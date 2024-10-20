Dems stage several Florida early voting events with party national leader taking part

As many Democrats claim Florida is in play for the first time in years in the presidential race, party leaders will celebrate early voting Monday as the Nov. 5 general election is only two weeks away.

Democratic National Committee Chair Jaime Harrison is one of several top Democratic leaders that are staging press and public awareness events Monday. Harrison is joining Florida Democrats Monday as part of the “We Vote, We Win” bus tour on the first day of early voting in many counties in the state.

Several events are taking place nearly simultaneously Monday morning. The first is with Florida Democratic Party Chair Nikkie Fried who will cast her early vote about 8 a.m. at the Leon County Courthouse in Tallahassee at an “early voting kickoff.” She’ll be joined by several Democratic candidates in the state capital Monday morning.

After Vice President Kamala Harris became the Democratic nominee for president, Democrats have been claiming that Florida, which went in favor of Donald Trump easily in 2016 and 2020, was now a possible state for victory in the top race in the country.

Harris’s husband, Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff, just last week said Democrats want to put “wild” Florida in play and the party has committed to an increased presence in the state in the final weeks of the campaign.

Emhoff was in the Villages in Central Florida in early October, where he addressed a number of topics, including Project 2025 and its “attacks on seniors,” while noting Trump has threatened political opponents, “praises the Jan. 6 insurrectionists,” still questions the 2020 Election, and invoked Hungarian leader Viktor Orban as a “character witness” during the debate with Harris.

According to recent polls, the race is tightening in the Sunshine State. But Trump still maintains a lead that is outside the margin of error.

The early voting effort and awareness campaign Monday continues at 9 a.m. in Palm Beach County where Democrat U.S. Rep. Lois Frankel and others will cast ballots at the Gaines Park recreational area voting precinct.

Monday’s early voting Democratic awareness campaign will wrap at 2 p.m. in Orlando. Harrison, Fried and others will support the immediate voting opportunity at the Hiawassee Branch Library in the Central Florida city.