Poll: Ron DeSantis down by 50 points in Michigan

Yet another poll of Michigan Republicans is showing that the GOP presidential race there is Donald Trump’s to lose.

The Public Policy Polling (PPP) survey of 430 likely voters, which was conducted on Sept. 9-10, shows Trump with 63% support, far ahead of second place Ron DeSantis’ 13%.

The Florida Governor does have a firm hold on second place, with Nikki Haley in third at 6%, and no other candidate over 3%.

“The educational divide among Republican voters is especially stark in Michigan. Trump gets 81% among voters with a high school education, but only 36% with those who have a postgraduate degree,” the polling memo notes.

DeSantis performs strongest among those with college degrees or higher, with 20% support among four-year grads and 21% with those who have done graduate work.

The PPP poll is the second recent Michigan survey to show DeSantis with 13% support overall, but if there is a positive side, it’s that Trump’s 63% is down 6 points from a July Mitchell-MIRS Poll of Michigan that showed the former President at 69%. However, this latest poll is worse for DeSantis than the Race to the White House polling average, which shows Trump up 56% to 16% in the state.

Ironically, Michigan Republicans plan to allocate roughly 70% of the state’s 55 delegates in caucus meetings rather than the Primary, so polls may not matter that much in the end.

“Under the plan, caucuses on March 2 in Michigan’s 13 congressional districts would be used to appoint three delegates each, accounting for 39 of the state’s 55 delegates to next year’s Republican national convention. The other 16 will be based on the state’s primary on Feb. 27,” Reuters reports.

It’s a sign of DeSantis’ relative irrelevance in the state that Democrats haven’t aggressively messaged against him in months. That wasn’t always the case.

Democrats sounded the alarm about the Governor’s purported extremism before he came to the state this spring for speeches at the Midland County Republican Party Spring Breakfast and Hillsdale College.

Ahead of that former speech, he drew 200 protesters before delivering his standard stump speech.