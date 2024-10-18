October 18, 2024
Florida Dems want to capture the Taylor Swift magic for the election
The idea of paying $4,000 for a good Taylor Swift ticket has a lot of people angry. Image via AP.

Gabrielle RussonOctober 18, 20244min1

Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift famously endorsed Kamala Harris after the presidential debate.

Taylor Swift is coming to Florida this weekend — and Democrats want to take advantage.

Florida Democrats are mobilizing with Swifties for Kamala as the superstar brings her Eras Tour to Miami for three nights.

“The Florida Democratic Party will host statewide canvasses, phone banks, text banks and listening parties this weekend targeting Swifties attending the concerts and fans who may have missed out on tickets to her sold out shows,” according to a press release.

Swift has become a global phenomenon as she travels around the world on her 52-city concert tour. Similar voter engagement efforts targeting Swift’s fans are happening in Texas, Arizona and North Carolina.

“Florida Democrats will provide training, bracelet materials, and limited edition merchandise to volunteers who sign up to join us to contact voters over the weekend,” said the joint press release from the FDP and Swifities for Kamala. “Swifties for Kamala will mobilize their national and in-state network to help send over one million text messages to Florida voters during the Miami Eras Tour weekend.”

Swift endorsed Harris after the presidential debate last month.

“I’m voting for (Harris) because she fights for the rights and causes I believe need a warrior to champion them. I think she is a steady-handed, gifted leader and I believe we can accomplish so much more in this country if we are led by calm and not chaos,” Swift wrote on Instagram, signing it as “Childless Cat Lady” — a dig at comments from Donald Trump’s running mate, JD Vance.

Swift recently made headlines in Florida as she donated $5 million to a national collection of food banks for victims of Hurricane Helene and Milton.

“Thank you Taylor, for standing with us in the movement to end hunger and for helping communities in need,” the nonprofit Feeding America CEO Claire Babineaux-Fontenot wrote on X. “This contribution will help communities rebuild and recover, providing essential food, clean water and supplies to people affected by these devastating storms.”

Gabrielle Russon

Gabrielle Russon is an award-winning journalist based in Orlando. She covered the business of theme parks for the Orlando Sentinel. Her previous newspaper stops include the Sarasota Herald-Tribune, Toledo Blade, Kalamazoo Gazette and Elkhart Truth as well as an internship covering the nation’s capital for the Chicago Tribune. For fun, she runs marathons. She gets her training from chasing a toddler around. Contact her at [email protected] or on Twitter @GabrielleRusson .

One comment

  • Bobble head Kammy

    October 18, 2024 at 4:27 am

    A majority of the Swifties are too young to vote. I’m sure Mucarsel-Powell will be wearing her Swiftie gear. She will still get rolled, right MH?🤣

    Reply

Categories