Political powerhouse Anna DeCerchio joins The Southern Group

Anna DeCerchio is bringing her key insights into the inner workings of state government to The Southern Group team.

DeCerchio began her career in government affairs in the Florida Legislature, where she worked as the first Legislative Aide to Speaker Paul Renner, guiding his policy and budget priorities through the legislative process.

“I have known Anna since she was a legislative aide in the Florida House, where she quickly rose into leadership roles in the executive branch,” said House Appropriations Chair Tom Leek. “Her ability to effectively navigate the legislative process and executive agencies, build consensus among stakeholders and identify solutions will make her an incredible asset to The Southern Group.”

DeCerchio’s success in the Legislature quickly propelled her to the Executive Office of the Governor (EOG), where she became a key player in Governor Ron DeSantis’ Administration. DeCerchio first served as Deputy Policy Director where she worked closely with the Office of Policy and Budget to help develop many of the administration’s policy and budget initiatives there.

She later became a Deputy Chief of Staff in the EOG, where she served as a senior advisor providing strategic policy direction to a variety of state entities and agencies, including the Department of Transportation, the Department of Environmental Protection, the Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission and the Department of Management Services.

DeCerchio most recently worked as Chief of Staff for the Florida Department of Environmental Protection. At DEP, Anna played an instrumental role in the implementation of Desantis’ Executive Order 23-06, and helped secure record investments in water quality improvement projects statewide.

“Anna is a strong leader and strategist, bringing years of government experience to the table”, said James Uthmeier, DeSantis’ Chief of Staff. “Since day one of this administration, Anna has worked in the highest levels of the executive branch to advance Governor DeSantis’ bold agenda effectively. Her ability to master complex issues of law and policy and work with a team to solve difficult problems will make her an asset to the team at The Southern Group.”

With nearly a decade of executive, legislative, and state agency expertise, DeCerchio brings a three-pronged approach and understanding of the complexity of government affairs to The Southern Group.

“Anna DeCerchio is a political powerhouse, with executive-level expertise that will play an integral role in our firm’s growth,” stated Rachel Cone, Managing Partner of The Southern Group’s Tallahassee office. “Her leadership roles in the EOG and at DEP will undoubtedly elevate our firm’s influence throughout the state.”

DeCerchio added, “Joining the top lobbying firm in the state is an incredible honor. I am excited to work alongside this expert team of lobbyists and build upon my years of public service to achieve results.”