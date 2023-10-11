David Smith reports strongest fundraising of any incumbent House Republican

Rep. David Smith has raised more than any House Republican seeking re-election.

The Winter Springs Republican just posted a strong third quarter, raising $114,042 from July through September. That puts Smith’s totals north of $173,000 more than a year out from a likely rematch with Democrat Sarah Henry.

Of course, Henry had a decent quarter as well, raising almost $23,000 and bringing her own total haul to nearly $49,000. Henry has outspent the incumbent so far, but Smith maintains a resource advantage going forward. Smith closed the quarter with more than $156,000 in cash-on-hand, while Henry had less than $28,000 in the bank.

Smith is running for re-election in House District 38 and seeking a fourth and final consecutive term before being termed out. The district is one Democrat Joe Biden won in 2020 by 8 percentage points but which Smith kept in the red column in 2022.

He declined to discuss fundraising, but said he’s received positive feedback from constituents since the last session.

“At a number of town halls and legislative updates, and just events at the VFW and American legion, people just stopping me in Publix, the consistent theme through everything I speak at is my effectiveness,” Smith said.

The incumbent noted that of 21 appropriations requests he secured in the state budget, 20 survived the Governor’s desk without a veto.

“Those are hall of fame numbers,” he said. “That’s what seniority can do for you. I have used my experience to be effective for my district, for Seminole County and for Central Florida.”

Reports show Smith cashed 389 individual donations over the quarter. Of those, 54 were maximum $1,000 donations, many of those from political committees including from trade groups like REALTOR PAC and the American Medical Association’s committee. A committee controlled by fellow Rep. Rachel Plakon also donated a grand to her fellow Seminole County Republican’s committee.

Henry collected 220 individual contributions over the quarter. That included a $1,000 donation from the Florida Leadership Council. The bulk of her money came from individuals.

Smith also controls his own committee, Friends of David Smith, though that had a less active quarter. The committee raised $19,500 over three months, and had $90,515 at the start of October.

Similarly, Henry’s Friends of Sarah Henry PC account raised $6,550 over the quarter and closed the period with $13,634 in cash on hand.