October 17, 2024
Duval delegation members ‘appalled’ by Donna Deegan concentration camp comments

A.G. GancarskiOctober 17, 20245min7

Donna Deegan image via COJ
She said Trump would put 'people in what would really amount to a concentration camp-type situation to round them out of the country.'

Blowback from Republicans continues for Jacksonville Democratic Mayor Donna Deegan, who made news in London for saying Donald Trump wanted “concentration camps” for undocumented migrants should he win the presidency again.

Democrats thus far have remained silent or supportive, dismissing objections as “fake outrage.”

In a statement released Thursday morning, Sen. Clay Yarborough and Reps. Jessica BakerDean BlackWyman Duggan and Kiyan Michael are condemning Deegan for her opinion expressed this week on Times Radio in London, where she is on an extended trade mission as the hometown Jacksonville Jaguars play their customary games overseas. They want her to “immediately retract her statement and apologize to the Jewish community.”

“We are appalled by the statements made by Jacksonville Mayor Donna Deegan while traveling on a trade mission in London, where she irresponsibly likened President Donald Trump’s immigration policy to a ‘concentration camp.’ These remarks are not only offensive but particularly harmful to Jacksonville’s Jewish community and Holocaust survivors, who understand the horrors of antisemitism firsthand,” the legislators argue, before bringing up the unfortunate timing of the utterance.

“During this seven-day Jewish holiday of Sukkot, when families should be celebrating the fall harvest and Exodus from Egypt, Deegan has diminished its joy by comparing their years of captivity and death in Germany with Trump’s desire to reestablish a safe America. At a time when she was supposed to be representing the interests of Jacksonville abroad — at taxpayer expense, no less — Mayor Deegan instead chose to make inflammatory statements that tarnish Jacksonville’s image on the international stage.”

The legislators allege that rather than “elevating Jacksonville,” the Mayor “has embarrassed our city, showing a lack of judgment that fails to reflect the integrity and leadership our community deserves.”

Deegan’s comments surprised many who didn’t expect the Mayor to wade into presidential politics during an interview on foreign soil this week.

She said Trump would put “people in what would really amount to a concentration camp-type situation to round them out of the country,” which “doesn’t seem to (her) to be a very American thing to do.”

When the host accused her of using loaded language, Deegan didn’t back down.

“What would we call them? If you’re rounding people up and putting them in camps?” Deegan responded. “What would we call those? It’s a concentration of people that are in a camp. I’m not suggesting anything beyond that, but I just think it seems rather inhumane to me.”

She went on to double down on the Trump denunciation, saying “human rights abuses” would be “inevitable.”

“When you flat out call a group of human beings animals and say they are poisoning the blood of our country, then promise to round them up in detention camps, what would lead anyone to believe that they would be treated humanely?”

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has been the Northeast Florida correspondent for Florida Politics since 2014. He writes for the New York Post and National Review also, with previous work in the American Conservative and Washington Times and a 15+ year run as a columnist in Folio Weekly. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

7 comments

  • THE SAGE "E"

    October 17, 2024 at 8:31 am

    Good Morn ‘ting Duval Deligation Members,
    Thank you for following my lead on the related artical earlier this morning.
    I, THE SAGE “E”, am honored to lead the way.
    Thanks again,
    THE SAGE “E”

    Reply

  • Michael

    October 17, 2024 at 8:40 am

    Ever notice the only thing a MAGAt mind can muster is some feigned shock at what an opponent says? So if this is not Trump is going to do, what exactly is Trump going to do to implement his campaign promise of ‘mass deportation’? C’mon MAGAt intelligentsia, spell it out in detail.

    Reply

  • the Truth

    October 17, 2024 at 9:09 am

    Deegan is an embarrassment to the people of Jacksonville! she is a one term mayor for sure..

    Reply

  • MHDuuuval

    October 17, 2024 at 9:56 am

    No Holocaust Jews here: Sen. Clay Yarborough and Reps. Jessica Baker, Dean Black, Wyman Duggan and Kiyan Michael.

    Just fundamentalist, evangelical Christians who betray their Savior by rejecting humane treatment of asylum seekers. (Except at Christmas time when they go over the top celebrate a couple on the run who are forced to give birth in a stable.)

    Reply

    • Bobble head Kammy

      October 17, 2024 at 10:04 am

      So no borders then MH? Let em all in. Might want to run that one by Democrat and Geography expert Hank Johnson. You know the Guam might sink guy. If everything comes to open America is it possible the earth might stop rotating? Let’s see what Hank says.

      Reply

  • S.Q. Wabblun

    October 17, 2024 at 9:59 am

    Voters in JAX promoted Deegan beyond the level of her competence. She reminds us of Pederson.

    Reply

    • Bobble head Kammy

      October 17, 2024 at 10:05 am

      Blond bimbo comes to mind.

      Reply

