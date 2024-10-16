Marco Rubio, Rick Scott push FEMA funding bill as members of Congress focus on re-election

As members of the Senate and House press their cases to voters who are already casting ballots in many states, two Florida Senators (including one on the ballot) want them back in Washington to fill a funding hole created by two major hurricanes.

U.S. Sens. Marco Rubio and Rick Scott are introducing a measure to put $20 billion in the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s (FEMA) Disaster Fund.

“This bill, providing $20 billion for FEMA’s Disaster Relief Fund, will ensure that the agency has what it needs to provide immediate aid to folks in Florida, Georgia, Tennessee, the Carolinas and other states impacted by disasters while our local communities determine their needs from FEMA, SBA, USDA and other federal agencies,” Scott explained.

The Senator said farmers in Florida are “hurting and with unmet needs” while “local officials and families in Florida” say they “are frustrated by the fact that these disasters have stretched FEMA’s current resources too thin.”

“Unfortunately, this is a hurricane season no one will soon forget. The Disaster Relief Fund (DRF) is the front line for states, and our constituents, to receive support in the aftermath of natural disasters. While assessments of the full extent of these storms are underway, the DRF cannot be allowed to be depleted. I am proud to announce my colleagues and I will be introducing a bill to provide additional funding to support communities affected by the recent hurricanes,” Rubio added.

Even if the Senate were to reconvene and pass this bill, with many members (particularly Democrats in swing states far outside of hurricane zones) facing tough re-election bids, House Speaker Mike Johnson doesn’t seem likely to call his members (all of whom are on the ballot right now) back to Washington.

“Our focus now turns exclusively to Nov. 5,” Johnson said after the House vote on a spending bill intended to float the federal government through mid December last month. “Our members are now returning to their districts and they’ll be working in their districts until the election and they will be making their case to the voters.”