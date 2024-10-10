Gov. DeSantis: Milton ‘worst-case scenario’ averted, but ‘destruction and damage’ rampant

Gov. Ron DeSantis is reviewing the impacts of “destruction and damage” from a storm that made landfall at Siesta Key but created damage far afield, noting it was “not the worst-case scenario.”

“We will better understand the extent of the damage as the day progresses,” DeSantis said.

Everything from “tornadoes that ravaged the east coast” to “strong winds” in Pinellas, Hillsborough, Manatee and Sarasota, with flooding rains of up to 18 inches in the Tampa Bay region area with more than a foot of rain farther east on the Interstate 4 corridor.

With rivers expected to continue rising, the water impacts aren’t done, and DeSantis expects more “flooding in the subsequent days.” Division of Emergency Management Director Kevin Guthrie subsequently mentioned the St. Johns River is especially vulnerable in the days and weeks ahead.

Search and rescue teams and National Guardsmen are deployed, with Fish and Wildlife and the State Guard involved in rescue efforts as well.

DeSantis also expects “fatalities” in the wake of the storm, but the ultimate human toll won’t be known immediately.

Meanwhile, 3.1 million are without power, including 68% of accounts in Pinellas and 75% of accounts in Sarasota and Hillsborough, 82% in Manatee, and 95% in Hardee, creating ample work for the 50,000 linemen staged.

“We appreciate everybody that’s in that fight,” DeSantis said.

Cut and toss and bridge inspections are underway in “the impact areas” with the goal of getting “residents back in their homes” as soon as safely possible.

Bridges in Tampa are opening depending on clearing debris, he added. And seaports likely will be able to “resume operations very quickly,” but initial impacts seem minimal, he added.

Water main breaks throughout Pinellas County are being repaired, Guthrie said, “one by one by one.”

Additionally, one hospital Guthrie couldn’t name is being evacuated given those issues.

The state is working to “support and supplement” local efforts “on our dime,” including support with engineers to “help them get back online and running,” Guthrie added.