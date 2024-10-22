Majority of residential and commercial insurance hurricane claims closed without payment

Florida homeowners and business owners who expected storm relief via property insurance claims after three hurricanes this year are being disappointed, per data from Florida’s Office of Insurance Regulation (OIR).

Regarding residential claims in the wake of Hurricane Debby, which hit the Big Bend in August, 3,503 residential claims were closed with payment, while 7,397 were closed without compensation.

Commercial numbers are just as bleak, with 72 claims closed with payment and 194 without.

Some insurers have been especially stingy, including Citizens Property Insurance Corporation, the state insurer of last resort. NOTUS reports it did not pay out on 77% of claims against it.

Per OIR, 75% of Debby claims are closed across the industry for the storm that imposed nearly $131 million in insured losses in Florida.

Subsequent hurricanes show the same trend.

Hurricane Helene, the estimated losses for which already exceed $1.32 billion, has seen 7,512 residential property claims closed with payment and 13,895 closed without. Another 101 commercial property claims have been paid out, compared to 347 that were not so far.

Overall, a majority of claims have been closed with payment, owing to a preponderance of paid-out claims for private passenger auto policies (12,713 paid out; 3,021 not).

Hurricane Milton has estimated losses of more than $2.66 billion and the same trends apply to the third, and hopefully final, major storm of the 2024 season to impact the Sunshine State.

Regarding residential claims, 7,297 of those closed have been paid out while 13,108 were closed without payment. And 43 commercial claims were paid, while 341 were closed without payment. Just 13% of all claims have been closed.

Michael Yaworsky, the head of OIR, pointed earlier this month to “continued strengthening of Florida’s property insurance market, which is contrary to the narrative that has been circulating about our industry in recent months,“ adding that OIR would “continue to work with all carriers in the state to bolster the significant progress that has been made and finish the year on a glidepath to sustained growth.”

Before Milton hit, 15 companies filed for rate decreases, and increases were lagging behind the previous year overall, at 1.6% year-over-year compared to 7% in the previous 12 months.

DeSantis said some days ago it was “too early” to guess at insurance impacts ahead of Milton. But ahead of Hurricane Helene, DeSantis said insurance in the state was in “good shape” with “57 companies filing either no increases or reduction in rates” and “people that are actually increasing their exposure in the state of Florida.”