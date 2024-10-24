Ron DeSantis doesn’t want you to write his name in for President

Florida’s Governor may have wanted people to support him for President this time last year during his attempt to get the GOP presidential nomination. But with that option long since foreclosed to him, Ron DeSantis is discouraging Republicans and others who may be dispirited about Donald Trump from marking his name down as a misguided protest vote.

As DeSantis told radio host Guy Benson, the stakes are just too high in November.

“I’m not a candidate. You know, I’m voting for Donald Trump because I think that he will reverse Joe Biden’s border policies. I think he will appoint much better Judges than what Kamala Harris would do. And I think he would be much better on national security and national defense. And I think those are three clear contrasts between Trump and Harris,” DeSantis said.

“I don’t see as a conservative how you can have any common ground with Kamala Harris. She is the most left-wing candidate that the Democrats have run, certainly in my lifetime and maybe their entire time as a party.”

DeSantis’ response to Benson’s question isn’t completely academic.

When respondents were forced to choose between the major candidates in an Emerson College Poll this week, 8% of those who like the Governor say they will vote for the Vice President, who DeSantis has called a “vapid San Francisco liberal” and “impeachment insurance” for Biden.

DeSantis also hasn’t ruled out a run in four years.

While recent polling for now says VP nominee JD Vance, a thematic and stylistic analogue of the Governor in ways ranging from a blue-collar background to an Ivy League education, has supplanted DeSantis atop a list of 2028 presidential hopefuls, Florida’s Governor told supporters after leaving the 2024 race that he may make another run.

“I heard from a lot of people on the ground in these early states that, you know, they thought I was so wonderful, such a great President, but they wanted to give Donald Trump one more shot and they would just support me in ’28.”