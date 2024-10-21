October 21, 2024
New poll shows Florida voters high on legalizing recreational pot

Jacob OglesOctober 21, 20243min1

Florida state flag with marijuana leaf
A UNF poll found support for Amendment 3 has remained level over the last year.

Roughly 2 in 3 Florida voters plan to vote to legalize recreational pot in November.

That’s according to a new poll from the University of North Florida’s (UNF) Public Opinion Research Lab (PORL). That poll found higher support for Amendment 3, which would legalize marijuana use by adults age 21 and older, than for amendments on lifting abortion restrictions or for making School Board races partisan.

In total, about 66% in Florida support the measure, while 30% plan to vote against it. Just 4% of voters haven’t already made up their mind on the measure.

Florida law requires 60% of voters to support an amendment in order for it to become part of the state constitution. Even taking the poll’s 3.49-percentage-point margin of error into effect, the numbers show Amendment 3 on a smooth path to passage.

“After years of polling on marijuana in Florida, both medical and recreational, it is clear that the majority is in favor of legalization,” said Dr. Michael Binder, PORL faculty director at UNF. “Closing in on election day, despite some heavy campaigning, we’re seeing support for this amendment and is on track to exceed the 60% supermajority required to pass.”

Support has remained fairly level, even as both sides spent millions promoting or criticizing Amendment 3. Last November, PORL pollsters found about 67% of voters in Florida support legalizing recreational pot, almost the same level as today. Opposition has grown from 27% to 30% since then, but that doesn’t appear to have carved into support for the measure. In July, pollsters found support had dropped, but to 64%, still well above the threshold for passage, while opposition was at 31%.

Compared to other controversial measures on the ballot, support for the weed measure appears on a different plane.

About 60% of voters intend to support Amendment 4, which would overturn recent abortion restrictions, with 32% opposed to that change. That puts that measure right at the threshold for passage.

Only 41% of voters support Amendment 1, which would make School Board elections partisan, while 30% plan to vote “no.”

Pollsters surveyed 977 voters from Oct. 7 through 18.

Jacob Ogles

Jacob Ogles has covered politics in Florida since 2000 for regional outlets including SRQ Magazine in Sarasota, The News-Press in Fort Myers and The Daily Commercial in Leesburg. His work has appeared nationally in The Advocate, Wired and other publications. Events like SRQ’s Where The Votes Are workshops made Ogles one of Southwest Florida’s most respected political analysts, and outlets like WWSB ABC 7 and WSRQ Sarasota have featured his insights. He can be reached at [email protected].

One comment

  • Brian Kelly

    October 21, 2024 at 9:07 am

    Legalize federally now. What’s legal to possess and consume in over half of the populated areas of The United States should not make you a criminal in states still being governed by woefully ignorant prohibitionist politicians.

    Cannabis consumers in all states deserve and demand equal rights and protections under our laws that are currently afforded to the drinkers of far more dangerous and deadly, yet perfectly legal, widely accepted, endlessly advertised and even glorified as an All-American pastime, alcohol.

    Plain and simple!

    Legalize Nationwide Federally Now!

Categories