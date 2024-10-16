October 16, 2024
Disney World announces Epcot Candlelight Processional lineup for Christmas
Joyous traditions from around the globe return to the EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays presented by AdventHealth Nov. 24 through Dec. 30, 2023 at Walt Disney World Resort in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. Guests can meet Santa Claus at The Odyssey pavilion. They can also enjoy seasonal food and beverages, festive merchandise, holiday storytelling and uplifting entertainment, including the beloved Candlelight Processional featuring celebrity narrators with three performances nightly.(Harrison Cooney, Photographer)

Gabrielle RussonOctober 16, 2024

2023 EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays
The list includes big names in the Disney lore and Hollywood elite.

It’s not quite Halloween yet, but Disney World is already focused on Christmas. The company just announced the full roster of celebrities reading the holiday story at Epcot’s Candlelight Processional.

“This year’s list of celebrity narrators is packed with all the stars to light up the America Gardens Theatre,” Disney World said on its parks blog.

The list includes big names in Disney lore and the Hollywood elite. A few are new; others are old favorites at the Candlelight Processional, which is included in regular theme park admission and has become a popular way for Disney fans to celebrate the holidays.

Josh Gad, the voice of Olaf in “Frozen,” is first scheduled to begin the season on Nov. 29.

New additions this year include “The Karate Kid” actor Ralph Macchio, “Crazy Rich Asians” actor Nico Santos and singer/actor Tituss Burgess.

Other big names include Whoopi Goldberg, Brendan Fraser, retired Wheel of Fortune” host Pat Sajak and Jodi Benson, the voice of Ariel in the original “The Little Mermaid.”

“For many guests, the Candlelight Processional is a must-do tradition each year. The beloved show tells the story of Christmas through a stunning performance, featuring a celebrity narrator, a mass choir of Disney cast members and young singers from the community, a 50-piece orchestra, herald trumpets, and the incredible Voices of Liberty,” Disney advertised online. “Showtimes this year have adjusted to 5:00 p.m., 6:45 p.m. and 8:15 p.m. “

To see the full schedule, visit Disney World’s website.

Meanwhile, Halloween is in full swing at Orlando’s theme parks, which are officially open again post-Hurricane Milton.

Orlando’s theme parks offer special ticketed events to celebrate the spooky season. Some are family-friendly with trick-or-treating, light on the scares. Other events go full horror and cater to the adults.

Underway are Disney World’s Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party, Universal’s Halloween Horror Nights and SeaWorld’s Howl-O-Scream, as well as Halloween events are the smaller attractions, including Gatorland, Legoland Florida and Leu Gardens.

Gabrielle Russon

Gabrielle Russon is an award-winning journalist based in Orlando. She covered the business of theme parks for the Orlando Sentinel. Her previous newspaper stops include the Sarasota Herald-Tribune, Toledo Blade, Kalamazoo Gazette and Elkhart Truth as well as an internship covering the nation’s capital for the Chicago Tribune. For fun, she runs marathons. She gets her training from chasing a toddler around. Contact her at [email protected] or on Twitter @GabrielleRusson .

