October 11, 2024
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Vern Buchanan, Kathy Castor lead request to Joe Biden for expedited Milton declaration

Jacob OglesOctober 11, 20244min0

Related Articles

HeadlinesStorm Coverage

Joe Biden heads to Florida to survey storm damage. Will Gov. DeSantis meet him?

2024 - PresidentialHeadlines

Abortion has passed inflation as the top election issue for women under 30, survey finds

HeadlinesStorm Coverage

FPL restores power to nearly 1.3 million customers following Milton’s impact

Kcastor buchanan
Every member of Florida's congressional delegation joined in on the ask.

U.S. Reps. Vern Buchanan and Kathy Castor are leading a letter urging President Joe Biden to expedite Hurricane Milton relief.

The Longboat Key Republican and Tampa Democrat represent districts heavily impacted by the Category 3 hurricane. Their letter supports a request from Gov. Ron DeSantis for an expedited major disaster declaration by Biden.

“As you are undoubtedly aware, Florida has experienced three hurricanes in as many months — two of which have been major hurricanes — causing significant damage across much of the state,” the letter reads.

“In fact, Hurricane Milton made landfall on parts of Florida’s coastline that had already suffered from unprecedented storm surge from Hurricane Helene and claimed the lives of 25 Floridians just two weeks ago. Furthermore, dozens of tornadoes were reported on the east and west coasts of the state from the outer bands of Hurricane Milton, destroying an estimated 150 homes and leading to numerous fatalities.”

Buchanan, the Republican Co-Chair of the Florida congressional delegation, received a tour of the storm’s impact on Florida’s 16th Congressional District. He lives on a barrier island north of where Milton made landfall on Wednesday evening.

“Just weeks after Hurricane Helene barreled across Florida and up the East Coast, Hurricane Milton ripped through my district and much of the state, claiming at least 16 lives and causing still untold damage to peoples’ homes, businesses and property,” Buchanan said.

“In order to help our constituents and our communities recover and rebuild, we require the full support of the federal government. A Major Disaster Declaration for Hurricane Milton will do just that and unlock critical resources and federal funding for our state, residents and local communities.”

The Sarasota-Bradenton area also dealt with significant flooding after Hurricane Debby.

The greatest rainfall and storm surge from Milton struck areas north of landfall. Castor’s Hillsborough County district as of Friday still has more people without power because of the storm.

U.S. Sens. Marco Rubio and Rick Scott co-signed the letter from Buchanan and Castor, as did every U.S. Representative representing Florida in the House.

Post Views: 0

Jacob Ogles

Jacob Ogles has covered politics in Florida since 2000 for regional outlets including SRQ Magazine in Sarasota, The News-Press in Fort Myers and The Daily Commercial in Leesburg. His work has appeared nationally in The Advocate, Wired and other publications. Events like SRQ’s Where The Votes Are workshops made Ogles one of Southwest Florida’s most respected political analysts, and outlets like WWSB ABC 7 and WSRQ Sarasota have featured his insights. He can be reached at [email protected].

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousGov. DeSantis warns people not to take unnecessary post-storm risks. They could be fatal

nextDonald Trump heads to Colorado to drive his anti-immigration message

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, William March, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Jesse Scheckner, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Categories

Local governments begin issuing curfews ahead of Milton landfall

This is default text for notification bar
Learn more