. He writes for the New York Post and National Review also, with previous work in the American Conservative and Washington Times and a 15+ year run as a columnist in Folio Weekly. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

