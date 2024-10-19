October 19, 2024
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

C Student? Middling marks for Ron DeSantis fiscal policy from libertarian Cato Institute
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis listens during a news conference Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022, in Miami. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

A.G. GancarskiOctober 19, 20242min0

Related Articles

HeadlinesOrlando

Legoland and Disney Springs’ drone shows wow guests. Is this the future?

APoliticalHeadlines

‘Gatorwine’: Viral smash mixes sports drink, fruit of the vine

2024 - Down BallotHeadlines

‘Ask me anything’: Debbie Mucarsel-Powell to take Reddit questions

Florida Governor
'It would have been better to enact permanent tax reforms.'

Gov. Ron DeSantis’ storied Free State of Florida falls in the middle of the pack when it comes to fiscal policy.

And tax gimmicks are the reason why, claims a libertarian think tank in its annual report on how the nation’s Governors are managing the public financial trust.

The Cato Institute gives the Sunshine State’s chief executive a Gentleman’s C.

Temporary tax breaks strike the scholars as performative half-measures, essentially, despite Florida being the “second freest state” in its reckoning.

“DeSantis approved a temporary reduction in the corporate tax rate and a bill to avoid business tax increases related to the federal Tax Cuts and Jobs Act. DeSantis has frequently signed legislation providing temporary tax breaks, including annual sales tax holidays, rebates, a suspension of the gas tax, and similar sorts of breaks. Using budget surpluses for temporary tax breaks has reduced funds available for spending, but it would have been better to enact permanent tax reforms.”

Cato does credit DeSantis for his vetoes of legislative budget items, saying he does not “shy away” from making cuts. Left unsaid is that many of his cuts are politically retributive rather than driven by a strict profit and loss perspective.

Post Views: 0

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has been the Northeast Florida correspondent for Florida Politics since 2014. He writes for the New York Post and National Review also, with previous work in the American Conservative and Washington Times and a 15+ year run as a columnist in Folio Weekly. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousLegoland and Disney Springs' drone shows wow guests. Is this the future?

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, William March, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Jesse Scheckner, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Categories