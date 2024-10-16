October 16, 2024
Gulf Coast Board moves forward with some $32M in public projects for Panhandle counties
First responder and educational institutions in 4 counties along the Gulf Coast will benefit from the Triumph Board actions.

The Triumph Gulf Coast Board of Directors approved about $32 million this week for distribution and development of projects in four Panhandle counties.

The Board met in Pensacola this week and approved the new grant award agreements and permission to negotiate other deals. Three new grant award agreements got the green light while another project was advanced to grant award negotiations while two grantees were approved for initial term negotiations. The funding and projects are targeted for Escambia, Franklin, Santa Rosa and Walton counties.

The breakdown for the funding and actions by the Triumph Gulf Coast Board include:

— Escambia County: $617,227 to Escambia County Public Schools to reestablish the Automotive Service Academy at J.M. Tate High School in Cantonment. The funds will go toward renovation and equipping a former auto body building into labs for an automotive service academy. Another project will enter negotiations for $3.32 million that will be used to start a Center for Water and Vessel Engineering program at the Port of Pensacola.

— Franklin County: approval of a $750,000 grant with the Franklin County Board of County Commissioners for contract work for a first responder communication system for use by Franklin County Emergency Medical Services, Fire, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, and other county service and law enforcement agencies. The project will be accomplished in two phases and will involve employing a communications consultant. The money will also cover installation and staff training.

— Santa Rosa County: Pensacola State College will receive a grant up to $7.63 million for a new Diesel Maintenance Technician training program. The program is expected to generate more than 2,000 certifications from the National Institute of Automotive Service Excellence. The center will be opened in the PSC Commercial Vehicle Training Center in the Santa Rosa County Industrial Park East.

— Walton County: Approval of negotiations for Walton County Commission request to begin negotiations for up to $20.15 million to purchase a new countywide land mobile radio system. That system will go to serve law enforcement and other first responder communications and would support nearly 1,100 users.

The Triumph Gulf Coast board is appointed by the Governor of Florida and other state officials to oversee the Panhandle municipalities.

Drew Dixon

Drew Dixon is a journalist of 40 years who has reported in print and broadcast throughout Florida, starting in Ohio in the 1980s. He is also an adjunct professor of philosophy and ethics at three colleges, Jacksonville University, University of North Florida and Florida State College at Jacksonville. You can reach him at [email protected].

