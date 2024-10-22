Dems erect billboards blasting ‘Donald Trump’s Project 2025’ as Trump holds Latino event in Doral

Democrats are running a bit of counterprogramming to meet Donald Trump’s roundtable event with Latino leaders at his Trump National Doral golf resort.

Six billboards are up in Latino-majority neighborhoods in Miami-Dade County, courtesy of the Democratic National Committee (DNC). Each warns viewers in English and Spanish about how they could be financially impacted by Project 2025, a comprehensive plan for sweeping overhaul of America’s executive branch to which the former President has denied any personal connection.

One sign says Project 2025 will raise taxes on middle class families by $3,900, using calculations from the Center for American Progress Action Fund. Another uses analyses by the House Budget Committee Democrats in saying the plan will cut taxes for billionaires at the expense of working families.

The billboards are up along the Palmetto Expressway’s west side before Northwest 36th Street/Doral Boulevard and facing both north and south 800 feet from Northwest 103rd Street.

Each presents a message similar to what’s shown in a new $4.9 million ad buy from Democrat Kamala Harris’ presidential campaign now hitting battleground states.

If put into action, Project 2025 would take away health care access from 3.4 million Latinos while causing “increased costs for the middle class, higher taxes, a gutted health care system, and the stripping of our fundamental freedoms,” DNC Director of Hispanic Media Marco Frieri said.

“Donald Trump has lied countless times to our community. WE deserve more than what he and his crooked cronies have to offer us,” he said in a statement.

“These extremists do not represent what Latinos in Florida and across America stand for, which is why Democrats are making sure Trump cannot hide from his Project 2025 agenda. With Kamala Harris, we will be charting a New Way Forward where all Latinos not only have the opportunity to get by, but to get ahead.”

Trump’s roundtable Tuesday began at 11 a.m. as an aggregate of polls by The Hill show the former President trailing Harris by just over 1 percentage point.

GOP attendees included U.S. Sen. Rick Scott, Florida’s immediate past Governor, and Miami Mayor Francis Suarez, who last year mounted a short-lived presidential campaign and has since expressed interest in working under a second Trump term.

The event came less than a week after Trump participated in a town hall on Univision, where he fielded queries from Latino voters, declared that he has supported Hispanics more than any other Republican and said the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol was a “day of love.”