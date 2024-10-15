Ron DeSantis boasts of ‘zero tolerance’ for storm looters, animal abusers

Gov. Ron DeSantis says the state and subsidiary agencies have “upheld” their “commitment” to punish looters who would exploit the tragedy of Hurricane Milton.

“If you loot, we’re going to hold you accountable,” DeSantis said, noting that around the state, law enforcement has had to deal with malingerers and malefactors trying to take advantage of the crisis.

“It’s been a commitment that’s been upheld across all state agencies, whether it’s our Highway Patrol, Florida Department of Law Enforcement, whether it’s the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, who got somebody trying to take a generator away from a power light, or Daytona Beach arresting people for looting,” DeSantis said.

He also noted that in Sarasota, officers apprehended “a guy (who) was breaking into an apartment complex.” DeSantis also said that in New Port Richey, a person “taking debris and dumping it in somebody else’s private property” couldn’t escape the law.

“There’s just all kinds of things that can happen after these storms and I’m proud to say that the state of Florida has had zero tolerance,” DeSantis said.

And it goes beyond looting.

“One of the issues that we saw happen was we had somebody decide as Hurricane Milton approached that it would somehow be a good thing to take his dog and chain it to a post on the interstate,” DeSantis said.

The dog was rescued by an FHP officer and will be adopted eventually, under its new name of Trooper. And meanwhile, justice is coming for the animal abuser.

“I’m proud to announce that the authorities have identified the dog’s former owners and State Attorney Suzy Lopez is now pursuing animal cruelty charges against the individual, so we said you’d be held accountable and you will be held accountable,” DeSantis said.

Lopez, a DeSantis appointee running against removed former State Attorney Andrew Warren in November, noted that enhanced penalties are in place during states of emergency like this one, and that the accused would “face the music.” The pup was “facing a sure death” without law enforcement intervention, Lopez said.

“You don’t get away with doing what this man did in Hillsborough County,” she said. “Not on my watch.”

Lopez intends to charge the perp with aggravated animal cruelty, and wants that added to the enhanced penalty list during states of emergency.