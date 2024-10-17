Several Pinellas County parks to reopen Saturday following hurricane closures

Seven Pinellas County parks will reopen Saturday after being closed due to Hurricanes Helene and Milton.

Parks reopening include A.L. Anderson Park in Tarpon Springs; Brooker Creek Preserve and Education Center in Tarpon Springs; Eagle Lake Park in Largo; John Chestnut Sr. Park in Palm Harbor; Philippe Park in Safety Harbor; Ray Neri Park in St. Petersburg; and Walsingham Park in Seminole.

Some trails and amenities at the reopening parks may remain closed as rangers continue post-storm cleanup. Visitors should expect tall grass and debris, and should be cautious of possible wildlife encounters as animals return to previously flooded areas.

As with anywhere, visitors to the parks should avoid downed trees and any areas marked as off limits. Issues identified at parks can be reported to on-site park rangers.

Boat ramps at Belleair Causeway, Park Boulevard and Sutherland have already reopened, though boaters should exercise caution when launching and loading boats and other watercraft due to the possible presence of debris and other hazards remaining from the storms.

The Florida Botanical Gardens and Parks and Conservations Resources Administration building are both closed, as they are being used as a Federal Emergency Management Agency Disaster Recovery Center.

All other Pinellas County parks will remain closed until further notice.

Anyone with campground or shelter reservations impacted by ongoing closures will be refunded.

More information about park closures and reopenings is available online.