October 22, 2024
Nancy Pelosi heads to Miami-Dade on Tuesday to support early voting blitz
Nancy Pelosi and the Democratic Party post some blockbuster August numbers. Image via AP.

Jesse SchecknerOctober 22, 20244min2

pelosi
Doug Emhoff, Jaime Harrison and Nikki Fried are also headlining events.

U.S. House Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi is leading off a multiday early voting blitz to get Democrats in the Sunshine State energized and to the polls.

On Tuesday morning, Pelosi will sit down with several Miami-Dade candidates for a women’s get-out-the-vote breakfast at an undisclosed locale.

Florida Democratic Party (FDP) Chair Nikki Fried and Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava, who won re-election by a landslide in August, will join her, an FDP press note said. So will Miami-Dade School Board member Lucia Báez-Geller, who is running for Congress; Jackie Gross-Kellogg, a Florida House candidate; and former state Sen. Annette Taddeo, who is running for Miami-Dade Clerk and Comptroller.

Báez-Geller is challenging Republican U.S. Rep. María Elvira Salazar. Gross-Kellogg hopes to unseat Republican state Rep. Vicki Lopez in House District 113, while Taddeo is running to supplant Republican Clerk Juan Fernandez-Barquin, a former state Representative whom Gov. Ron DeSantis appointed as Clerk last year.

“With your vote, you will help Democrats win, preserve our democracy, restore a woman’s right to choose and elect Kamala Harris as President of the United States,” Pelosi said Monday in a video posted to X.

“We must reject what’s-his-name, who would immediately usher in Project 2025, no matter what he says. … This election is too important for anyone to sit on the sidelines.”

Then at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Democratic National Committee Chair Jaime Harrison will join former U.S. Rep. Debbie Mucarsel-Powell at Carolina Chicken in Jacksonville for an early voting kickoff event.

Mucarsel-Powell is running against Republican U.S. Sen. Rick Scott. While all polls show Scott is leading her in the race, some have it extremely close.

At 6:30 p.m., Fried will convene with Puerto Rico Democratic Party Chair Luis Dávilla Pernas, U.S. Rep. Kathy Castor and other to-be-announced participants for another early voting kickoff at Casa Kamala in Tampa.

And on Wednesday, Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff will visit Broward and Miami-Dade to rally Floridians to vote for Harris and other Florida Democrats up and down the ticket, a Harris for President media advisory said.

Jesse Scheckner

Jesse Scheckner has covered South Florida with a focus on Miami-Dade County since 2012. His work has been recognized by the Hearst Foundation, Society of Professional Journalists, Florida Society of News Editors, Florida MMA Awards and Miami New Times. Email him at [email protected] and follow him on Twitter @JesseScheckner.

Categories