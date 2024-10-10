St. Petersburg cuts power to sewage plants ahead of Hurricane Milton

The City of St. Petersburg turned off power to two of three of its sewage treatment plants in preparation for Hurricane Milton. The city made what officials called the “difficult decision” to shut down the Northeast and Southwest sewer treatment plants to protect employees and buildings, the city said on social media..

The city cut power due to life-threatening storm surge from Hurricane Milton, it said. Tampa Bay is forecast to experience up to 9 feet of storm surge from Milton, and has already experienced hurricane-force wind gusts.

Residents and businesses were encouraged to limit water usage starting at 7 p.m. Sewer service restoration could take up to two days or more post-storm, according to the city’s website. The city has no plans to shut down its drinkable water plant ahead of Milton.

This story was produced by Fresh Take Florida, a news service of the University of Florida College of Journalism and Communications.