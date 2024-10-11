October 11, 2024
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

More than 2.8 million still without power in Florida after Milton

Jacob OglesOctober 11, 20243min0

Related Articles

HeadlinesStorm Coverage

Rare birds are popping up in Florida following Milton’s impact

2024 - Down BallotHeadlines

Poll: Debbie Mucarsel-Powell trails Rick Scott by just 2 points

2024 - PresidentialHeadlines

Poll: Donald Trump holds 4-point lead in Florida, but trails significantly with independents

GZi0W-2XkAEeQJ0
Around 3.4 million were without service at the peak outage after the storm.

More than 2.83 million Floridians remain without power a day and a half after Hurricane Milton made landfall. That’s down from a peak outage of 3.4 million on Thursday afternoon.

A 6 a.m. report from the Florida Public Service Commission shows that more than 21% of Florida electricity customers still await power restoration.

That includes nearly 846,000 Duke Energy customers, 721,000 Florida Power & Light (FPL) subscribers, more than 551,000 on Tampa Electric Company (TECO) power, about 264,000 on one of Florida’s electric cooperatives, and more than 101,000 on city power.

The most widespread outages are reported in the Tampa Bay area.

More than 502,000 TECO customers in Hillsborough County still await service, as do more than 1,200 Peace River Electric Cooperative (PRECO) customers. That constitutes almost 72% of all power customers in the county

In Pinellas County, nearly 398,000 Duke Energy users and nearly 8,200 TECO customers need power restored. That’s about 71% of all customers in the county.

Further south in Sarasota, where Milton made landfall, around 300,000 still need electricity, about half of people in the county.

In Manatee County, almost 157,000 customers, more than 60% of those in the county, remain in the dark. That includes about 143,000 FPL users and 14,000 PRECO subscribers.

A few other counties have more than half their customers in outage conditions. Almost 82% of Highlands County residents, more than 54,000 people, have no electricity. That includes more than 47,000 Duke Energy users, over 6,800 of Glades Electric Cooperative customers and fewer than 300 PRECO users.

Almost 52% of Hardee County customers, about 6,400 people, still need service, including almost 6,200 PRECO customers and 200 on Wauchula city power.

On the Atlantic Coast, Volusia County still has nearly 147,000 without power. That includes nearly 79,000 FPL users, 49,000 Duke Energy customers, more than 18,000 on New Smyrna Beach Utilities and more than 1,200 on Clay Electric Cooperative.

Post Views: 0

Jacob Ogles

Jacob Ogles has covered politics in Florida since 2000 for regional outlets including SRQ Magazine in Sarasota, The News-Press in Fort Myers and The Daily Commercial in Leesburg. His work has appeared nationally in The Advocate, Wired and other publications. Events like SRQ’s Where The Votes Are workshops made Ogles one of Southwest Florida’s most respected political analysts, and outlets like WWSB ABC 7 and WSRQ Sarasota have featured his insights. He can be reached at [email protected].

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousPoll: Donald Trump holds 4-point lead in Florida, but trails significantly with independents

nextPoll: Debbie Mucarsel-Powell trails Rick Scott by just 2 points

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, William March, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Jesse Scheckner, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Categories

Local governments begin issuing curfews ahead of Milton landfall

This is default text for notification bar
Learn more