October 9, 2024
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

St. Petersburg cuts power to sewage plants ahead of Hurricane Milton
St. Petersburg City Hall. Image via WikiCommons.

Fresh Take FloridaOctober 9, 20242min0

Related Articles

HeadlinesStorm Coverage

Milton takes out power for nearly 863K Florida customers

HeadlinesStorm Coverage

Milton makes landfall near Siesta Key as Category 3

HeadlinesStorm Coverage

‘The storm is here’: Gov. DeSantis speaks as the hurricane Florida feared most is making landfall

St_Petersburg_City_Hall
City officials called the hurricane measure a "difficult decision."

The City of St. Petersburg turned off power to two of three of its sewage treatment plants in preparation for Hurricane Milton. The city made what officials called the “difficult decision” to shut down the Northeast and Southwest sewer treatment plants to protect employees and buildings, the city said on social media..

The city cut power due to life-threatening storm surge from Hurricane Milton, it said. Tampa Bay is forecast to experience up to 9 feet of storm surge from Milton, and has already experienced hurricane-force wind gusts.

Residents and businesses were encouraged to limit water usage starting at 7 p.m. Sewer service restoration could take up to two days or more post-storm, according to the city’s website. The city has no plans to shut down its drinkable water plant ahead of Milton.

___

This story was produced by Fresh Take Florida, a news service of the University of Florida College of Journalism and Communications.

Post Views: 0

Fresh Take Florida

VIEW ALL POSTS

previous'The storm is here': Gov. DeSantis speaks as the hurricane Florida feared most is making landfall

nextMilton makes landfall near Siesta Key as Category 3

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, William March, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Jesse Scheckner, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Categories

Local governments begin issuing curfews ahead of Milton landfall

This is default text for notification bar
Learn more