‘Your boys’ inspire Julianna Margulies’ collab with Lincoln Project

One of the most acclaimed TV performers of the 21st century is making her views known on the Presidential Election during the closing stretch.

In their latest team-up with a veteran talent, the Lincoln Project’s latest spot features the award-winning Julianna Margulies, known for her work on “The Good Wife,” “ER” and many other shows and movies since 1991.

The new spot, called “Your Boys,” targets “mothers of boys to recognize what’s at stake this election and vote for the candidate embodying strong values and respect,” per the Lincoln Project.

It begins with heartwarming footage of boys and men, with Margulies posing the question of “what message” is being sent.

“A real man doesn’t bully. A real man doesn’t lie,” Margulies says. “A real man doesn’t blame others for his own problems. Especially when he is the one who creates them.”

At this point, the visuals shift from idealized visions of Middle America to Donald Trump in a courtroom.

“A real man tells the truth. A real man treats women with dignity and respect,” Margulies adds, as images return to the everyman shots, along with an image of a woman playing with a child.

“So talk to your boys,” Margulies advises. “Nourish them with love and compassion and strength.”

From there, a shot is displayed of Vice President Kamala Harris talking to a young boy about something, setting up more counsel from Margulies, who advises women to be the “kaleidoscope” to “see all women.”

From there, the script segues into a folksy tune, the lyrics of which assure “my precious” and “my love” that “I’m here with you now, I’m here because you were born,” amid shots ranging from more nurturing to a high school football locker room vignette that seems to be a subtle reference to the storied career of Democratic vice presidential nominee Tim Walz, who may be the most famous assistant coach in America.

“Who they’ll be as men depends on who you mold them to be right now,” the narration concludes. “Vote for them. Vote for your boys.”

Accompanying the 67-second spot is a quote from the Lincoln Project that puts the metaphorical iron fist in the velvet glove.

“Donald Trump and JD Vance are ugly, pathetic excuses for what it means to be a man,” said Lincoln Project Chief of Staff, Ryan Wiggins. “As boy moms, it is our responsibility to show our sons that treating women with respect and being an honest, honorable human is the highest form of ‘manliness.’ Vote for them by voting for her.”