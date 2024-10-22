Nancy Pelosi heads to Miami-Dade on Tuesday to support early voting blitz

U.S. House Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi is leading off a multiday early voting blitz to get Democrats in the Sunshine State energized and to the polls.

On Tuesday morning, Pelosi will sit down with several Miami-Dade candidates for a women’s get-out-the-vote breakfast at an undisclosed locale.

Florida Democratic Party (FDP) Chair Nikki Fried and Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava, who won re-election by a landslide in August, will join her, an FDP press note said. So will Miami-Dade School Board member Lucia Báez-Geller, who is running for Congress; Jackie Gross-Kellogg, a Florida House candidate; and former state Sen. Annette Taddeo, who is running for Miami-Dade Clerk and Comptroller.

Báez-Geller is challenging Republican U.S. Rep. María Elvira Salazar. Gross-Kellogg hopes to unseat Republican state Rep. Vicki Lopez in House District 113, while Taddeo is running to supplant Republican Clerk Juan Fernandez-Barquin, a former state Representative whom Gov. Ron DeSantis appointed as Clerk last year.

“With your vote, you will help Democrats win, preserve our democracy, restore a woman’s right to choose and elect Kamala Harris as President of the United States,” Pelosi said Monday in a video posted to X.

“We must reject what’s-his-name, who would immediately usher in Project 2025, no matter what he says. … This election is too important for anyone to sit on the sidelines.”

Then at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Democratic National Committee Chair Jaime Harrison will join former U.S. Rep. Debbie Mucarsel-Powell at Carolina Chicken in Jacksonville for an early voting kickoff event.

Mucarsel-Powell is running against Republican U.S. Sen. Rick Scott. While all polls show Scott is leading her in the race, some have it extremely close.

At 6:30 p.m., Fried will convene with Puerto Rico Democratic Party Chair Luis Dávilla Pernas, U.S. Rep. Kathy Castor and other to-be-announced participants for another early voting kickoff at Casa Kamala in Tampa.

And on Wednesday, Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff will visit Broward and Miami-Dade to rally Floridians to vote for Harris and other Florida Democrats up and down the ticket, a Harris for President media advisory said.