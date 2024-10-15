October 15, 2024
Faith-based summit set for Florida’s Panhandle on Thursday

Drew DixonOctober 15, 20243min1

Happy fun man open hand arms take off face mask, put back. Covid 19 sick stop, lockdown end after ill. New normal safe life escape step, sun sky city fresh air breath joy, god love faith pray concept.
The Northwest Florida Health Network plans on faith leaders to address community issues Thursday at the second annual summit.

Faith leaders will convene on Thursday for an event designed to examine faith-related issues and their relationship with the health care system.

The Northwest Florida (NWF) Health Network is holding the Second Annual Faith Summit from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the Lynn Haven Methodist Church in the Panama City area. The event is designed to bring together faith leaders, community leaders and government officials to engage in discussions about community issues.

Associate Pastor Terry Tatum will host the event that will feature keynote speakers including former NFL player Jack Brewer, a former safety for the Minnesota Vikings and three other NFL franchises. Brewer will be joined by Kurt Kelly, CEO and President of the Florida Coalition for Children and Chair of the Florida Faith and Freedom Coalition, and Pastor Rick Hazelip, Connections Pastor at First City Church.

“This faith summit represents a commitment to the well-being of our community by NWF Health and all of our faith partners,” said NWF Health Network CEO Mike Watkins. “Faith-based organizations are the heart and soul of our communities and their unwavering dedication to service, and compassion make them invaluable partners in our mission to create a healthier and stronger community.”

An essential element of the event will be discussing the distribution of funding from the NWF Health Network. The Thursday event will launch the 2024-25 Behavioral Health Based Grants. The funding will be debated by leaders as it’s about to be distributed to faith-based organizations engaged in general behavioral health services and the prevention of teen drug use.

The event is open to faith-based leaders and organizations in an 18-county area of Northwest Florida. The NWF Health Network was established in 2019 as an extension of Gov. Ron DeSantis’ Faith and Community Based Initiative. The Northwest Florida organization has developed associations with more than 100 faith-based organizations and institutions, according to its website.

Drew Dixon

Drew Dixon is a journalist of 40 years who has reported in print and broadcast throughout Florida, starting in Ohio in the 1980s. He is also an adjunct professor of philosophy and ethics at three colleges, Jacksonville University, University of North Florida and Florida State College at Jacksonville. You can reach him at [email protected].

One comment

  • God isn't real, so stop worrying about him and enjoy your life.

    October 15, 2024 at 3:51 pm

    Imaginary Sky Daddy doesn’t belong anywhere near government.

    Reply

