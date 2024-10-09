October 9, 2024
Florida authorities threaten ‘enhanced’ punishment for looters

Jesse SchecknerOctober 9, 20244min3

DeSantis
‘We want to make sure people are safe.’

As Hurricane Milton barrels toward Florida’s Gulf Coast, authorities in the state are letting potential looters know that if homeowners’ guns don’t get them, the long arm of the law will.

Gov. Ron DeSantis said Florida is “going to come down hard on” post-hurricane thieves during a briefing at the state Emergency Operations Center on Wednesday.

That’s if Florida’s well-armed, law-abiding residents don’t get them first.

“If you go into somebody’s house after a storm passes, think you’re going to be able to commit crimes, you’re going to get in really serious trouble,” he said Tuesday. “You don’t know what’s behind that door in a Second Amendment state.”

Dave Kerner, Director of the Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles, under which the Florida Highway Patrol operates, said there’s “no escape” for robbers.

“The state of Florida is not going to give you an opportunity to take advantage of Floridians,” he said, according to the Tallahassee Democrat.

Lt. Paul Bloom of the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, told The Mirror Tuesday that deputies will patrol before, during and after the storm and that there will be heavier punishments for looters.

“We want to make sure people are safe,” he said. “For people who break into other people’s homes during the storm, the consequences will be enhanced.”

Multiple arrests were made after Hurricane Helene hit Florida’s Big Bend area at Category 4 strength late last month. That included eight men taken into custody in Tennessee described in early reports as being undocumented migrants. Newsweek later reported, with confirmation from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, that the men were farm workers legally in the state on visas.

Pasco County residents told News Channel 8 in Tampa last week about unidentified people who had entered their home while they were staying at a hotel, waiting for Helene’s floodwaters to ebb.

We had some people walking around the house,” Shawn Clayton, a resident of Pasco’s Gulf Harbors neighborhood, told the outlet. “One of the neighbors had to come down and run them off (and) actually threaten violence to get them to leave.”

After strengthening to a Category 5 storm earlier in the week, Milton weakened to a Category 3 by 5 p.m. on Wednesday. The tempest is expected to make landfall near Tampa Bay and Sarasota late Wednesday.

Jesse Scheckner

Jesse Scheckner has covered South Florida with a focus on Miami-Dade County since 2012. His work has been recognized by the Hearst Foundation, Society of Professional Journalists, Florida Society of News Editors, Florida MMA Awards and Miami New Times. Email him at [email protected] and follow him on Twitter @JesseScheckner.

previousDisconnect? Joe Biden dodges question about 'gracious' Ron DeSantis snubbing Kamala Harris

nextNearly 119K Florida customers already lost power and Milton hasn't made landfall yet

3 comments

  • "E"

    October 9, 2024 at 6:22 pm

    Good evening Beloved Un-Decided Voters,
    As you all know in a state controlled by a Democrat there would be no mention of looters durring or after a devistating storm such as the one pounding Florida right now.
    Democrats, by ignoring the subject, would intentionaly and actually be encourageing looting and other such property crimes.
    Be sure to cast your POTUS vote for Law & Order by voting Trump into The White House.
    This will actually pave the way for Ron & The Beautiful Casey Desantis to follow Trumps 4 year term into The White House.
    Thanks Beloved Un-Decided Voters & thanks Ron & Casey,
    “E”

    Reply

  • yew oweme

    October 9, 2024 at 6:41 pm

    EARL SHITTS , you lie. i live in gop east tn. we just had a disaster in 5 counties, no looting. i think that is a florida thing. for you to say dems don’t handle looting well, that sounds like one of your pathetic lies. BTW, ron & casey are not beloved at all. another one of your pathetic lies.

    Reply

  • Dont Say FLA

    October 9, 2024 at 7:07 pm

    What I’m hearing is Rhonda confessing that they’ve lost control and everyone’s on their own

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

