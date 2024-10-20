Colorado Gov. Jared Polis stumps for Kamala Harris in South Florida

Democrats ramped efforts to recruit more voters for presidential candidate Kamala Harris in Florida by bringing in a national leader for the party in Colorado Gov. Jared Polis.

The Democratic leader from the Rocky Mountain State headlined the “Out for Harris” effort in South Florida for the weekend. Polis was joined by Florida Democratic Party Chair Nikkie Fried and Florida House District 106 candidate Joe Saunders in efforts to rally LGBTQ+ potential voters in Miami.

The effort not only discussed campaign objectives of Harris, but they also centered on her vice presidential candidate Tim Walz. The South Florida effort also juxtaposed the Democratic message compared to former president Donald Trump and the arch-conservative plan the so-called 2025 Project, a 900-page document calling for greater restrictions on a multitude of issues in America.

“I was thrilled to join energized Floridians working to help elect Kamala Harris as our next President of the United States. Florida and Colorado are voting for Kamala on November 5th because we know she has our back, she will defend our freedom, expand opportunity for all and save people money,” said Polis in a news release. “Donald Trump is unfit for the presidency and his dangerous Project 2025 agenda will take us backward.”

Polis, instead, said the Harris-Walz agenda focuses more on expanding liberties for Americans and “expanding protections for LGBTQ+ people, and working to protect the freedom of LGBTQ+ Americans to love who they love with the signing of the Respect for Marriage Act and pushing Congress to pass the Equality Act.”

In addition to spending much of his time in Miami, Polis stopped by a coordinated campaign office in Liberty City. There, he met with volunteers and voters and emphasized what he called the threat a second Donald Trump term poses to Floridians’ freedoms, economic opportunities, and futures.

Since Harris was nominated as the Democratic nominee for president in August, many Democrats have claimed Florida is now in play for a potential upset by the Democratic ticket. The state voted handily for Trump in both the 2016 and 2020 elections.

According to recent polls, the race is tightening in the Sunshine State. But Trump still maintains a lead that is outside the margin of error.