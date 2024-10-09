Taylor Swift gives $5 million to help Hurricane Milton and Helene victims

Days before she is scheduled to perform in Florida on the Eras Tour, Taylor Swift has donated $5 million to help Hurricane Helene and Milton relief efforts.

Swift gave the gift to Feeding America, according to the nonprofit’s announcement on X.

“Thank you Taylor, for standing with us in the movement to end hunger and for helping communities in need,” the organization’s CEO Claire Babineaux-Fontenot wrote on X.

Feeding America is a nonprofit network of more than 200 food banks across the country.

“This contribution will help communities rebuild and recover, providing essential food, clean water and supplies to people affected by these devastating storms,” Babineaux-Fontenot wrote.

Swift was recently named the richest female musician in the world with a net worth estimated at $1.6 billion. The singer of “Shake It Off” and “Blank Space” also has a long history of giving back, especially to food banks.

“Since last March, Swift has donated the equivalent of hundreds of thousands of meals to help feed the growing number of Americans grappling with rising food and housing costs. She chooses to give without celebrity fanfare, and the gifts have been welcomed,” the Associated Press reported in August while Swift traveled around her 52-city tour.

And the next stop on the tour happens to be in the Sunshine State.

Swift is scheduled to come perform for three nights in a row next week in Miami as part of her famous Eras Tour.

Will Hurricane Milton ruin her Oct. 18-20 shows or will it go on as planned?

So far, no announcements have been made.

The hype for Swift is big with even the Brightline offering a sing-along train ride from Orlando to Hard Rock Stadium for Swifties.

But Florida is also getting struck with a major hurricane that’s passing through Orlando Wednesday night and is expected to cause flooding and power outages and knock over trees. Much of Florida will be affected by the powerful storm.

Here’s how to donate to Feeding America.