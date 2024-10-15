David Smith holds massive cash edge over Sarah Henry in closing weeks of HD 38 race

Heading into the last month of campaigning, Republican Rep. David Smith holds a clear cash advantage over Democratic challenger Sarah Henry. But both state parties are continuing to invest heavily in the House District 38 contest.

Smith, a Winter Springs Republican, remains one of the most prolific fundraisers in the House, collecting more than $466,000 as he seeks a fourth term. After spending, he had more than $121,000 in cash on hand as of Oct. 4 in his candidate account.

By comparison, Henry, a Casselberry Democrat, has reported nearly $172,000 in donations. But she has also spent more than $176,000 through the last disclosure period, putting her under by more than $4,000.

She spent nearly $39,000 in the last week of September with Snyder Pickerill Media Group in Chicago and almost $8,000 with Portland-based Mandate Media.

Smith spent some $59,000 with SimWins in the same period, along with more than $7,000 with Nationwide Publishing on direct mail, $5,000 with Ionica Advertising on email blasts and $2,200 with Jet Set Printing to put up more signs.

That’s just the activity coming out of the candidates’ official campaigns.

Friends of David Smith, the political committee boosting the incumbent, also closed the period with more than $112,000 in cash on hand for the last weeks of the campaign, while Friends of Sarah Henry PC was down to just over $20,000.

But the spending by the campaigns tells just part of the story.

The Florida House Republican Campaign Committee has provided more than $52,000 worth of in-kind polling and texts to Smith’s campaign, while the Republican Party of Florida has offered more than $29,000 in campaign staffing and text services.

Meanwhile, the Florida Democratic Party has given more than $40,000 in in-kind staff salaries and benefits. The Florida House Democratic Campaign Committee has made a massive investment, providing more than $136,000 worth of polling and field consulting.