Florida citrus growers bemoan ‘extremely discouraging’ first forecast for 2024-25 harvest season

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (UDSA) released its inaugural forecast for the 2024-25 citrus season. And without even fully factoring in the effect of back-to-back storm strikes, the numbers are not looking good for Florida’s farmers.

The USDA forecast projects just 15 million boxes of oranges will be produced this season, along with 1.4 million boxes of grapefruit and 200,000 boxes of tangerines and tangelos.

That would put Florida’s orange production almost 3 million boxes short of last season — when farmers produced just under 18 million boxes — a drop-off from a year which already saw near historic production lows.

Florida Citrus Mutual, the state’s largest citrus grower organization, says the state’s farmers need help to bring those numbers back up.

“The forecast for the season is extremely discouraging,” said Matt Joyner, Executive Vice President and CEO of Florida Citrus Mutual.

“Before Hurricane Milton swept through Florida’s citrus belt this week, citrus growers were optimistic about the health of their groves and were hopeful for the prospect of a fruitful season. After years of battling citrus greening and trying to recover from Hurricane Ian two years ago, we were beginning to see tree health and bloom improve with the treatments and therapies deployed in the groves.”

Florida citrus production has declined sharply from its peak during the 1990s. During the 1997-98 season, Florida farmers produced a whopping 244 million boxes of oranges.

“The USDA’s October forecast for the 2024-2025 harvest season represents just 6.15% of the industry’s peak production,” a press release from Florida Citrus Mutual notes. “Fostering a robust citrus industry through advocacy, research, funding and proactive initiatives is crucial for the future of Florida citrus.”

And as Joyner added, the USDA’s 2024-25 forecast, released Friday, is not yet wholly capturing the damage done by Hurricane Milton.

“Citrus growers are just beginning to assess the impacts and begin the recovery process from the Category 3 storm,” Joyner said.

“Our citrus growers are resilient, but after fighting citrus greening for nearly two decades and having three major hurricanes in the past seven years devastate the heart of our growing region, growers are weary and will require support from our state and federal partners to continue the industry’s comeback. Florida Citrus Mutual remains committed to ensuring our growers have the resources they need to survive and even thrive once again.”