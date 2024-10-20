Here’s Brunch, a pop-up, weekend email during the 2024 campaign — 10.20.24

Good Sunday morning, and welcome back to “Brunch,” a pop-up newsletter about the 2024 campaign cycle in Florida. Brunch will be delivered the next three Sundays before the General Election.

— Future of Florida Forum —

Florida’s top business and thought leaders, elected officials and influencers are making their way to Orlando for tomorrow’s start of the Florida Chamber Foundation’s 2024 Future of Florida Forum.

— The two-day forum begins Monday at 11 a.m. and continues through Tuesday at 2 p.m.

— The agenda includes dozens of segments addressing everything from early childhood education to affordable housing.

— From closing Florida’s skills gap to taking a leadership role in the AI revolution to improve the state’s legal climate, the Future of Florida Forum is focused on securing Florida’s future.

— The who’s who includes CFO Jimmy Patronis, who will speak on Florida’s property insurance market; House Speaker Paul Renner, who will be highlighted as the Chamber’s 2024 Most Valuable Legislator; and Chancellor Ray Rodrigues, who will discuss how Florida’s higher-ed institutions are preparing the workforce of tomorrow.

— The cherry on top: You might see me at the reception at the end of Day One.

— High-tech convo —

The Future of Florida Forum will tackle one of today’s top issues: artificial intelligence.

— The Day Two morning agenda includes a panel discussion featuring Indian River State College Institute for Academic Excellence Director Dr. Bruce Fraser and Florida International University program director Liane Sippin.

— Fraser’s academic expertise is at the intersection of psychology, theories of knowledge and linguistics. He holds a Ph.D. and master’s degree in philosophy from Boston University and a bachelor’s degree in psychology from the University of California, Santa Cruz.

— Sippin recently joined FIU’s Division of Strategic Communication, Government and External Affairs as a Program Director. As the first employee hired with a portfolio-based agenda, she leads Government & Community Affairs for Casa Cuba, Arts and Culture and FIU’s Transportation.

— The title: “Advancing AI in Higher Education.”

— Voting begins —

That’s right, Florida. Monday marks the start of early voting for many in the Sunshine State, allowing voters to beat the line and get their ballots in.

— Time is ticking: Florida law requires early voting to be available at least from Oct. 26 to Nov. 2. However, counties can start the process Oct. 21 and allow voting booths to remain open through Sunday, Nov. 3. Check your local Supervisor of Elections Office for details.

— Hurricane fallout: “This election will be more complicated for many Florida voters, given the catastrophic damages some parts of the state experienced from Hurricanes Helene and Milton,” said Amy Keith, Common Cause Florida’s Executive Director. “Early voting improves access for all hardworking voters, especially for our home health workers, teachers, and service workers who can’t always make it to the polls on Election Day. We want to encourage everyone to vote early and all the way down the ballot this year, so we all have a say in what happens in the Sunshine State.”

— Your vote counts: In addition to the high-profile Presidential Election, Florida has a U.S. Senate race on the ballot, two major amendment proposals and dozens of important federal, state and local contests. So, make your voice heard, whether early or on Election Day.

— DNC Chair in town —

The leader of the national Democrats will begin a bus tour in Florida on Monday, part of a series of events meant to boost enthusiasm for the first day of early voting.

— Leon County: Democrats’ first event begins at 8 a.m. at the Leon County Courthouse on Monroe Street in Tallahassee. Florida Democratic Party Chair Nikki Fried will also be on hand to cast her ballot. Joining her will be Senate District 3 candidate Daryl Parks and Reps. Gallop Franklin and Allison Tant.

— Palm Beach County: At 9 a.m., U.S. Rep. Lois Frankel, Palm Beach County Commission candidate Joel Flores, State Attorney candidate Alexcia Cox and more will appear at Gaines Park in West Palm Beach for an early voting kickoff event there.

— Orange County: At 2 p.m., Democratic National Committee Chair Jaime Harrison will appear at the Hiawassee Branch Library in Orlando. Fried will join him in Central Florida, along with State Attorney candidate Monique Worrell and others. That event will serve as the first stop of Harrison’s “We Vote, We Win” bus tour.

— ’Tis the damn season —

… For grand political gestures. Both sides of the aisle are rallying against — and around — a particular “Mad Woman” who is spending the weekend in Miami.

— Voter outreach: Democrats kicked off a Taylor Swift-themed campaign in Miami called “I Will Vote,” complete with mobile billboards near her three-day concert venue at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on Friday.

— Fight for your rights: On Snapchat, Democrats are targeting young voters in battleground states, welcoming them to the “Kamala Era” with filters urging them to be “Fearless” about reproductive rights, LGBTQ rights and climate action.

— Team GOP: On Sunday, Republicans expect to make their own “Sparks Fly” during a Trump-themed caravan running from Tamiami Park to the Freedom Torch downtown. Miami-Dade Commissioner Kevin Cabrera, a staunch Trump ally, told Florida Politics he’s also sponsoring mobile billboards supporting the former President on Saturday and Sunday.

Miami-Dade Republican Party Vice Chair Kevin Cooper told POLITICO the goal isn’t to be “Mean” to Tay Tay or her fans but to highlight how pricy tickets have gotten as a “prime example of economic devastation under the Biden-Harris administration.”

— Haitian outreach —

The Florida Democratic Party (FDP) is spending six figures on ads to get Haitian voters to turn out to the polls, while the top of the Republican ticket is still pushing long-debunked claims that migrants in Springfield, Ohio, are eating dogs, cats and “other things too that they are not supposed to be.”

— Words matter: The ads will air in both English and Creole. The 30-second spot, “Words Shape Our Reality,” targets former President Donald Trump and vice presidential nominee JD Vance for spreading unfounded rumors. Florida has the largest Haitian population in the U.S., with 300,000 registered voters, per the FDP.

— The message: “When Republican leaders sow fear, hate and division, the consequences extend far beyond just politics,” the ad’s narrator says. “Haitian Americans know firsthand how lies and misinformation can harm communities. But there is a different path — one that unites us, uplifts us. Haitian Americans are the fabric of this nation. Our voice and our vote are powerful. In this election, let’s choose leaders who respect our dignity and strengthen our communities. Together, we can build a future that empowers all of us.”

“The targeted ad campaign reminds Haitians that their vote is powerful in this election and that words shape our reality,” said FDP Chair Fried. “The false narrative that Donald Trump and JD Vance spread is having real consequences for Haitians in Springfield, Ohio and Haitians across the country, especially in Florida. On Nov. 5, Haitian voters will show them the consequences of their words by voting to send Kamala Harris and Tim Walz to the White House.”

To watch the ad, please click the image below:

— Insurance assistance —

Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis and the Florida Department of Financial Services are hosting three insurance villages this weekend; those needing help post-Hurricane Milton can meet with insurance carriers to file insurance claims in person.

— Bradenton: The village is open at Bradenton City Hall’s Auditorium Building, 101 12th Street West, Bradenton, FL 34205. This and all locations are open until 5 p.m. on Sunday.

— Clearwater: The Clearwater location is the Long Center, 1501 North Belcher Road, Clearwater, FL 33765.

— Plant City: Help will also be available at the Florida Strawberry Festival at TECO Expo Hall, 2301 West Oak Avenue, Plant City, FL 33563.

— What to bring: Those seeking help should bring as much documentation as they can, including a driver’s license or other form of ID; insurance cards and insurance policy information/documentation; pictures or documentation of the property being claimed as a loss resulting from Hurricane Helene; repair estimates; and any additional insurance-related information that is readily accessible.

— Fleeing Florida? —

Florida has long been seen as one of the top destinations for retirees from around America, but the AARP is warning that it may no longer be a guarantee.

— Dire data: The organization for retired Americans points to new U.S. Census Bureau data that raises concerns. “In 2023, the Census reports, Florida’s net migration fell by half from the previous year,” an AARP news release said. “While in 2022, Florida netted almost 250,000 new Floridians from other states, the highest total since 2005, that number fell to just over 126,000 in 2023. More concerning, the number of people leaving the state, 510,925, was the highest since the Great Recession in 2008. As of last year, more people are still moving to Florida than leaving it, but that gap is quickly narrowing.”

— Wake up: AARP officials say the drop in new arrivals to Florida, which usually includes many retirees, should be a “wake-up call” to the state’s lawmakers and public policy officials. Incoming migrants to Florida, especially retirees, contribute significantly to community growth and economic prosperity for many communities throughout Florida, AARP said. Given the new U.S. Census findings, AARP officials warn state leaders that they should not take retirees for granted.

— Price point pain: “Choosing to move to Florida is often a heartfelt decision for many, representing a lifelong dream or a fresh start,” said Jeff Johnson, AARP Florida State Director. “Conversely, the choice to leave Florida is often driven by financial considerations. With surging housing costs, limited access to essential care services and rising utility bills, older Floridians are finding it increasingly difficult to maintain their desired quality of life. Policymakers in Tallahassee must take immediate action to address these critical economic concerns or risk jeopardizing the very foundation of our communities and the livelihoods of Floridians.”

— Climate change support heats up —

New polling from Florida Atlantic University (FAU) shows voters will reward Florida politicians who push an agenda to combat climate change.

— Majority rules: According to pollsters, nearly 52% of respondents said they were more likely to support a candidate who has pushed policies to reduce the impacts of climate change.

Before the storm: This is the 11th version of the survey on climate-related issues conducted by the FAU Center for Environmental Studies since October 2019. The findings came before Hurricanes Helene and Milton hit the state twice in two weeks.

— Across-aisle agreement: Yes, there are still some partisan splits here, with 74% of Democrats saying they’re more likely to support a climate-change-focused candidate, while just 35% of Republicans and 39% of no-party voters agreed. However, there is also some consensus, with 88% of respondents believing climate change is happening, 75% saying Florida should utilize more renewable energy, and 73% concerned about overall home energy costs.

The pollsters surveyed 1,400 Floridians in English and Spanish from Sept. 4-6. The poll’s margin of error is +/-2.53 percentage points.

— From air to water —

St. Petersburg, plagued by aging water infrastructure, suffered more than 300 water main breaks during Hurricane Milton and the deluge of rain it dumped on the otherwise aptly named Sunshine City. Residents citywide were under a boil water notice for days; the state stepped in with a temporary plan to ensure potable water was available in the city’s most vulnerable place — a children’s hospital.

— Tech to the rescue: Ahead of the storm, knowing drinking water could be an issue, Agency for Health Care Administration Secretary Jason Weida reached out to Tampa-based Genesis Systems to see if its machines could alleviate any water woes.

— Atmospheric water generation: Genesis Systems manufactures a machine that pulls moisture from the air and creates potable water. This is especially handy in super-humid Florida, where moisture is typically plentiful.

— A big save: Genesis and AHCA staged one of the units, the WaterCube 1000, at a storm shelter outside of Tampa. Once the storm had passed, they moved it to Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital, where a sewage outage threatened to leave the facility without access to potable water.

— Could have been catastrophic: According to Weida, the hospital possibly had to evacuate patients, which would have been a challenge with “a very high number of NICU babies that are being treated in that facility.” Weida said, “It’s very hard to evacuate NICU babies,” and added that it’s also risky.

However, the hospital avoided evacuation by using the machine as a backup water supply, providing nearly 2,000 gallons of water over 24 hours. While this was an essential tool in the immediate aftermath of Hurricane Milton, it’s not likely to be a household item anytime soon. The larger machine used at All Children’s costs about $860,000, while a smaller unit retails for about $20,000.

— Moneybags —

Democratic Senate candidate Debbie Mucarsel-Powell continues to outraise incumbent U.S. Sen. Rick Scott, even as the incumbent leads in polls.

— Big quarter: The Miami Democrat raised $15.1 million over the third quarter, more than triple the $4.9 million raised by Scott.

— Deep pockets: Scott’s fundraising included $1.6 in candidate loans in the August-September period, and he has put more than $10 million out of pocket into the race this cycle.

— Double down: All this means that Mucarsel-Powell closed September with double Scott’s cash on hand, with $4 million to his $1.9 million.

— What’s in reserve? Of course, Scott has a massive personal fortune to run to if polls turn and a pro-Scott super PAC also has $2 million cash.

— Congressional cash —

Three members of Florida’s U.S. House delegation remain targets of national parties. U.S. Rep. María Elvira Salazar has a comfortable cash advantage, but the same can’t be said for U.S. Reps. Anna Paulina Luna or Darren Soto.

— Power of incumbency: Salazar, a Coral Gables Republican, closed the quarter with $1.9 million cash on hand, more than 18 times the total for Democratic opponent Lucia Baez-Geller, who holds less than $108,000.

— Rapid catchup: But challenger Whitney Fox massively outperformed Republican Luna in the third quarter. At the start of October, the Democrat had over $807,000, just shy of the incumbent’s $812,000.

— The self-funder: Republican Thomas Chalifoux has far more money than Democrat Soto, with almost $1.8 million to the incumbent’s nearly $506,000. But the caveat is that almost all of Chalifoux’s cash comes from a candidate loan, not outside contributions.

— Clear edge: U.S. Rep. Laurel Lee, a Thonotosassa Republican, closed the quarter with $1.4 million in cash on hand to Democrat Pat Kemp’s less than $222,000.

— Runaway lead: U.S. Rep. Cory Mills, a New Smyrna Beach Republican, had over $163,000 in the bank. Democratic challenger Jennifer Adams had just over $26,000.

— Nowhere close: U.S. Rep. Jared Moskowitz, a Parkland Democrat, had almost $805,000 in cash at the close of Q3. Republican Joe Kaufman failed to turn in a third-quarter report on time but had over $34,000 at the end of August.

— House hauls —

In the Legislature, the latest fundraising report put battlegrounds in the House and Senate into view.

— SD 3: Republican Sen. Corey Simon on Oct. 4 had $572,000 in the bank to Democratic challenger Parks’ $58,000. But Parks has enjoyed nearly $653,000 in direct in-kind support, primarily from the party.

— HD 35: Arguably, the Legislature’s most vulnerable Democrat, Rep. Tom Keen, has under $50,000 cash between his campaign and committee. Republican Erika Booth controls almost $82,000.

— HD 37: Democrat Nate Douglas holds a strong dollar edge over Republican Rep. Susan Plasencia, with $158,000 to the incumbent’s $78,000.

— HD 38: In Seminole County, Rep. David Smith has an impressive advantage of almost $234,000 to Democrat Sarah Henry’s $16,000.

— HD 45: The indicted Rep. Carolina Amesty, a Windermere Republican, has a slimmer $52,000 to $31,000 cash edge over Democrat Leonard Spencer.

— HD 47: Rep. Paula Stark, a St. Cloud Republican, is down to $38,000, still more than Democrat opponent Maria Revelles’ $27,000.

— HD 91: Another challenger with a money edge, Democrat Jay Shooter, has almost $193,000 in cash, while Republican Rep. Peggy Gossett-Seidman retains about $145,000.

— HD 106: Rep. Fabian Basabe, between his campaign and committee, has almost $251,000 cash, mainly from a loan. Democrat Joe Saunders has almost $160,000.

— Dolphins looking for answers in Indy —

Can the Miami Dolphins turn their season around on Sunday? The Dolphins travel to Indianapolis to face the Colts on Sunday (1 p.m. ET, FOX).

— Season of struggles: Miami (2-3) has struggled since quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was sidelined with a concussion. Without him, Miami’s offense has been among the least effective in the league. After beating the Jacksonville Jaguars in the season opener, the Dolphins lost a Thursday night game to the Buffalo Bills. During the contest, Tagovailoa left the game after a headfirst collision.

— Backup blunders: Skylar Thompson took over at quarterback but struggled in a loss to Seattle. In the game, Thompson suffered a rib injury. Miami then signed Tyler Huntley to the roster. He started in a 31-12 loss to the Tennessee Titans, throwing for only 96 yards. Huntley performed better in Miami’s 15-10 win over the New England Patriots. Huntley has not thrown a touchdown pass in two games and has completed just two passes of more than 20 yards.

— Rested and ready? The Dolphins should be well-rested after a bye week. The Colts (3-3) beat the Titans in Nashville on Sunday 20-17 but had to come from behind. Joe Flacco’s touchdown pass to Michael Pittman with 7:27 left in the game powered the victory. If Miami can win on Sunday, they will return to the .500 mark as they chase the Bills in the AFC East. The Bills host the Titans on Sunday.

— Buccaneers face Ravens in prime time —

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are in the spotlight Monday night. They’ll host the Baltimore Ravens on Monday Night Football (8:15 p.m., ESPN).

— Trying to stay on top: Tampa Bay (4-2) enters the weekend tied with the Atlanta Falcons atop the NFC South. No team has scored more points than the Buccaneers through six games this season. Last week, the Bucs beat the New Orleans Saints 51-27 behind four touchdown passes by Baker Mayfield, including two to Chris Godwin.

— Ravens running wild: Tampa Bay’s biggest challenge this week will be slowing down the Baltimore rushing attack, which averages 205 yards per game, the best in the league. The Ravens rank fourth in the NFL in scoring and rely on Derrick Henry and quarterback Lamar Jackson to lead the way. Henry leads the NFL with 704 rushing yards through six games, while Jackson ranks eighth in the league with 403 yards, the most among any quarterback in the NFL.

— A true test: After advancing to the AFC championship game last season, the Ravens are once again among the top teams in the conference. Entering the weekend, only the 5-0 Kansas City Chiefs and the 5-1 Houston Texans have won more games this season among AFC teams. The Bucs have not beaten the Ravens since 2006, a string of five games.

After Monday night’s game, the Buccaneers will host the Falcons in a key division game in Tampa next Sunday.

— ‘Tis the crab season —

Yes, the holiday season doesn’t fully kick in until sometime after Halloween. But stone crab season has finally arrived. Floridians looking to haul in some fresh stone crab can now do so until May.

— Registration required: Recreational harvesters must complete a free online stone crab trap registration each season. You can do so here, where you will then receive a unique trap registration number that must be listed legibly on each trap, along with the owner’s full name and address.

— Size matters: Harvesters can only keep crabs with a claw size of at least 2-7/8 inches. In addition, “an unobstructed escape ring measuring 2 3/16 inches in diameter must be located within a vertical exterior trap wall for all recreational and commercial plastic or wood stone crab traps,” per the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission. “Recreational harvesters may take a daily bag limit of 1 gallon of claws per person or 2 gallons per vessel, whichever is less, and may use up to five stone crab traps per person.”

— Other restrictions: Remember that spears, hooks, or other devices puncturing or crushing a crab cannot be used. Claws may not be taken from egg-bearing stone crabs either. And harvesters are encouraged to remove unused traps to ensure other marine species don’t get caught up. The season runs through May 1.

