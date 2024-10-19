Takeaways from Tallahassee — The road to 2030

FEMA may be the hottest trigger acronym in the political world, and it’s no wonder why — the federal agency has been under a national microscope for weeks following a pair of devastating hurricanes that ravaged the Southeast.

And, to be sure, FEMA has been at the forefront of presidential politics. For some strange reason, hurricanes keep smacking the Southeast, and fall temperatures are getting warmer and warmer. Only if there were two words, a phrase, a phenomenon, or a scientifically backed-up and researched issue that could explain what is happening. Maybe one day we will know.

But now, at least for a couple of days, Florida politicians and business leaders will turn their attention to another “F” acronym: F3, or the short form name of the Future of Florida Forum, which will be held next week at the Hyatt Regency Grand Cypress in Orlando.

At the annual meeting, speakers such as Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta Executive Director Paula Tkac and Commerce Secretary J. Alex Kelly will discuss a wide variety of subjects—from early childhood education to the AI revolution—that will ultimately determine whether Florida’s economy continues to boom or goes bust heading into the next decade.

The topics—or “pillars,” as they’re called in the Chamber’s 2030 Blueprint—are likely familiar to those who’ve tuned in to one of the pro-business group’s programs over the past five years. During this span (outside of a pandemic-era hiccup), Florida’s economy has grown into one of the Top 20 largest economies in the world if it were to be measured as its own country.

As of 2024, the state’s approximately $1.65 trillion economic output would place it at No. 15, just ahead of Spain and a hair behind South Korea. However, the Chamber’s long-term goal is No. 10 — Canada, which has a $2.2 trillion GDP, is the current occupant.

The goal of the F3 forum is to help Florida citizens understand the state of … well, their state, the key trends that will determine its place in an ever-changing global economy, and the ways Florida’s business community, educational institutions, and government can improve the trajectory.

There will doubtless be some sunshine pumping and understandably so — a Top 15 economy is nothing to sneeze at.

Still, the Florida Chamber isn’t blind to potential hazards on the road to 2030, nor to the issues some Floridians are struggling with here and now, such as hurricane recovery and housing affordability, so attendees can expect some real talk from some of the real experts working to keep Florida’s future bright.

Accommodations: Gov. Ron DeSantis issued an executive order this week authorizing “modest but reasonable accommodations” for voters impacted by Hurricane Milton. Under the order, supervisors of elections in Collier, Glades, Highlands, Indian River, Manatee, Orange, Pasco, Pinellas, Polk, Sarasota and St. Lucie counties to provide more flexibility for ballot drop boxes and will also allow voters displaced by the storm to have mail ballots sent to an alternate address. The EO followed a request from the Florida Supervisors of Elections, an organization representing election officials in all 67 counties and largely mirrors an Executive Order signed by DeSantis authorizing voter accommodations in counties affected by Hurricane Helene.

Plug pull: One Fort Myers TV station acquiesced and stopped playing pro-abortion rights ads after a Department of Health lawyer threatened Florida TV stations with criminal prosecution. It’s a revelation in a new First Amendment lawsuit as the political committee supporting the Amendment 4 abortion rights initiative sued a pair of state officials Wednesday in federal court. Floridians Protecting Freedom is currently negotiating with CBS affiliate WINK-TV to get the ads back on the air. Still, representatives for the PC say it has lost valuable time to reach voters in that market with the election just three weeks away. The suit, filed in U.S. District Court, names Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo, the head of DOH, and John Wilson, the Department’s former General Counsel who wrote the letters.

Matter of conscience: Wilson submitted a resignation letter shortly after sending the letters stating he was leaving his post. “A man is nothing without his conscience,” he wrote in a letter first reported by the Times/Herald Tallahassee Bureau. “It has become clear in recent days that I cannot join you on the road that lies before the agency.” Neither Wilson nor DOH officials have responded to media requests for comment on the resignation.

Bad look: Rep. Carolina Amesty was already charged by the state for allegedly forging a signature on an employment form submitted to the state Department of Education, but there’s a not-so-insignificant chance more charges are in the pipe following reports that the first-term Republican contacted a key witness in the criminal investigation to urge he alter his testimony. Under Florida law, such behavior may be charged as felony witness tampering. The account was detailed in a Florida Department of Law Enforcement report released this week related to the four felonies the Central Florida lawmaker was indicted on two months ago.

Bad look II: Jacksonville Mayor Donna Deegan drew the ire of Republicans nationwide for not-so-subtly comparing Donald Trump’s stated plans to crack down on undocumented immigrants to the concentration camps Nazi Germany used to perpetrate the Holocaust. Her remarks, given during a taxpayer-funded trade mission to the United Kingdom, were met with consternation from the host interviewing her, who accused the first-term Democrat of using loaded language. Republicans stateside were far harsher, with Florida GOP Chair Evan Power calling Deegan’s rhetoric “unhinged” and insinuating such speech fuels threats against the former President, who has been the target of two would-be assassins during his 2024 run.

—Tampa Bay raise —

The Governor and First Lady visited Tampa Bay on Thursday to mark a $1 million award through the Florida Disaster Fund to partners of Hope Florida, which connects the public, private, faith-based and nonprofit sectors to help communities.

Twenty nonprofits — including Meals on Wheels, Clothes to Kids, and the Senior Connection Center — will split the money and provide food, clothing, supplies, and care to residents in areas affected by Helene and Milton.

DeSantis also spoke in Sarasota, where he announced a $100,000 award to education foundations in Hillsborough, Manatee, Pasco, Pinellas, and Sarasota counties. The funds will be used to provide teachers with resources and create new learning opportunities for students. Similar action occurred early this month in Helene’s wake.

“Just one week after Hurricane Milton made landfall, all schools are open, power is restored, and communities are well on the road to recovery,” DeSantis said. “Thank you to all the linemen, volunteers, educators, and many others who made this feat possible.”

Also, in response to the storms, Hope Florida has deployed buses to affected areas to distribute critical supplies and provide recovery resources for residents and businesses. On Wednesday, DeSantis signed an Executive Order to give Supervisors of Elections more flexibility to serve voters in hurricane-hurt counties.

— Salt in the wound —

One impressive thing about the aftermath of hurricanes slamming Florida is the number of neighbors in the state who are willing to fund relief efforts.

But Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody warns that, unfortunately, plenty of people are also willing to take advantage of good-hearted generosity.

Residents of the Big Bend, Gulf Coast, Central Florida, and the Atlantic coast have all had to deal with two major hurricanes in as many weeks, and Moody is advising Floridians that scams posing as charities are proliferating as residents pick up the pieces.

“Our state just suffered the one-two punch of two major hurricanes — Helene and Milton. Millions were affected by these disasters. In times of hardship, generous Floridians may desire to give to relief efforts, but this is when scammers can strike. Be cautious when deciding where to donate so that your money can go to the intended cause,” Moody said.

Moody’s office advises you to check out the Scams at a Glance: Charity Scams resource by clicking here. Floridians can also report charity scams to her office by calling 1 (866) 9NO-SCAM or visiting MyFloridaLegal.com.

— ’Operation Blue Roof’ —

Hurricanes can bring on a case of the blues, but Florida Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis is teaming up with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to see more blue roofs after Helene and Milton ripped through the state in late September and early October.

Patronis activated “Operation Blue Roof” for multiple counties in the state.

“The purpose of Operation Blue Roof is to provide homeowners and permanently occupied rental properties in disaster areas with fiber-reinforced sheeting to cover their damaged roofs until arrangements can be made for permanent repairs. This is a free service to homeowners,” a news release from Patronis’ Office said.

Florida counties that qualify for Operation Blue Roof include Brevard, Citrus, Charlotte, DeSoto, Hardee, Hernando, Highlands, Hillsborough, Indian River, Lake, Manatee, Okeechobee, Orange, Osceola, Pasco, Pinellas, Polk, Sarasota, Seminole, St. Lucie, Sumter, and Volusia.

Applications for Operation Blue Roof are being accepted through Nov. 5 at the Army Corps designated website.

— It takes a village —

Patronis also announced this week that the Department of Financial Services Division of Consumer Services will host four insurance villages throughout the state in areas heavily impacted by Helene and Milton.

The villages allow policyholders to meet with insurance carriers to work through the claims process.

Open locations include the Bradenton City Hall Auditorium Building at 101 12th St. West in Bradenton, the Long Center at 1501 N. Belcher Rd. in Clearwater, the Florida Strawberry Festival TECO Expo Hall at 2301 West Oak Ave. in Plant City, and the RP Funding Center Sikes Hall at 701 West Lime St. All sites are open from 9 a.m. through 5 p.m.

Policyholders should bring with them as many pieces of documentation as possible to assist with the claim, including a driver’s license or other form of identification; insurance cards and insurance policy information and documentation; pictures or other documentation of the property being claimed as a loss; repair estimates; and any additional insurance-related information that is accessible.

Due to space limitations, the villages are only available for property insurance-related questions, issues and information. Staff from other agencies providing recovery resources will not be on hand. For more information on other resources available, visit FloridaDisaster.org.

— Rebound —

Farmers in Florida now have the opportunity to grow their businesses back to good financial health in the aftermath of Milton, which raked the state on Oct. 9 and Oct. 10.

Florida Commissioner of Agriculture Wilton Simpson activated the Agriculture and Aquaculture Producers Natural Disaster Recovery Loan Program this week.

The loans are now available to Sunshine State farmers, ranchers, and growers adversely affected by the tropical blast. The loans can be used to restore or repair fences, equipment, greenhouses, and other buildings. The funding can also help remove debris and pay for labor.

“Florida’s farmers and ranchers are some of the hardest working and most resilient folks in our state. Delivering immediate support to these agricultural producers is a critical first step to get them back on their feet in the wake of back-to-back disasters,” Simpson said.

“Through the department’s Disaster Recovery Loan Program, we’re offering immediate and effective financial relief to bridge the gap until federal or other resources are accessible.”

— Calling for backup —

The Sunshine State. The Swamp State. Home to the lightning capital of the world. The Orange State (maybe California has a say about that one).

Specific phrases about this state lend themselves to the nature and openness of Florida. Florida is in the top half of the largest states, sitting at No. 22 in square miles, and the peninsula is likewise home to one of the more significant ag industries in the nation. As anyone who has spent considerable time on I-10 or I-75 could surmise, thousands of farms and agriculture jobs exist throughout the state.

And Florida’s ag industry is all too familiar with the damage hurricanes can cause, especially after the recent one-two punch from Helene and Milton.

Agriculture Commissioner Wilton Simpson is looking to help Florida farmers get back on their feet, and his efforts this week included urging the USDA to declare a disaster for the counties impacted by Milton, which, according to early estimates, caused between $1.5 billion to $2.5 billion in damage to crops and ag infrastructure. According to USDA figures, that’s a sizable chunk of change for an industry that produces around $8.88 billion in agricultural sales annually.

Commissioner Simpson said: ”Hurricane Milton has left a broad path of devastation, impacting our farmers and threatening Florida’s position as a leading agricultural producer. With four major hurricanes in just over a year, our agriculture communities have been hit repeatedly, causing unprecedented financial strain. We need the USDA’s immediate support to help these family farms recover from yet another historic storm. The time to act is now.”

Simpson added that eligible agriculture and aquaculture producers affected by Milton may sign up for interest-free loans up to $500,000 to help them repair property, buildings, and other agriculture-related items.

— The week in appointments —

ABLE Board of Directors — The Governor reappointed Gary Price to the Florida Achieving a Better Life Experience (ABLE) Board of Directors. Price owns Fifth Avenue Family Office Financial Consulting. He was appointed to the Florida Public Service Commission Nominating Council by Senate President Kathleen Passidomo. Price was previously elected as a Naples City Council member and was appointed to the Participant Local Government Advisory Council. He earned his bachelor’s degree from Ohio State University.

Early Learning Coalition of Marion County — DeSantis appointed Todd Panzer, Lola Gonzalez, and Brittney Morley to the Early Learning Coalition of Marion County. Panzer, appointed Chair, is a nurse practitioner and the owner of Panzer Concierge Medicine. He currently serves as the Acting Chair of the Early Learning Coalition of Marion County. HE earned his bachelor’s degree in nursing from Brenau University and his master’s degree in nursing from the University of North Georgia. Gonzalez is the CEO and senior investigator for Accurate Background Check and the Founder of the Hispanic Business Council in Marion County. Gonzalez currently serves as the Chair of the Heart of Florida Health Center. Morley is the owner and broker of Ocala’s Finest Real Estate Agency. She is the recipient of the Certification of Appreciation from the Early Learning Coalition of Marion County. Morley is pursuing a bachelor’s degree in business from the College of Central Florida.

— Down on Main Street —

Florida Secretary of State Cord Byrd has designated the Eau Gallie Arts District as the Florida Main Street Program of the Month.

The Melbourne-based district has rich historical roots and has been the subject of successful revitalization efforts beginning in 2000.

“Eau Gallie Arts District is a testament to how historic preservation and creative innovation can come together to transform a community,” Byrd said. “With a commitment to fostering the arts, EGAD Main Street has worked to ensure that the district remains a cultural beacon while also preserving its rich history.”

The area was first settled in 1859 by John Carroll Houston IV, who established a homestead near what is now the Eau Gallie, originally known as Arlington. A local resident, William Henry Gleason, renamed the community Eau Gallie in 1860. The name is derived from French, meaning “rocky waters.” It was inspired by coquina rocks in the Indian River Lagoon.

The Florida East Coast Railroad helped the community blossom in 1893. By 1924, there was a high school, and new schools were added after World War II.

More recently, the town has undergone extensive historic preservation and revitalization efforts, including a designation in 2003 as a Waterfronts Florida Partnership community. That helped spur a new dynamic destination for arts and culture and gave way to the Eau Gallie Arts District, which has repurposed historic buildings into galleries, restaurants and studios.

The district entered the Main Street program in 2010, facilitating more than $1.3 million in private investment and more than $2 million in public investment. That led to the opening of 45 new businesses and the creation of more than 300 jobs.

“We are honored to receive this recognition as Florida Main Street Program of the Month,” said Kathie Elías, Executive Director of Eau Gallie Arts District Main Street. “Our community is a testament to the power of collaboration, creativity, and a shared vision. We’ve worked hard to celebrate Eau Gallie’s rich history while building a vibrant future that showcases the arts and connects us all. This is just the beginning, and we’re excited for what lies ahead.

—The Apprentice —

If you went to a public high school in Florida, or truth be told, anywhere in the United States, you’ve probably heard someone say, “I wish they taught me stuff that I can actually use in life or for a job,” as if knowing how to read and write at the level of a functioning adult isn’t necessary in “the real world.”

While you may have rolled your eyes at the time, that guy was kind of onto something, hence the rise in apprenticeship programs across the state.

These programs successfully teach the future labor workforce how to become welders, plumbers, electricians, roofers, IT specialists, heat/air servicers, mechanics, and much more.

The traditional four-year college degree track isn’t for everyone, and these classes are helping students who don’t jibe with the traditional postsecondary routine train up for meaningful careers. Florida has been focusing on building up apprenticeships and pre-apprenticeship programs across the state, and it has been producing encouraging results.

Commissioner of Education Manny Diaz Jr. said, “Florida has prioritized investments in workforce education and our approach is paying off. Through workforce education, we are providing students with an educational choice that gives them high-demand skills that lead to high-wage jobs. I am also proud that we are continuing to support education choice through our new classical teaching certification and the addition of this certification to our Course Code Directory.”

Since 2023, there has been a 9% increase in individuals registered for apprenticeship programs, 32 new apprenticeship programs added across the state, a 14% increase in active apprentices across the state, and over 2,100 individuals who’ve completed the program with an average exit wage of $27.81 an hour.

Clay, Collier, Miami-Dade, Indian River, Lafayette, Nassau, Sarasota, Seminole, Sumter, and Walton counties have all been recognized for their excellence in and commitment to the programs.

—Welcome back —

Ricky is so fine that the courts think he blows their mind, and they’re bringing him back in an administrative capacity.

Tallahassee power attorney Ricky Polston, partner at the Shutts & Bowen law firm, will return as a mediator. Polston has been certified again as a mediator for the Circuit Court in Florida.

Polston is a longtime leader in the judicial field. He was a Florida Supreme Court justice from 2008 to 2023, including two years as Chief Justice. Before that, he wore the judge’s robe from 2001 to 2008 at Florida’s 1st District Court of Appeal. He was also a mediator, along with his law practice.

Polston’s legal practice expertise includes litigation, insurance, appellate law, and government law. He’s also a member of the American Arbitration Association Commercial Panel and a private judge.

— Clean cash —

An $11.8 million grant has been awarded to the University of Florida Health for research on how to combat antibiotic-resistant bacteria and control stubborn germs.

Seriously, the grant from the National Institutes of Health could save tens of thousands of lives, and the funding will go to pay for work designed to uncover ways to fight ever-increasing strains of bacteria that have adapted to resist biological treatments.

“It’s very clear on these serious infections with antibiotic-resistant bacteria that monotherapy cannot work,” said Jürgen Bulitta, a co-principal investigator on the project at the UF Research and Academic Center at Lake Nona, Orlando.

“Using one antibiotic at a time, you cannot win. You must tag-team with more than one drug to have any chance against serious infections.”

— Bundle of books —

Leon County Schools recently launched the “Big Book Give” program to increase the number of books in Title I schools, and one of the “Big Five” accounting firms helped it get off on the right foot.

While classrooms in Leon’s more affluent schools may be teeming with books, the shelves are relatively barren at the county’s Title I schools — a federal designation given to schools where a high percentage of students qualify for free or reduced-price lunch.

There are achievement gaps between students who attend Title I schools and those who attend non-Title Is. The Big Book Give aims to close the gap by ensuring Title I students access as much reading material as their peers across town.

“Big Book Give” officially kicked off on Wednesday, and KPMG didn’t dillydally. Members of their Florida team showed up to the launch presser, hosted by Midtown Reader, in person with a $10,000 check.

Those looking to follow KPMG’s lead can do so even if they don’t have the means to shell out five figures — the Foundation for Leon County Schools will happily accept new book donations through Nov. 30. Donation bins will be stationed at Capital City Bank branches, Midtown Reader and St. John’s Episcopal Church downtown. Monetary donations are accepted online.

“KPMG is honored to support the Big Book Give and the Foundation for Leon County Schools to further encourage reading among children in our community,” said Maggie Mickler, managing director of KPMG’s Tallahassee office.

“KPMG firmly believes that literacy has a profound effect on a child’s lifelong success, and we are grateful for the opportunity to partner on such an important cause.”

— SWAC showdown —

The two top teams in the SWAC standings will meet on Saturday when Florida A&M takes on Jackson State in Mississippi (3:30 p.m. ET, ESPNU).

Jackson State (4-2, 2-0 in SWAC) leads the SWAC East, with Florida A&M (3-2, 1-0) the only other team without a conference loss in the division.

Last year, FAMU beat Jackson State 28-10 in the Orange Blossom Classic when the Rattlers scored three first quarter touchdowns. The scoring started early when Marcus Riley returned the opening kickoff 96 yards for a score.

The Rattlers ran for 207 yards in the win.

This week, the Rattlers were ranked in both the American Football Coaches Association coaches’ poll (#18) and in the Stats Perform Media Poll (#25). Jackson State was ranked 25th in the AFCA poll.

Florida A&M has not been as potent offensively this season, averaging only 19 points per game, but they have added to the passing attack with FAU-transfer quarterback Daniel Richardson, who has thrown nine touchdowns and three interceptions while averaging 236 passing yards per game.

Jackson State has averaged 35.5 points per contest with a balanced rushing attack that features five players who have rushed for over 100 yards this season, including quarterback Jacobian Morgan, who started his college career at Syracuse.

— The kids are alright —

Nearly 200 members of FSU’s Interfraternity Council (IFC) community traveled to Perry, Florida, last weekend to pitch in on the Helene-battered community’s cleanup effort by picking up downed trees, moving furniture out of flooded houses and helping wherever else they could.

“I was very touched by the initiative our IFC community showed,” said Amy Hecht, vice president for Student Affairs at FSU. “Their commitment to help out a community which was so significantly hit by this disaster was inspiring.”

FSU IFC Vice President Ian Seibert got the ball rolling on the service mission after realizing most disaster relief organizations were still getting set up to receive organized volunteers. He figured IFC could help simply by showing up and being ready and willing to help — they did just that, knocking on doors to ask homeowners if they needed a hand.

It didn’t take long for word to spread, and the student volunteers started receiving requests for assistance from churches, small businesses and locals.

“This display of selfless servant leadership is what truly makes our IFC community special,” said Braden Murphy, coordinator for Fraternity and Sorority Life. “Beyond aiding Perry and local communities, our IFC grew in brotherhood with members from various chapters coming together under the IFC banner to serve a greater purpose that fraternity calls on us to answer.”

