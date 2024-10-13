Ron DeSantis prioritizes return to transportation and debris removal in post-Milton cleanup

Gov. Ron DeSantis announced several key developments in the recovery from Hurricane Milton that ravaged Florida Thursday.

First, he said the priority is to get Florida moving again and that starts with several fuel stations that will distribute gasoline and diesel for free in Florida. Many gas stations have simply run out of fuel and Florida government officials have taken over.

“People can actually get free gas. Imagine that,” DeSantis said.

The sites providing free gas and diesel include:

— New College of Florida – Heiser Natural Sciences Complex, 11 a.m. – 8 p.m., 500 College Dr

Sarasota.

— South Florida State College – Desoto Center, 10 a.m. – 7 p.m., 2251 N.E. Turner Ave., Arcadia.

— Charlotte Sports Park, 7 a.m. – 7 p.m., 2300 El Jobean Road, Port Charlotte.

— Suncoast Technical College Northport, 10 a.m. – 7 p.m., 4445 Career Lane, North Port.

— St. Pete College Tarpon Springs, 10 a.m. – 7 p.m., 600 E. Klosterman Road, Tarpon Springs.

— East Bay Raceway, 10 a.m. – 7 p.m., 6311 Burts Road, Tampa.

— Tom Bennett Park, 7 a.m. – 7 p.m., 280 Kay Road, Bradenton.

— Plant City Stadium,7 a.m. – 7 p.m., 1810 S. Park Road, Plant City.

— Central Lot – Parking Lot, 7 a.m. – 7 p.m., 800 1st Ave. S., St. Petersburg.

Meanwhile DeSantis announced all Florida airports have now been reopened with the exception of Sarasota-Bradenton. He said that hub will return to operations Wednesday.

DeSantis held the Sunday afternoon news conference from Treasure Island on the Gulf Coast. That Pinellas County island not only sustained heavy damage from Hurricane Milton Oct. 9, but there were still huge piles of storm debris on the island left over from Hurricane Helene that slammed the area about two weeks earlier.

DeSantis said it’s a stark reminder that debris removal throughout the state will have to proceed quickly. He said President Joe Biden approved federal reimbursement for all debris removal for up to 90 days. DeSantis said he’s deployed about 2,800 state personnel to augment debris removal throughout the state and debris removal sites can be approved for permits from the state as local municipalities apply.

Moody’s Analytics on Saturday estimated economic costs from the storm will range from $50 billion to $85 billion, including upwards of $70 billion in property damage and an economic output loss of up to $15 billion.

There have been about a dozen deaths attributed to Milton from the Gulf Coast through the interior of the state and to the Atlantic Coast, which was the path of the storm from late Oct. 9 into Oct. 10. Several of the deaths were recorded in St. Lucie County where there was an outbreak of tornadoes spawned by Milton. Officials say the toll could have been worse if not for the widespread evacuations. Overall, more than a thousand people were rescued in the wake of the storm.

As of 12 p.m. Sunday, approximately 891,623 Floridians were still without power. The state of Florida has restored 3.17 million accounts, according to DeSantis.

There were more than 260 rescues actualized by the Florida State Guard during the Hurricane Milton event, he said. Most schools have will be returning to classes Monday, though he added that is not universal and residents need to check with their local school districts.