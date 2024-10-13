October 13, 2024
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

More than $10M in small business bridge loans granted to Hurricane Helene victims in Florida
The roof of a Sunoco gas station sits on its side outside of Perry, Fla., Friday, Sept. 27, 2024, after Hurricane Helene slammed the West coast of Florida Friday, Thursday night. (Ashleigh Lucas/WUFT News)

Drew DixonOctober 13, 20243min0

Related Articles

HeadlinesNE Florida

Palm Coast advises residents to begin Hurricane Milton debris removal process

Emails & OpinionsHeadlines

Winner and Loser of the Week in Florida politics — Week of 10.6.24

HeadlinesStorm Coverage

Determination to rebuild follows Florida’s hurricanes with acceptance that storms will come again

HURRICANE HELENE WUFT (24)
More than 200 small businesses have already received bridge loans after Hurricane Helene in Florida while the state activated the same program for Hurricane Milton

FloridaCommerce has helped hundreds of businesses in the wake of Hurricane Helene, and state officials are pointing out the same can happen for small businesses adversely affected by Hurricane Milton.

FloridaCommerce officials issued a news release Sunday noting that $10 million has already been distributed in the form of the Florida Small Business Emergency Bridge Loan Program for Hurricane Helene relief alone. That storm slammed Florida’s Big Bend area on Sept. 26. It pounded much of Florida’s Gulf Coast before moving inland and causing havoc through inland areas of Georgia, the Carolinas, and Tennessee.

Thus far, over 240 small businesses in Florida have received bridge loans for Helene relief. The emergency loans are designed to “bridge the gap” of financial losses for businesses until they can return.

“Loans made under this program are short-term, zero-interest, personal loans using State of Florida funds,” the FloridaCommerce news release said. They are not grants, and the approved applicant must repay loans.

State officials said more loans are still available for Hurricane Helene victims and “eligible small businesses with less than 100 employees, including sole proprietors.”

For Hurricane Helene victims, counties eligible for the emergency bridge loan program include Alachua, Baker, Bay, Bradford, Brevard, Calhoun, Charlotte, Citrus, Clay, Collier, Columbia, DeSoto, Dixie, Duval, Escambia, Flagler, Franklin, Gadsden, Gilchrist, Glades, Gulf, Hamilton, Hardee, Hendry, Hernando, Highlands, Hillsborough, Holmes, Jackson, Jefferson, Lafayette, Lake, Lee, Leon, Levy, Liberty, Madison, Manatee, Marion, Monroe, Nassau, Okaloosa, Okeechobee, Orange, Osceola, Pasco, Pinellas, Polk, Putnam, Santa Rosa, Sarasota, Seminole, St. Johns, Sumter, Suwannee, Taylor, Union, Volusia, Wakulla, Walton, and Washington counties.

Small business owners can apply for $50,000 in loans, and agricultural and aquacultural businesses can seek up to $100,000 in loans.

The reminder for Hurricane Helene small business relief comes only days after FloridaCommerce activated the same program for Hurricane Milton victims. That bridge loan program became available on Thursday.

Post Views: 0

Drew Dixon

Drew Dixon is a journalist of 40 years who has reported in print and broadcast throughout Florida, starting in Ohio in the 1980s. He is also an adjunct professor of philosophy and ethics at three colleges, Jacksonville University, University of North Florida and Florida State College at Jacksonville. You can reach him at [email protected].

VIEW ALL POSTS

previous4 illegal gambling casino operations nailed in state and local bust on Space Coast

nextJoe Gruters fact-checks recreational pot critics in new statewide ad

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, William March, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Jesse Scheckner, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Categories