October 19, 2024
Cuba’s power grid goes offline after power plant fails, but some power is back
A garland of Cuba national flags on an abstract blurred background.

A garland of Cuba national flags on an abstract blurred background
The supply crunch is unprecedented outside of the aftermath of hurricanes.

Cuba’s government on Saturday said that some electricity was restored on the island after one of the country’s major power plants failed and left millions without electricity in an outage that started two days earlier.

Energy minister Vicente de la O Levy said the country had 500 megawatts of energy in its electrical grid early Saturday. He posted on X that “several substations in the west now have electricity.”

O Levy also said two thermoelectric power plants are back and two more will resume their operations “in the next few hours.”

In addition to the Antonio Guiteras plant, whose failure on Friday affected the entire national system, Cuba has several others and it wasn’t immediately clear whether or not they remained functional.

There is no official estimate for when the blackout will be ended. Even in a country that is used to outages amid a deepening economic crisis, Friday’s supply collapse was unprecedented in modern times, aside from incidents involving intense hurricanes, like one in 2022.

The Cuban government has announced emergency measures to slash electricity demand, including suspending classes, shutting down some state-owned workplaces and canceling nonessential services. Officials said that 1.64 gigawatts went offline during peak hours, about half the total demand at the time.

___

Republished with permission of the Associated Press.

Associated Press

One comment

  • THE SAGE "E"

    October 19, 2024 at 1:07 pm

    America, we should help Cuba get powered up in exchange for their love and fielity to America The Beautiful.
    You know the same way the Chinky Chinky China uses its Belt and Road program to take over South America and Africa.
    Thank you America,
    THE SAGE “E”

    Reply

Categories