Majority of residential and commercial insurance hurricane claims closed without payment

Florida homeowners and business owners who expected storm relief via property insurance claims after three hurricanes this year are being disappointed, per data from Florida’s Office of Insurance Regulation (OIR).
Regarding residential claims in the wake of Hurricane Debby, which hit the Big Bend in August, 3,503 residential claims were closed with payment, while 7,397 were closed without compensation.
Commercial numbers are just as bleak, with 72 claims closed with payment and 194 without.
Some insurers have been especially stingy, including Citizens Property Insurance Corporation, the state insurer of last resort. NOTUS reports it did not pay out on 77% of claims against it.
Per OIR, 75% of Debby claims are closed across the industry for the storm that imposed nearly $131 million in insured losses in Florida.
Subsequent hurricanes show the same trend.
Hurricane Helene, the estimated losses for which already exceed $1.32 billion, has seen 7,512 residential property claims closed with payment and 13,895 closed without. Another 101 commercial property claims have been paid out, compared to 347 that were not so far.
Overall, a majority of claims have been closed with payment, owing to a preponderance of paid-out claims for private passenger auto policies (12,713 paid out; 3,021 not).
Hurricane Milton has estimated losses of more than $2.66 billion and the same trends apply to the third, and hopefully final, major storm of the 2024 season to impact the Sunshine State.
Regarding residential claims, 7,297 of those closed have been paid out while 13,108 were closed without payment. And 43 commercial claims were paid, while 341 were closed without payment. Just 13% of all claims have been closed.
Michael Yaworsky, the head of OIR, pointed earlier this month to “continued strengthening of Florida’s property insurance market, which is contrary to the narrative that has been circulating about our industry in recent months,“ adding that OIR would “continue to work with all carriers in the state to bolster the significant progress that has been made and finish the year on a glidepath to sustained growth.”
Before Milton hit, 15 companies filed for rate decreases, and increases were lagging behind the previous year overall, at 1.6% year-over-year compared to 7% in the previous 12 months.
DeSantis said some days ago it was “too early” to guess at insurance impacts ahead of Milton. But ahead of Hurricane Helene, DeSantis said insurance in the state was in “good shape” with “57 companies filing either no increases or reduction in rates” and “people that are actually increasing their exposure in the state of Florida.”
4 comments
Dont Say FLA
October 22, 2024 at 9:16 am
You voted GOP because you wanted deregulation and the related business boom that looks great on the TV news, never mind the source of the increased profits.
And now here comes YOUR benefit from deregulation: YOU’RE THE SOURCE. All those profits came from your premiums you paid, thinking they would pay off if disaster ever struck.
But then the deregulation, the deregulation that YOU wanted, the GOP deregulation that YOU voted for, yeah, that happened. Whoops.
Enjoy your pile of garbage and debris before the actual rats eat what’s left of it!
Michael K
October 22, 2024 at 9:31 am
Amazing how the GOP convinces people to vote against their self-interest.
And now, the party is blatantly promoting an oligarch who is literally (and likely illegally) buying votes and Trump. Musk has billions of dollars in government contracts and now wants a big role in running the federal government. Musk is now spreading harmful voter misinformation in Michigan. The wheels are flying off the bus and the guardrails are disappearing.
A Day without MAGA
October 22, 2024 at 9:49 am
Hurricane Oscar was a dud
Michael
October 22, 2024 at 10:08 am
We have had this article already. Wind coverage (aka hurricane insurance) covers damage from wind, not water entry damage because of storm surge. Plus, most policies I’ve seen have $25K hurricane deductibles. A 2,000 sq ft house with part of the roof damaged will be under deductible. I’m surprised so many Florida residents are surprised how this coverage works.