Fraud investigators comb Florida looking for contractors ready to rip off hurricane victims

Disaster Fraud Action Strike Teams are being deployed to several counties in Florida that were impacted by Hurricane Milton.

Florida Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis sent the teams out into the state over the weekend to seek out potential rip-off scams that could victimize residents who were adversely impacted by the monster storm that ripped through the state Oct. 9 into Oct. 10. Three teams with 18 personnel were dispatched to seek out the potential fraudsters and educate the public.

“Just minutes after a storm, the bad actors and scam artists will swoop in to try and take advantage of the destruction and make a quick buck. I refuse to allow fraudsters to come between you and your recovery, that’s why I have deployed my Disaster Fraud Action Strike Teams to storm impacted areas including Hillsborough, Sarasota, and St. Lucie counties to be on the lookout for bad actors,” Patronis said in a news release.

It’s the same action Patronis took right after Hurricane Helene raked the west coast of Florida Sept. 26.

“These anti-fraud strike teams consist of trained insurance fraud investigators with specialized knowledge of homeowners and auto insurance fraud, and they will be on the ground in the impacted areas to ensure residents know the signs of fraud and lawbreakers are held responsible. As you work to recover, don’t feel pressured by anyone and DON’T SIGN ANYTHING!” Patronis said.

Insurance specialists with state offices have also been sent into communities to help residents deal with getting their due from insurers after the storm. Since deploying DFAST, officers have interacted with nearly 100 homeowners, businesses, and contractors in storm-affected counties.

Even if most residents don’t interact with fraud investigators, Patronis said there are some common signs to look for that might indicate fraud, especially with contractors including:

— A contractor, service provider (i.e., tree removal or debris removal company, etc.), or restoration professional who offered to waive or discount your insurance deductible.

— A contractor, service provider, or restoration professional that has received payment and has failed to provide any repairs to your home.

— A contractor, service provider, or restoration professional who offered to provide repairs at a cash-only discounted rate and has failed to provide repairs to your home.

— A contractor, service provider, or restoration professional who has failed to provide any repairs to your home and has stopped responding to your contact attempts.