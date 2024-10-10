Less than a day after landfall, Donald Trump casts doubt on federal response to Milton

Another hurricane brings fresh aspersions on federal storm recovery efforts from former President Donald Trump.

“Hopefully on Jan. 20 you’re going to have somebody that’s really going to help you and help you like never before,” Trump said Thursday in a video on X.

Trump was more positive about onetime Presidential Primary opponent Ron DeSantis, meanwhile.

“Your Governor is doing an excellent job. I’ve been talking to him and watching. Ron is doing a really good job. We’re proud of him and we’re going to have something very, very special in the end. I think it’s going to turn out a lot better than people thought,” Trump added.

This is nothing new for Trump, who cast doubt on Helene response as well.

“They’re being treated very badly in the Republican areas,” Trump said on Fox News on Sept. 30. “They’re not getting water, they’re not getting anything.”

President Joe Biden and DeSantis have made it clear that they want to be seen as working constructively during this storm, complicating Trump’s messaging.

“All I can tell you is I’ve talked to Gov. DeSantis. He’s been very gracious. He’s thanked me for all we’ve done. He knows what we’re doing. And I think that’s important,” Biden said Wednesday to reporters at the White House.

DeSantis has given Biden credit in a way he hasn’t in years, meanwhile, reiterating that he’s gotten everything he’s asked for from Washington.

“I’ve had storms under both President Trump and President Biden, and I’ve worked well with both of them,” he said on Fox News this week.