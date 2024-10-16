October 16, 2024
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

JEA receives national recognition for program promoting efficient use of water

Drew DixonOctober 16, 20243min0

Related Articles

Emails & OpinionsHeadlines

Dan Backer: Scary question — does America spend more on elections or Halloween candy?

HeadlinesSt. Pete

Peter Schorsch: Why I urge you to vote for Torrie Jasuwan

FederalHeadlines

Super PAC that backed Ron DeSantis for President transfers leftover cash to his renamed committee

JEAWATERSENSE
EPA honors JEA for utilizing program to drive down wasteful water use in Northeast Florida.

Jacksonville’s utility agency is being recognized nationally for promoting water conservation in the city.

JEA received the award from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) in September for promoting the WaterSense program. The program helps consumers by providing advisories on how to save water around households and businesses. The program provides labels around water outlets and appliances that explains how to efficiently use water without unnecessary waste. In Jacksonville, that program applied to 2,100 manufacturers, builders, retailers, utilities, government and nonprofit organizations.

“Our customers are increasingly looking for ways to conserve resources and save money, and JEA is committed to providing those solutions,” said JEA Chief Customer Experience Officer Sheila Pressley.

The WaterSense award from the EPA honored several elements of JEA’s 2023 program including:

— Participating in more than 20 community events, where customers had the chance to win water-efficient products and receive information about rebate programs.

— Working with The Home Depot and Lowe’s Home Improvement stores to promote rebates for WaterSense labeled toilets and irrigation controllers. Signs are posted in store aisles and stickers are placed on the products for rebates offered in more than 40 stores in the region. JEA’s rebates also are listed on store websites for local customers who shop online.

— Providing rebates for nearly 800 water-efficient irrigation controllers and 1,540 toilets.

— Installing WaterSense labeled showerheads and aerators as a part of JEA’s Neighborhood Energy Efficiency program to assist low- to moderate-income customers.

“Our WaterSense Award winners for 2024 made it easy for Americans to make water-efficient choices and find WaterSense labeled products and homes that save water, energy, and money while reducing greenhouse gas emissions,” said Veronica Blette, acting associate director of the water infrastructure division in the EPA Office of Wastewater Management.

The EPA’s WaterSense program is estimated to have saved $207 billion in water and energy bills and 8.7 trillion gallons of water across the country since it was established in 2006, according to the EPA.

Post Views: 0

Drew Dixon

Drew Dixon is a journalist of 40 years who has reported in print and broadcast throughout Florida, starting in Ohio in the 1980s. He is also an adjunct professor of philosophy and ethics at three colleges, Jacksonville University, University of North Florida and Florida State College at Jacksonville. You can reach him at [email protected].

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousPeter Schorsch: Why I urge you to vote for Torrie Jasuwan

nextDan Backer: Scary question — does America spend more on elections or Halloween candy?

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, William March, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Jesse Scheckner, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Categories

Why I urge you to vote for Torrie Jasuwan

This is default text for notification bar
Learn more