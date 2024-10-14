Sunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 10.14.24

Good Monday morning.

The Florida Chamber of Commerce is launching a new anti-Amendment 3 website outlining the potential hazards of legalizing pot.

This site, www.FLBizAgainstA3.com, is part of the Chamber’s effort to educate residents and business leaders on the possible adverse ripple effects of Amendment 3, including the severe consequences for local businesses, public safety, Florida’s brand and Florida’s quality of life.

The Florida Chamber has opposed placing recreational marijuana in the Constitution for years, and the “No on 3” effort includes the leadership of Gov. Ron DeSantis, the Florida Sheriff’s Association, numerous members of the Local Chamber Federation, and other community and legislative leaders.

“Only three states have legalized recreational marijuana by 60%, and we’re fighting to make sure Florida doesn’t become the 4th,” said Florida Chamber President and CEO Mark Wilson. “The passage of Amendment 3 would jeopardize Florida’s family-friendly and business-friendly climate while driving up costs for local businesses and families and degrading our quality of life.

“Just like pregnant pigs had no place in our state constitution decades ago, legalizing drugs should not be rammed into our foundational document just because one company can dump $100 million into an ad campaign. The risks far outweigh any potential benefits, and we urge all Floridians to stand with us in opposing this dangerous amendment,” Wilson said.

The new website provides detailed information on how Amendment 3 could impact various industries across Florida. It also includes employer-to-employee educational tools for businesses to get involved in the “No on 3” campaign. The website also includes data on how legalization has affected businesses in other states and quotes from Florida elected officials and leaders opposing Amendment 3.

U.S. Sen. Rick Scott is rolling out a new ad featuring county sheriffs praising the incumbent Republican’s post-storm leadership.

“He’s the first phone call we always get if there’s a hurricane if there’s an issue going on,” Pasco County Sheriff Chris Nocco says in the 30-second ad.

The spot features a half-dozen other sheriffs extolling the first-term Senator and former two-term Governor for his disaster preparedness and recovery efforts.

“Rick Scott shows up when skies are blue, Rick Scott shows up when times are gray, when things are hard,” another backer says. “He’s not your traditional politician.”

Early in this cycle, Scott announced nearly all county sheriffs in the state — 59 — were backing his 2024 bid. In addition to dozens of Republicans, the list included a pair of elected Democrats: Gadsden County Sheriff Morris Young and Calhoun County Sheriff Glenn Kimbrel.

Scott’s campaign said the new “Leadership” ad is part of the $10 million statewide ad buy announced earlier this month.

“Federal flood maps underestimated risk in areas hit hardest by Hurricane Helene” via Kevin Crowe, Shannon Osaka and John Muyskens of The Washington Post — The federal government’s flood maps, which are used nationwide to signal areas vulnerable to inundation, vastly underestimated the flood risk faced by properties in the parts of North Carolina devastated by Hurricane Helene, according to data analyzed by The Washington Post.

The analysis of flood risk data from First Street, a climate modeling group, found that just 2% of properties in the mountainous counties of western North Carolina fall inside areas marked as having a special risk of flooding. That “Special Flood Hazard Area” designation compels homeowners to buy flood insurance if they want to get a federally-backed mortgage, indicating where the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) sees a risk of a 1-in-100-year flood. Scientists consider that zone, which amounts to a 1% chance of flooding in a given year, as facing significant danger.

According to a Post analysis of First Street’s data in those mountainous areas, the number of properties at risk could be seven times higher than what FEMA flood maps indicate.

The discrepancy shows how the agency’s maps — which rely only on floods observed in the past and don’t take into account flooding from heavy rain, small streams and tributaries, or climate change’s future impact — can fall short when assessing current risks in a wetter, hotter world.

“President Joe Biden surveys Pinellas storm damage, pledges funds after Hurricanes Milton, Helene” via Divya Kumar of the Tampa Bay Times — Standing in front of a storm-battered home outside Sunset Park, Biden announced $612 million in new investments in projects to support recovery from Milton and Helene. The funds, dispersed through the U.S. Department of Energy, include $47 million to Florida Power & Light and $47 million to Gainesville Regional Utilities. Biden said the funds would make electric grids more resilient and help reduce the frequency and duration of power outages “while extreme weather events become more frequent.” Biden said he spoke to business owners and residents in St. Pete Beach and empathized with what it’s like to lose a home, recalling when his home was struck by lightning and he lost possessions.

“Ron DeSantis misses post-hurricane meeting with Biden — again” via Zach Montellaro of POLITICO — DeSantis skipped meeting with Biden, the second time in as many weeks that the Governor did not meet with Biden while in Florida touring storm damage. Biden traveled to the state to survey the aftermath of Milton, which wreaked havoc on Florida earlier this week. The storm caused significant damage in the state after touching down along the Gulf Coast, bringing heavy rains, high winds and tornadoes across the peninsula. According to pool reports, Biden took an aerial tour of the damage over Tampa Bay and received a briefing on the recovery effort. Biden told reporters before departing the state that he had not spoken with DeSantis Sunday. A spokesperson for the Governor confirmed DeSantis did not meet with Biden, adding that the office was represented by the state’s emergency management chief, Kevin Guthrie, at the briefing.

“Catastrophe bond investors brace for huge losses as Milton rages” via Gautam Naik of Bloomberg — Investors in catastrophe bonds are girding themselves for substantial losses as the combined destructive force of Helene and Milton looks set to trigger payment clauses on a scale not seen in years. Catastrophe bonds, or cat bonds as they’re known in the industry, are issued by insurers and reinsurers to provide financial protection against the most severe natural disasters. Investors who buy the bonds stand to make large gains if a predefined event doesn’t occur but can lose a big chunk of their capital if it does. Those losses are used to cover insurance claims.

“13 days, 2 hurricanes, and incalculable anxiety in Tampa Bay” via Christopher Spata of the Tampa Bay Times — Hurricanes are part of the price we pay to live on a “peninsula in the tropics,” as Florida’s emergency management director described the state this week. We get 200-plus days of annual sunshine, cotton-candy sunsets and sweet tropical fruit in our backyards. We also face the occasional threat of annihilation. Longtime residents know the routine when it comes to hurricanes and, after the past two weeks, so do the many transplants who have moved to a part of the state that was affected, which is pretty much all of it. The fear ran more profound this time, nipping at the heels of Tampa Bay’s worst storm in a century. Our chests ached as dark daydreams crept into those long, long hours. Where would it go? And how could we possibly take any more? On Saturday, two days after Milton, sawdust flew under a gentle sky as we cut through fallen palms and stowed the plywood shutters. We stared at the estimates the power company sent, promises that the lights would come back on. We left our key cards at the front desk, prayed for open roads and began the drive home.

“At Milton’s ground zero on Siesta Key, a double whammy of damage” via Joey Flechas and Al Diaz of the Miami Herald — Standing on a thick layer of sand, Adam Robinson’s head nearly reached the ceiling of his beachfront condo in Siesta Key — ground zero for Milton. The storm had dumped much of the beach into the living room and rearranged the furniture. The leather recliner jammed the front door between the wall and the kitchen counter. A piece of what used to be a wooden walkway to the beach lay in his living room. This is what a double whammy of major hurricanes did to this stretch of Florida’s Gulf Coast, renowned for its fine white beach sand and gorgeous Gulf of Mexico views. Two weeks before Milton made landfall on this barrier island off Sarasota late Wednesday night, Helene had churned some 100 miles offshore on its way to a landfall far to the north in the Big Bend.

“A retirement community prepared for a hurricane. Tornadoes came instead” via Nicholas Bogel-Burroughs of The New York Times — Victor Linero was watching coverage of Milton’s churn toward Florida when, suddenly, he saw a live video of a tornado near his grandfather’s home — hours before the hurricane was supposed to hit on the opposite side of the state. In a panic, Linero warned his grandfather over the phone that he needed to take cover. “I was screaming, ‘Papi, get shelter now!’” recalled Linero, 26, who was raised by his grandfather. “And then I start hearing, ‘Oh my God. Ahh!’” He heard his grandfather, Alejandro Alonso, 66, let out a final scream. Then, the other end of the line went silent.

“Gulf Coast beach towns reel from back-to-back hurricanes but promise a ‘comeback’” via Steven Walker and Michael Cuglietta of the Orlando Sentinel — Up and down Florida’s Gulf Coast, along a 100-mile stretch from Sanibel Island north to Treasure Island, unwelcome visits from two powerful hurricanes left residents stunned and weary. But lured by these barrier islands — one of the state’s most captivating but fragile ecological gems — most said they were determined to rebuild. The storms also left regular visitors to the islands — whether from as close as Orlando or as far away as London — monitoring the damage online and mourning the wreckage of beloved vacation spots known for their postcard-perfect sunsets, fine fishing and laid-back vibes. “So sad! So many beautiful beaches ruined! Praying for everyone’s safety!” a New York woman wrote on St. Pete Beach’s Facebook page.

“After Milton, a feeling of ‘fight or flight’ along Pinellas beaches” via Lauren Peace and Shreya Vuttaluru of the Tampa Bay Times — While the story of Helene was written in close-call rescues, drownings and flooded buildings — the wreckage of which still lines hundreds of miles of Pinellas roads — that of Milton was defined for many by a dizzying combination of relief and exhaustion on the back of immediate heartache. The Tampa Bay region was spared the surge forecasters said could have reached 15 feet. But just days after residents first returned to their homes to clean up debris from one deadly storm, Milton came as another hard blow. “It’s almost like a fight or flight feeling,” said Kelcey Marsan, 28. “You don’t have time to sit and cry.”

“Take a look at the damage to this ‘old Florida’ beach; colorful cottages toppled” via Tiffany Tompkins, Ryan Ballogg and Milena Malaver of the Miami Herald — Bradenton Beach residents got to see the damage firsthand from Milton as they were allowed back on their beloved Gulf island community Friday morning. Longboat Key Bridge, which links Bradenton Beach with Longboat Key, reopened Friday afternoon. Anna Maria Island, a popular vacation spot known for its pristine beaches, cafes and gorgeous sunsets on the Gulf of Mexico, opened on Sunday.

“‘Boom! It was coming in’: Glen Eagles residents recall terror of Milton’s assault” via Jim Abbott of the Daytona Beach News-Journal — It was around 12:30 a.m. Thursday, as the brunt of Milton’s assault was starting to slam into Volusia and Flagler counties, when John Felgate rolled out of bed to feel damp carpet beneath his toes in the home that he shares with his wife, Sharon, in Glen Eagles Golf Villas. “He was thinking that we had a roof leak,” Sharon said. It didn’t take long for the couple to realize that the scene unfolding before them was unimaginably more dangerous and catastrophic. Like other residents in the subdivision along Orange Camp Road, just east of U.S. Highway 17-92 on DeLand’s southern side, Milton’s life-threatening floods were suddenly at their doorsteps.

“They came to Florida for a slice of paradise. Now they are packing their bags” via Arian Campo-Flores of The Wall Street Journal — Cin-dee Cawley moved to Florida two decades ago for the same reason so many others have: the lure of tropical living at a reasonable price. That was before the latest hurricane, Milton, lashed Englewood with fierce winds and storm surge this week. It was also before Hurricane Helene two weeks ago, Debby in August and Ian in 2022. Each time, Cawley endured the anxiety of facing a potentially devastating loss, the disruption of preparing for the storm and the sometimes-laborious cleanup afterward. “It’s too much,” said Cawley, who was spending the day cleaning her sister’s deluged property. Her own home had some gutters ripped off. “It’s like playing Russian roulette. I don’t want to play anymore.”

“Hurricane surge could blow away Florida homeowners insurance ‘fixes’” via Christine Sexton of the Florida Phoenix — Floridians already pay the highest homeowners insurance premiums in the nation. While the state’s top politicians contend they have taken steps to fix that, major hurricanes may have blown any progress. There were fears that the storm would take a direct hit at the Tampa Bay region, a low-lying area vulnerable to storm surge. That didn’t happen. Still, the damage could run into the billions. And that could have a cascading effect on what residents ultimately pay. This is now the third hurricane to land in Florida this year; storm season doesn’t end until Nov. 30.

“Determination to rebuild follows Florida’s hurricanes with acceptance that storms will come again” via The Associated Press — No sooner had residents of the Bahia Vista Gulf condominium complex dug out from Helene than they were faced with the same daunting cleanup from new damage inflicted by Milton. The beachfront units had been gutted, treated, and dried out after Helene, and mounds of sand blown in from the beach had been removed. Less than two weeks later, Milton barreled in and undid all the progress. “They’ve got to start the whole process over, cleaning, sanitizing, bringing in drying equipment, getting them all dried and prepped for renovations,” lamented Bill O’Connell, a Board member at the complex in Venice, about an hour’s drive south of Tampa. The second hurricane “brought all the sand back on our property.” Some longtime Floridians have grown accustomed to the annual cycle of storms that can shatter and upend lives in a state known primarily for its balmy weather, sunshine and beaches.

“On one Gulf Coast street flooded by Milton, benefits of elevated homes stand out” via Charles Rabin of the Miami Herald — Marilyn Gladish spent Friday picking trash from the wet goo that had accumulated on her front lawn while workers power washed mud that had infiltrated her ground-floor garage. But the 83-year-old’s home — built high on pilings — wasn’t damaged. Everything inside was clean and dry, from furniture to a lifetime of keepsakes. Gregg Wood, whose home was just around the corner, didn’t fare so well. Virtually every piece of furniture and every appliance in his home was destroyed. The walls were soggy. The wood floor, drenched and muddy, had to be torn up. Surveying the roof, Wood, 59, put on a brave face but worried that it, too, had to be rebuilt.

“Fraud investigators comb Florida looking for contractors ready to rip off hurricane victims” via Drew Dixon of Florida Politics — Disaster Fraud Action Strike Teams are being deployed to several counties in Florida that were impacted by Milton. Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis sent the teams into the state over the weekend to seek out potential rip-off scams that could victimize residents adversely impacted by the monster storm. Three teams with 18 personnel were dispatched to seek out the potential fraudsters and educate the public. “I refuse to allow fraudsters to come between you and your recovery; that’s why I have deployed my Disaster Fraud Action Strike Teams to storm-impacted areas, including Hillsborough, Sarasota, and St. Lucie counties, to be on the lookout for bad actors,” Patronis said in a news release.

Jimmy Patronis brings ‘insurance village’ to Bradenton — CFO Patronis announced that the Florida Department of Financial Services Division of Consumer Services will host an insurance village in Bradenton today from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The village will connect policyholders with their insurance carriers in person, allowing them to work together to file insurance claims related to Milton and Helene. The CFO’s office said policyholders attending the event should bring as much documentation as possible, including driver’s license or other form of ID; insurance cards and insurance policy information/documentation; pictures or documentation of the property being claimed as a loss resulting from Helene; repair estimates; and any additional insurance-related information that is readily accessible. Patronis’ office plans to announce more insurance villages in the coming days.

“Polk deputies aid pregnant woman in labor during hurricane, ensuring safe hospital transfer” via Michelle Vecerina of Florida’s Voice — Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd announced that amid Milton Thursday, deputies assisted a young pregnant woman to the hospital to deliver her baby while ambulances were unable to assist. The sheriff’s office received a 911 emergency call Thursday around 3 a.m. regarding a young pregnant woman going into labor amid the ongoing impact of Milton in Polk County. Deputies arrived at the home and met the expecting parents, Zenia and Javier. One deputy assisted the couple into the patrol car, transporting them to the hospital, while two other deputies drove one of their relatives. “Our deputies went back to the hospital later in the day to check up on everyone and learned that Zenia gave birth to a baby girl named Jade at about 1:30 p.m.,” Judd said.

“More than $10M in small business bridge loans granted to Helene victims in Florida” via Drew Dixon of Florida Politics — Hundreds of businesses have been helped by FloridaCommerce in the wake of Helene and state officials are pointing out the same can happen for small businesses adversely affected by Milton. FloridaCommerce officials issued a news release noting that $10 million has already been distributed in the form of the Florida Small Business Emergency Bridge Loan Program for Helene relief alone. That storm slammed Florida’s Big Bend area on Sept. 26. It pounded much of Florida’s Gulf Coast before moving inland and causing havoc through inland areas of Georgia, the Carolinas, and Tennessee. Over 240 small businesses in Florida have received bridge loans thus far for Helene relief.

“Cory Mills said he’s working with Elon Musk to bring Starlink service online after Milton” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — U.S. Rep. Mills said he’s working with Musk to restore internet service in Florida after Milton. Mills said he received 50 Starlink mini-systems. Starlink, a subsidy of the Musk-owned SpaceX, is offering free internet service through the rest of the year for victims of Helene and Milton, two major hurricanes that hit Florida in the last three weeks. When Helene cut off several road connections to North Carolina communities affected by Milton, Mills delivered supplies, including Starlink kits, as a private citizen by helicopter. Mills said he’s working with Musk and Mercury One, a nonprofit founded by conservative pundit Glenn Beck, to set up systems in the Florida district he represents in Congress.

“Tampa General AquaFence again saves the day during Milton” via Janelle Irwin Taylor of Florida Politics — Tampa General Hospital (TGH) has successfully weathered Milton with an assist from its AquaFence. It’s the second time in two weeks that the innovative flood prevention device has protected the Tampa Bay region’s only Level 1 Trauma Center. The water-impermeable barrier was installed to protect vulnerable areas of TGH’s campus against storm surges up to 15 feet above sea level. “Preparing for Hurricane Milton was an incredible effort by the entire team and a true test of our resources, but it ensured we could continue to provide exceptional care for our patients in a high-quality, safe, and uninterrupted environment before, during, and after the storm,” TGH President and CEO John Couris said.

“AT&T contributes $100K to Milton victims, mobilizes other relief assistance from company” via Drew Dixon of Florida Politics — Communications giant AT&T is donating $100,000 to relief efforts in the wake of Milton and is contributing funds to help its employees adversely affected by the storm that slammed Florida. AT&T officials say they are contributing the $100,000 in funds to Volunteer Florida. The agency is a nonprofit, bipartisan group headed by a Board of Commissioners appointed by Florida’s Governor to administer national service programs and natural disaster relief efforts. “Our hearts go out to the communities affected by Hurricane Milton,” AT&T Florida President Joe York said in a news release.

“Kamala Harris packs supplies for Western North Carolina in Raleigh before heading to rally in Greenville” via Tammy Grubb and Avi Bajpai of the Miami Herald — Harris landed in Raleigh to meet supporters and pack hurricane relief supplies as her Presidential campaign resumed following Helene’s devastating impact on Western North Carolina. She was expected to spend Saturday night in Raleigh before heading east Sunday for a campaign rally. Harris is scheduled to speak at 4:40 p.m. Sunday in Greenville before returning to Washington later in the evening. Harris arrived at Raleigh-Durham International Airport at around 5:45 p.m. Saturday and traveled by motorcade to The Pit Authentic Barbecue in downtown Raleigh. There, she meets with members of the Black community, politicians, and faith leaders before helping box up several care packages of diapers, hand sanitizers, and other supplies for Western North Carolina.

“As Florida recovers from Milton, Donald Trump keeps his focus elsewhere” via Max Greenwood of the Miami Herald — As Floridians braced for Milton this week, Trump was focused on other things. At a rally in Pennsylvania, he railed against Harris and Sunny Hostin, the co-host of ABC’s “The View.” In a string of posts on his social media site Truth Social, he claimed that Harris’ “60 Minutes” interview had been spliced and edited to his opponent’s advantage. He has repeatedly blasted the federal response to Helene, which dealt a particularly hard blow to western North Carolina late last month. It wasn’t until Thursday, more than 12 hours after the storm made landfall in Florida as a Category 3 hurricane, that Trump cut a video expressing support for his adopted home state in Milton’s aftermath.

“‘Dead heat’: Trump pulls even with Harris” via Mark Murray of NBC News — Trump and Harris are deadlocked in a poll, with Trump bolstered by Republicans coming back home to support him after last month’s rough debate and a subsequent polling deficit, as well as by a favorable voter assessment of Trump’s term as President. “As Summer has turned to Fall, any signs of momentum for Kamala Harris have stopped,” said Democratic pollster Jeff Horwitt. Underlining the poll is uncertainty about the election (with 10% of voters saying they might change their minds and a sliver of unclaimed voters still on the fence), an all-time-high share of voters believing that this election will make “a great deal of difference” in their lives, and key challenges for both Harris and Trump.

“Economic discontent, issue divisions add up to tight presidential contest” via Gary Langer of ABC News — Beneath the horse race, issues pull in opposite directions. The poll with fieldwork by Ipsos, finds that 56% of Americans now favor deporting all undocumented immigrants, up 20 points from eight years ago. That reinforces one of Trump’s strongest issues, with a 10-point Trump lead in trust to handle immigration at the southern border. Yet the same share, 56%, side with Harris on abortion, saying the federal government should restore access to what it was before the Supreme Court eliminated the constitutional right to abortion in 2022. 44% of Americans say they’re not as well off now as they were when Biden took office, tying the most negative number on this question in data since 1986.

“Poll: Donald Trump holds 4-point lead in Florida, but trails significantly with independents” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — Trump still leads in the Sunshine State, where younger, White and Latino voters prefer him over Harris, according to newly released polling data. Marist Poll surveyed 1,510 Florida adults on Oct. 3-7 by phone, text, and online. Of them, 1,257 say they will definitely vote in this year’s General Election. Among likely voters, including those still undecided but leaning toward a candidate, 51% say they support Trump compared to 47% who side with Harris. Eighty-eight percent of those with a preference say they strongly support their chosen candidate. Notably, Harris holds a significant lead (55%-41%) among independents. That’s a margin more significant than Biden enjoyed in 2020.

“Trump suggests heckler should ‘get the hell knocked out of her’ after rally” via Hannah Knowles and Marianne LeVine of The Washington Post — Trump suggested that a heckler would later get “the hell knocked out of her” during an insult-laced speech here Saturday that portrayed a dark image of the country and demonized undocumented immigrants. As Trump called the Nov. 5 election a “chance to send a message,” he stopped his remarks and turned to the crowd. “Back home to mommy, she goes back home to mommy,” Trump said, resuming his speech and appearing to address a heckler. “‘Was that you darling?’ And she gets the hell knocked out of her. Her mother’s a big fan of ours; you know that, right? Her father, her mother. You always have that.”

“A frustrated Trump lashes out behind closed doors over money” via Jonathan Swan, Maggie Haberman and Shane Goldmacher of The New York Times — Trump took his seat at the dining table in his triplex penthouse apartment atop Trump Tower on the last Sunday in September, alongside some of the most sought-after and wealthiest figures in the Republican Party. Some politicians might have taken the moment to be charming and ingratiating with the donors. Not Trump. The former President tore through a bitter list of grievances. He made it clear that people, including donors, needed to do more, appreciate him more and help him more. He disparaged Vice President Harris as “retarded.” At one point, Trump seemed to suggest that these donors had plenty to be grateful to him for. He boasted about how great he had been for their taxes, something that some privately noted wasn’t true for everyone in the room.

“Harris’ hundred-day campaign” via Evan Osnos of The New Yorker — Not everyone signed on to her candidacy right away. Obama released a statement voicing confidence in “a process from which an outstanding nominee emerges.” The former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, the Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, and the House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries praised Biden while conspicuously saying nothing about a successor. But, around the country, activists who favored Harris were coordinating. Mini Timmaraju, a delegate to the Convention and the head of the abortion-rights group Reproductive Freedom for All, told me, “My phone was ringing off the hook from people, like, ‘Women of color, we’ve got to stand together for Vice President Harris. If they don’t consolidate around the Vice President, we’re going to create trouble.’ ” Harris called Timmaraju from her table to ask her to pledge support. “I was so excited, I was, like, ‘Yes! Hell yes,’ ” Timmaraju recalled. Several Democrats who might have challenged her, including Whitmer, Shapiro, and Mark Kelly, the Senator from Arizona, had promised their support. Aides estimated that they’d have pledges from a majority of Convention delegates within forty-eight hours.

“Where do never Trumpers go from here?” via Kevin D. Williamson of The Wall Street Journal — The Lifers, for their part, are either going to go into internal exile following a Trump victory in November or fight what’s left of the Trumpists following a Trump defeat. In the latter case, the Trumpists will still be led by Trump, who will simply insist that the election was illegitimate, and the Lifers will lose again. Mitt Romney, Lifer-in-Chief, is an intelligent and patriotic man, but his argument for withholding his endorsement of Harris — that he wants to retain his influence in the GOP — is straight-up delusional.

“Joe Gruters fact-checks recreational pot critics in new statewide ad” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — A new campaign ad promoting a recreational marijuana amendment fact-checks critics — and does so with a Republican leader’s voice. Sen. Gruters, a Sarasota Republican, looks to the camera in “Blowing Smoke,” a 30-second Smart & Safe Florida Campaign ad. The former Republican Party of Florida Chair takes on several accusations, many of them made by DeSantis, about what Amendment 3 would mean for Florida if it passes. “I led the fight to ban smoking on Florida’s public beaches,” Gruters says, “so trust me, these attacks about Amendment 3 are just blowing smoke.” Gruters spent years on legislation that ultimately authorized local governments to regulate cigarette smoking in public parks.

ICYMI — “Department of Health sends cease and desist letter to TV station over abortion ad” via Gabrielle Russon of Florida Politics — The Department of Health has fired off a cease and desist letter to WCJB-TV and other stations for airing pro-Amendment 4 advertisements. Abortion rights advocates say the move is the state’s latest abuse of power to try to defeat the upcoming ballot initiative. The advertisement in question: A woman with brain cancer is shown in a 30-second ad describing how she found out she had a brain tumor while pregnant with her second child. “The doctors knew that if I did not end my pregnancy, I would lose my baby. I would lose my life. And my daughter would lose her mom,” the Tampa woman says in the ad.

“Poll: Debbie Mucarsel-Powell trails Rick Scott by just 2 points” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — Yet another survey shows that Democrat Mucarsel-Powell has a shot at unseating Republican U.S. Sen. Scott next month. Pollsters found the former Congresswoman trails Scott by just 2 percentage points, which is more or less what a few other queries determined in recent months. Marist Poll spoke to 1,510 Florida adults Oct. 3-7 by phone, text and online. Of them, 1,257 say they are definitely voting in this year’s General Election. As of last week, 50% of likely voters statewide — including those undecided yet leaning toward a candidate — say they intend to vote for Scott, while 48% side with Mucarsel-Powell. That 2-percentage-point divide is well within the poll’s 3.6-point margin of error.

Vivek Ramaswamy bolsters Scott GOTV effort in Palm Beach — Ramaswamy led a rally in Palm Beach over the weekend urging voters to turn out for Trump, Scott and Republicans up and down the ballot. “One place where we start by getting it right is not just by sending any old Senator back to Senate, but by sending one of the great lions of the U.S. Senate back to serve his state and his country. This man does not have to be doing it; he’s doing it because he wants to make a sacrifice for our country in our hour of need. And that’s your current and next Senator – Rick Scott,” Ramaswamy said at the rally.

“Did Milton just turn FEMA funding into a deciding issue in Florida’s federal elections?” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — Several Florida congressional delegation members want Congress back in Washington to approve new funding for Milton relief. That includes several lawmakers who voted against a budget deal last month to keep the government open. That may be a sign of how the hurricane could impact the political climate in Florida ahead of the election just as storm surge has reshaped the state’s coast. Lawmakers representing regions especially hurt by the storm, which made landfall Wednesday as a Category 3 hurricane, voiced a willingness, and in some cases an expressed desire, to return to Washington and approve extra funding for the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

—“How the hurricanes could impact voting, according to a post-Sandy official” via Madison Fernandez of POLITICO

“Taking on Brian Mast: Why this 25-year-old is running for U.S. Congress” via Joel Engelhardt of Stet News — There he is, exhorting the crowd, introducing the Democratic U.S. Senate candidate, pushing back against state plans for golf courses at Jonathan Dickinson State Park. The easygoing, sharp-eyed young man sounds like a veteran of political campaigns as he lambastes his rival or tosses off obscure policy points. But he’s billed as the youngest congressional candidate in the country, as young as one can get and still be eligible to run for Congress. Democrat Thomas Witkop of Palm Beach Gardens is 25 and taking on seasoned U.S. Rep. Mast, an eight-year incumbent in a predominantly Republican district. Witkop isn’t just running against Mast; he’s attacking the decorated Afghan war veteran on one of his perceived strengths: the environment.

“‘Very much a pragmatist.’ Maria Elvira Salazar threads a needle as she seeks re-election” via Max Greenwood and Syra Ortiz Blanes of the Miami Herald — As the Republican Party’s rank and file have embraced increasingly conservative positions on issues like immigration, government spending and abortion access, Salazar is performing a high-wire balancing act as she seeks another term in Congress. The Miami congresswoman boasted about federal funding for her district, which she voted against. She has kept her distance from a fight over Florida’s six-week abortion ban and a proposed constitutional amendment that would override it. And she has elevated the issue of immigration reform and amnesty – while also defending Trump as “the only guy who could fix” the country’s immigration system.

“As Florida reels from Milton, DeSantis again dismisses the role of climate change” via Clarissa-Jan Lim of MSNBC — With the severity of damage from Milton in Florida becoming clearer, DeSantis once again dismissed the impact of climate change. “It is hurricane season. You are going to have tropical weather,” the Republican said Thursday in St. Lucie County, which was hit hard by deadly tornadoes. DeSantis also seemed to equate hurricane-related conspiracy theories — which authorities say are causing real harm — with scientists pointing out that human activity drives climate change. When asked to respond to the disinformation swirling around the hurricanes, the Governor joked: “Look, if I could control the weather, I would do, you know, 78 and sunny year-round.”

Hmmm … “Lawyer who threatened Florida TV stations over abortion ad leaves Health Department job” via Ana Ceballos of the Miami Herald — The top attorney for the Department of Health left his post within days of sending a letter to television stations on behalf of the state agency that threatened to criminally prosecute them if they did not take down a political advertisement in support of an abortion ballot initiative. John Wilson, General Counsel for the state agency since 2022, sent a letter to TV stations on Oct. 4 telling them to take down political advertisements run by a political committee that supports the ballot initiative, known as Amendment 4. The letter drew criticism from the Federal Communications Commission Chair, who called the letter “dangerous” and a likely violation of the First Amendment.

AHCA denies license to Pensacola abortion clinic — Bucking the recommendation of an administrative law judge, the Agency for Health Care Administration denied a license for a new abortion clinic in Pensacola. The licensure application was submitted by July Medical Services, which operates as Hope Medical of Pensacola. Last year, the organization sought a hearing before an administrative law judge after AHCA indicated it would deny the license. AHCA Secretary Jason Weida’s final order denying the license pointed to a “pattern of deficient performance” at a since-closed Louisiana clinic tied to the organization seeking to operate in Pensacola. The administrative law judge who recommended approval said underlying violations were mostly “non-repeated offenses” and should not be grounds for denial.

“Florida Citrus Mutual CEO says citrus crop forecast for 2024-2025 season is ‘extremely discouraging’” via Amber Jo Cooper of Florida’s Voice — Florida Citrus Mutual CEO Matt Joyner said the citrus crop forecast for the 2024-2025 season is “extremely discouraging” following the release of new data from the U.S. Department of Agriculture Friday. The announcement said the forecast does not reflect damage from the recent hurricane. The USDA estimates production to be 15 million boxes of oranges, 1.4 million boxes of grapefruit, and 200,000 boxes of tangerines and tangelos this season. The forecast for boxes of oranges is nearly 3 million boxes less than last year. Florida Citrus Mutual, the state’s largest citrus grower organization, said citrus production is currently at “just a fraction” of what it was in the 1990s. The company said in the 1997-1998 harvest season, 244 million boxes of oranges were produced.

“Scott tours flooded homes along St. Johns River; says FEMA funding on the way” via Brenno Carillo of The Daytona Beach News-Journal — Sen. Scott, accompanied by Volusia and Lake County officials, was in Astor Saturday afternoon to survey areas along the St. Johns River that, after Milton, are facing the threat of more flooding in the next few days. Scott and officials arrived via helicopter at the Astor Boat Ramp on Front Street, where they stepped onto a Volusia Sheriff’s Office boat for a brief ride past the Astor Bridge and back, looking at the flooded riverfront properties, which will likely see waters rise even more. “Unfortunately, what we’re seeing here is a lot of flooding,” Scott said. Area neighborhoods were hit with severe flooding from this week’s storm, with homes seeing almost 1 foot of intruding waters.

“Vern Buchanan, Kathy Castor lead request to Biden for expedited Milton declaration” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — U.S. Reps. Buchanan and Castor are leading a letter urging Biden to expedite Milton relief. The Longboat Key Republican and Tampa Democrat represent districts heavily impacted by the Category 3 hurricane. Their letter supports a request from DeSantis for Biden to expedite a major disaster declaration. “As you are undoubtedly aware, Florida has experienced three hurricanes in as many months — two of which have been major hurricanes — causing significant damage across much of the state,” the letter reads. “In fact, Hurricane Milton made landfall on parts of Florida’s coastline that had already suffered from unprecedented storm surge from Hurricane Helene and claimed the lives of 25 Floridians just two weeks ago.”

“Trump-backing billionaires are trying to buy a prosecutor in Palm Beach” via Jason Garcia of Seeking Rents — A trio of Trump-backing billionaires just put half a million dollars into the Florida election that will decide the next top prosecutor in Trump’s home county. The sudden cash infusion appears to finance television ads promoting Republican Sam Stern, a white-collar criminal defense lawyer running for State Attorney in Palm Beach County. His chief opponent is Democrat Alexcia Cox, a deputy chief assistant to current State Attorney Dave Aronberg, a Democrat who is not seeking re-election. Palm Beach County is home to many of Florida’s wealthiest and most influential residents — including Trump.

“Alina Garcia nears $500K raised for Miami-Dade SOE job — 4 times more than her Dem foe” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — Miami Republican Rep. Garcia is close to crossing the $500,000 mark in her bid to become Miami-Dade County’s first voter-chosen Supervisor of Elections. Her Democratic opponent, former state Rep. J.C. Planas, raised about a quarter of that sum while still outspending her through late September. Between Aug. 16 and Sept. 20, the last date from which state and county campaign finance data was available Thursday, Garcia collected about $60,000 between her campaign account and political committee, Florida Always First. Between the time she won her House seat in November 2022 and Sept. 20, Garcia — a longtime GOP operative — amassed more than $492,000.

“Broward ethics rules may be relaxed on accepting gifts of food and drinks” via Lisa J. Huriash of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel — Broward County Commissioners will consider relaxing the rules surrounding accepting gifts of food and drinks when on the job. State law caps require elected officials who accept $100 or more worth of food and drinks from a non-relative to be reported, as well as vendor and lobbyist gifts between $25 and $100. Gifts of food and drinks are capped at $100 from lobbyists and vendors. The idea is to prohibit “sizable gifts that may invite actual or perceived impropriety,” according to county records. But Broward’s ethics code takes the spirit of the law further, and it prohibits elected officials from accepting any gift with a value that exceeds $5 from a lobbyist, vendor, or contractor. There is, however, an exception for soft drinks. Commissioner Mark Bogen proposes modifying those rules for Broward elected officials, creating a $25 cap on soft drinks, which would include any food given at the same time. That also means raising the maximum on food from $5 to $25.

Meanwhile … “Eric Trump is now a Deputy Sheriff in St. Lucie County” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — Trump now carries a badge — and the authority to make arrests — in St. Lucie County. On Tuesday, as Milton bore down on Florida’s Gulf Coast, St. Lucie Sheriff Keith Pearson swore in Donald Trump’s second-eldest son as a Special Deputy. Eric Trump posted several pictures to Instagram announcing his appointment, one of which showed him taking an oath of duty in front of a sniper rifle not unlike the one that took out his father’s would-be assassin three months ago. “I have always wanted to become a Sheriff!” Trump wrote in the post that it had received more than 122,000 likes by Friday afternoon.

“One Orlando-area man died in Milton. Here’s his story.” via Silas Morgan of the Orlando Sentinel — Hap Hopkins died while cleaning up his yard after Milton. The Orange County man is believed to be the only Orlando metropolitan area fatality of Milton, which killed 18 across the state. A statement from the sheriff’s office said his body was found in his yard northwest of Orlando, where he apparently stepped on a downed power line while clearing debris. Hopkins, a native of Central Florida, spent decades working for the Florida Department of Law Enforcement. According to his LinkedIn profile, he was a retired crime lab analyst supervisor at the agency’s Orlando office, where he managed day-to-day operations of the Forensic Biology/DNA Section. He was interviewed about a cold case where improved DNA testing and technology led to the arrest of the suspect in a 1991 Orlando rape.

Disney World got hit with 70 mph winds during Milton” via Gabrielle Russon of Florida Politics — Milton blew 70 mph gusts at Disney World’s Animal Kingdom and 87 mph gusts at the Orlando International Airport, Orange County officials said Thursday, adding that there are no reported deaths in the county from the storm. “We will not know about the extent of the damage until we have the opportunity to go out and further investigate. However, we know again that approximately 600 properties were damaged,” Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings said during a Thursday news conference. Some of Orange County’s west side got hit with 12 inches of rain. The hurricane caused 42 tornado warnings and several confirmed touchdowns in Central Florida. Demings said he received a phone call from Biden offering to help. Demings also credited Florida’s Division of Emergency Management for helping the county’s emergency operations.

“Garden Theatre: ‘No funds available’ for refunds” via Matthew J. Palm of the Orlando Sentinel — The shuttered Garden Theatre in Winter Garden has slammed the door on patrons hoping for refunds, saying there are “no funds available.” Meanwhile, a parent of a student involved in the Garden’s youth production of “The Little Mermaid” has raised thousands toward making sure that show goes on, a local theater-education program has taken in homeschooled children that were part of Garden program, and a local theater producer has expressed interest in reopening the venue. No one from the Board of Directors of Garden Theatre Inc. — the nonprofit that ran the city-owned building — has publicly spoken about the abrupt Oct. 2 closing or responded to Orlando Sentinel requests for comment.

“4 illegal gambling casino operations nailed in state and local bust on Space Coast” via Drew Dixon of Florida Politics — Four illegal gambling casinos were nailed in Brevard County this month after a joint investigation by state officials and the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office. The Florida Gaming Control Commission assisted in the probe with the Sheriff’s investigators, who confiscated 146 illegal slot machines and about $195,000 in cash. “We are grateful for the partnership we have with the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office and the continued attention on investigating and shutting down these predatory illegal casinos,” said Lou Trombetta, Executive Director of the Florida Gaming Control Commission.

What Kevin King is reading — “DeSantis says St. Petersburg crane developer should’ve used more ‘common sense’” via Emily L. Mahoney and Romy Ellenbogen of the Tampa Bay Times — Standing in front of the crumbled wreckage of a downtown high-rise smashed by a fallen crane, DeSantis said the developer responsible should have used more “common sense” to take down heavy equipment before Milton arrived. He made the remarks following a news conference in which state officials provided updates about Milton recovery. A reporter asked whether there should be more government regulation of cranes during extreme weather. “I mean, do we have to regulate everything?” DeSantis said, adding that he thought taking cranes down during storms was “standard practice.” “Do you really have to really, like, crackdown from the state to do it? I would hope not, and I think most of the time in Florida that is handled very appropriately but I think it takes a little bit of common sense,” he said.

“Milton: Floodwaters kill New Port Richey woman, trap neighbors in their homes” via Elena Barrera of the Tallahassee Democrat — Residents in the Park Lake Estates neighborhood have been trapped in their homes for four days. Almost everyone’s home was perfectly fine after Milton — they never even lost power. But floodwaters from the Anclote River rose to deadly heights — at least 3 feet deep in some places — leaving numerous roads impassable for anyone without a taller car, truck, or the guts to try. Earlier, according to the Florida Highway Patrol, an 82-year-old man of Bushnell was driving a Toyota Corolla around 1:35 a.m. along Black Fox Drive with an 88-year-old woman of New Port Richey in the passenger seat. As the two turned onto Sawgrass Boulevard, “the vehicle traveled into a pond and became submerged,” FHP said. The man had minor injuries, but the woman didn’t survive the accident.

“‘Nobody came’: Tampa Bay seniors go days without power after Milton” via Shauna Muckle and Justin Garcia of the Tampa Bay Times — At two complexes in downtown St. Petersburg and one in Sun City Center in southern Hillsborough County, seniors, many with disabilities, have gone days without power. Although Pinellas County prioritizes assisted living facilities and nursing homes for power restoration, a Duke Energy spokesperson said, independent living facilities, where seniors can live on their own, aren’t prioritized. That quickly becomes a problem for otherwise independent seniors who rely on elevators, chargers for motorized wheelchairs, oxygen tanks and refrigeration for lifesaving medications. At 540 Town Center on 2nd Ave. S., some residents hadn’t felt fresh air on their faces since Tuesday. The elevators had stopped working, trapping wheelchair-bound seniors in their stifling apartments. “For older people like us, it’s like hell” to be without power, Barbara Robison said. She sat wearily on the curb Saturday, overnight bags packed. She just wanted a hot shower at her son’s place.

“Decisions on reopening Tampa Bay schools pushed to Monday” via Jeffrey S. Solochek of the Tampa Bay Times — Tampa Bay families will have to wait a bit longer to find out when their children will return to school. Area districts had already announced that they won’t hold classes on Monday. Now Hillsborough, Pasco and Pinellas leaders say they would alert families and employees about Tuesday’s status by noon Monday. That will give them enough time to determine whether they have power at schools and make needed repairs. “We are still assessing schools, dealing with rising water in some locations,” Pasco superintendent Kurt Browning said. “We have probably a dozen schools still without power and (are) trying to deal with impossible roads to get kids to school.” Hillsborough spokesperson Tanya Arja said much of Monday will be spent cleaning up debris on the district’s campuses. As they work to resume normal operations, the Pinellas and Hillsborough districts on Sunday closed the shelters that had been operating inside schools. Pasco shuttered its last remaining school shelter on Saturday.

“Jacksonville’s approach to state homeless law will lead to court battles” via A.G. Gancarski for Jacksonville Today — Death and taxes are usually held up as the avatars of inevitability, but right beside them are unintended consequences from Florida laws. Exhibit A: HB 1365, affecting Jacksonville and other cities in this market, banning public camping and sleeping. Lawmakers approved it during this year’s Legislative Session, and it’s been in effect since the first of this month. Is Jacksonville complying? Sorta kinda. The idea of social services aside, the state law is intended to be punitive: to drive localities to get homeless people off the streets and into a centralized location. Jacksonville’s model elides the “discipline and punish” motif though, raising questions about how compliant the local model is with the state intent.

“Effort to rename Confederate Street after late activist fails in Jacksonville City Council” via Casmira Harrison of Jacksonville Today — In a 10-7 vote, Jacksonville’s City Council decided against renaming the Springfield street after the late local civil rights activist Ben Frazier. Confederate Street spans just 0.2 miles, leading to the former Confederate Park — since renamed Springfield Park — where bronze Confederate statues once stood. Mayor Donna Deegan removed the last of those statues last year, six months after the death of one of their most vocal detractors, the 73-year-old Frazier. He died of cancer in June 2023. During the meeting, Kelly Frazier, the late activist’s daughter, predicted that the legislation to honor her father would fail.

Congrats — Wolfson Children’s Hospital in Jacksonville has once again been ranked among the best in the nation by U.S. News & World Report in their 2024-2025 “Best Children’s Hospitals” survey. Wolfson earned national recognition in four specialties: Cancer, Diabetes & Endocrinology, Neurology & Neurosurgery, and Pediatric & Adolescent Behavioral Health. “To be ranked in four different specialties this year is a testament to the skill and expertise of both our clinical team and our long-standing partners,” said Allegra C. Jaros, President of Wolfson Children’s Hospital. This recognition reflects the hospital’s dedication to providing cutting-edge, specialized care in collaboration with Nemours Children’s Health and the University of Florida College of Medicine – Jacksonville. Wolfson’s continued focus on pediatric care, including a recent behavioral health expansion, underscores its role as a critical health care provider for children in North Florida and beyond.

“Captiva, South Seas hit hard by Milton’s surge, wind: ‘This is just tragic’” via Chad Gillis of The Fort Myers News-Press — Betsy Ventura walked along the beach in front of the fallen Mucky Duck restaurant, assessing the damage to her home island. A resident of this area since 1984, Ventura is no rookie when it comes to hurricane losses, but this one took out her business: YOLO Watersports. She and her family fled to LaBelle during Milton, only to return to a ravaged barrier island. “It’s tough,” she said. She said the family hopes to repair the business and her mother’s home soon. Captiva beaches are bare as all the sand has been pushed up and into the community. South Seas at the north end of Captiva was ravaged by Milton as trees, debris, and personal items were scattered through the mangrove canopy across the street. Dumpsters were piled up behind restaurants on Captiva, and a cottage near the bayside of the island was still smoldering from a fire that broke out during Milton. The smell of burned wood mixed with the afternoon breeze as dump trucks hauled sand around the island. Homes at the north end of the island were almost blanketed by the sand.

“Receipt shows Sheriff Carmine Marceno received $9K piano from same LCSO ‘ghost employee’ alleging kickback scheme” via Bob Norman of the Florida Trident — For Marceno, jeweler Ken Romano was more than a close friend and gambling buddy — he was a “brother.” “My brother Kenny,” Marceno wrote on a campaign poster for Romano framed on the wall of his jewelry store in Bonita Springs. “Thank you for all you do! You are the Best!” According to Romano, it’s true — he did a lot for the Sheriff. In an audio recording, Romano claimed Marceno owes him a quarter million dollars after he paid off gambling debts for the Sheriff and gave him expensive gifts, including a $40,000 ring for Marceno’s late grandmother. The Sheriff can be seen on a surveillance video accepting a large stack of cash from Romano inside his store.

“Florida has taken steps to shore up its insurance market, but big risks still loom” via Peter Coy of The New York Times — Milton would have done more damage if it had made landfall a few dozen miles farther north. It was Florida’s fourth stroke of (relatively) good luck. Property damage from Hurricanes Idalia last year and Debby and Helene this year was also less than it might have been because they hit hardest in the lightly populated Big Bend, where the Panhandle meets the peninsula.

Still, the Florida peninsula sticks out like a sore thumb into waters that keep getting warmer, brewing up fiercer and fiercer hurricanes. It’s only a matter of time until a monster storm does hit Tampa-St. Petersburg or Miami or another major metro area dead-on.

Getting insurance right in Florida isn’t the whole solution, but it’s a big one. When the insurance market is working correctly, losses are shared. Nobody gets financially wiped out. Also, the premiums people pay are based on the risks they face. This gets incentives right: People are motivated to harden their homes against storms or move out of harm’s way, which obviously helps them but also reduces costs for society as a whole.

But getting there isn’t easy. Climate change has made living in Florida riskier, but when insurance companies try to charge fair premiums, they receive strong pushback. Nationally, the flood insurance market is so dysfunctional that the federal government has had to take over most of it. And that’s not working, either. Rates are still subsidized, though less than before, so taxpayers who live high and dry are potentially on the hook for losses by people who get flooded out, in some cases repeatedly.

So, what to do? While Florida can’t control the weather, there are things that it can do to reduce the economic damage that storms cause. It has done some of them, but there are still weaknesses in the system — and according to one recent study, a devastating hurricane in Florida could ripple all the way to the mortgage finance giants Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac.

“After two ferocious storms, making peace with Florida” via Stephanie Hayes of the Tampa Bay Times — Driving across Florida in the middle of the night after a hurricane, that’s one way to make peace with your God. Or start to try. My husband and I look up from our evacuation hotel in West Palm Beach after the storm and know, in a deep, bone-and-soul kind of way, that we can’t stay one minute longer. We have to cut a line through this state and get home to whatever chaos Helene and Milton have double-teamed along Florida’s west coast. We pack our cruddy room faster than Tony and Carmela Soprano pull weapons and cash out of a ceiling. Florida, man. What does anyone know about this state? We are a little off. But we’re not so off that we should perpetually be regarded as some kind of petting zoo goats. The national media does not have to zoom in obsessively on the few leathery oldsters who refuse to leave their boats, the drunk dudes goofing in rising waters, the big city reporters getting clobbered with flying debris. None of it helps our case here. You see, now the kooks have started saying Florida is being targeted by the government, a government that is … creating weather disasters? To wipe out voting blocs and progressive urban planning, I guess?

“How Harris can finish strong” via David Brooks of The New York Times — The playwright David Mamet once wrote a memo to a group of fellow writers in which he reminded them that audiences “will not tune in to watch information.” They will “only tune in and stay tuned to watch drama.” What is drama? Mamet says it “is the quest of the hero to overcome those things which prevent him from achieving a specific, acute goal.” The screenwriter Aaron Sorkin builds on that definition. He says that strong drama is built around intention and obstacle. The hero has to be seized by a strong, specific desire, and she needs to face a really big obstacle. That suggests that Harris needs to show the American people her most vital, most acute and controlling desire, the ruling passion of her soul. It’s unclear what Harris wants most deeply, other than the vague chance to do good and to be President. You don’t communicate your deepest desire when your campaign is run by a committee.

“Why is Trump gaining with Black and Hispanic voters?” via Nate Cohn of The New York Times — Like our other surveys this cycle, the polls find Trump faring unusually well for a Republican among Black and Hispanic voters. Overall, Harris is ahead, 78% to 15%, among Black voters, and she’s leading, 56-37, among Hispanic voters. Almost any way we can measure it, Trump is running as well or better among Black and Hispanic voters as any Republican in recent memory. In 2020, Biden’s Black support was 92% among major-party voters; his Hispanic support was 63%, according to Times estimates. The poll offers plenty of insight into Mr. Trump’s strengths and Ms. Harris’s weaknesses, but it does not offer a simple, definitive answer. This may be unsatisfying, but it should not be surprising. The truth is there are many explanations and they’re hard to untangle.

“Amendment 3 is about much more than pot” via Kevin Sabet for the Miami Herald — This November, Florida will vote on the legalization of marijuana and THC drugs. The initiative is a choice between allowing a corporate monopoly to make billions marketing drugs to kids or protecting public health and safety. Floridians must stand against more drugs in their communities and oppose Amendment 3. Trulieve, the biggest marijuana corporation in the United States, is desperate for legalization in its home state of Florida. In fact, Trulieve has spent more than $75 million to support its pro-drug campaign, making the measure the most expensive in American history. That’s because Amendment 3 is written as if it were solely for Trulieve’s benefit.

“Ashley Moody keeps finding ways to be wrong” via the South Florida Sun-Sentinel editorial board — Conspicuously, offensively, inexcusably, historically wrong. She refuses to defend a Florida law that prohibits open carry of firearms. It’s under attack in a federal lawsuit filed to bypass state courts. Moody is the gun lobby’s biggest elected shill in Florida since former Agriculture Commissioner Adam Putnam took pride in being labeled an “NRA sellout.” She dispatched a deputy to a federal court in Louisiana at our expense to argue in favor of Texas’ book ban. She didn’t just sign a friend-of-the-court brief with other right-wing Republican state attorneys general. She got her man a slot in the oral argument schedule. Open carry is too toxic even for most Florida legislators. They have seen enough images from other states of people in camo and tactical vests walking around with Glocks on their hips and assault weapons on their shoulders. Such chilling encounters are coming our way if Moody has anything to do with it.

“Miami Herald endorses ‘independent thinker’ Vicki Lopez for re-election” via Miami Herald editorial board — The District 113 race is among the most competitive Florida House elections on the November ballot in Miami-Dade. Whoever represents the district needs to reach across the aisle. That’s why incumbent Lopez, a Republican, deserves re-election in the contest with Democrat Jackie Gross-Kellogg. Lopez calls herself an “independent thinker.” She voted against the state’s six-week abortion ban and Republican laws that take away local home rule, such as a bill that banned local minimum wage requirements and rules on heat protections for outdoor workers. She criticized the Legislature’s trend of taking power from local communities and DeSantis’ recent cuts to arts and culture programs that she said fuel local economies. We encourage Gross-Kellogg to remain involved in advocacy and politics. But the incumbent in this race has built an impressive record.

“Disney-themed bullet train starts magical journey in Japan” via Kyodo News — A Disney-themed shinkansen (bullet train) has begun operation for a limited time as part of a collaboration between JR East and Oriental Land, the operator of Tokyo Disney Resort. The companies said this marks the first time an E5 series shinkansen has been fully wrapped in a unique design. Passengers can immerse themselves in the Disney world inside the carriages with themed melodies and curtains. The train began service on Thursday, following a departure ceremony at JR Sendai Station in northeastern Japan. It will run about three times daily on the Tohoku-Hokkaido Shinkansen line, connecting Tokyo and Shin-Hakodate-Hokuto stations, until early June 2025.

Celebrating today are former gubernatorial Chief of Staff Shane Strum, as well as Slater Bayliss‘ better half, Sara, Stephanie Rosendorf Diaz, and Gainesville Commissioner Harvey Ward.

