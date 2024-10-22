Poll: Voters would rather keep Obamacare than Trump tax cuts

Voters would rather give up the tax cuts passed during the Donald Trump administration than the signature health care law passed under his predecessor, according to new polling from Navigator.
The poll, conducted by Global Strategy Group, found 59% of voters had a favorable view of the ACA while just 25% viewed it unfavorably. The margin shifts significantly when the law is referred to as “Obamacare,” however it still enjoys majority support at 55%-36%.
Voters sentiment on the 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act was flipped, with just 30% saying they support one of Trump’s signature accomplishments compared to 56% who dislike it. A plurality of those polled said the TCJA is best described as “tax cuts for the rich and big corporations.” An additional 25% described it as either a “tax scheme” or “tax scam.”
Put head-to-head, voters said they would rather Congress extend ACA subsidies than the TCJA by a 34-point margin, 58%-24%. Republicans were the only bloc who favored the tax package over the ACA, though the gap between the two was in the single digits.
Navigator also gauged opinions on Medicare prescription drug cost negotiations, finding broad support no matter the language used to describe the policy. Overall, 88% of respondents said they believed Medicare should be able to negotiate for lower drug prices compared to just 6% who prefer the government pay sticker price.
An equal number believe “working people” (89%) and the “middle class” (88%) should get tax cuts, while more than four in five voters (81%) are in favor of “making the rich and big corporations pay their fair share in taxes.”
The Navigator poll was conducted Oct. 3-7. It has a sample size of 1,000 registered voters and a margin of error of plus or minus 3.1%.
13 comments
Dont Say FLA
October 22, 2024 at 8:49 am
Well yeah, healthcare benefits voters. Trump’s tax cuts only made Trump one friend: Elon Mush.
Voters also prefer to vote on stuff, not just do whatever Rhonda says.
Bobblehead Kammy
October 22, 2024 at 8:51 am
People want free stuff. They don’t care who has to pay for it.
Dont Say FLA
October 22, 2024 at 9:41 am
I care who pays for it. Make the billionaires pay for it. Their kind got a two-for-one deal on wage-earners-per-family out of (so called) women’s lib (which really only enslaved women directly to corporations rather than via their husband as a proxy) while reducing maximum allowed annual raise ceilings to “not quite keeping up with inflation” and then slapping folks on the back and telling them “great job! you’re the best” while effective reducing their wages and calling it the best raise available. So yeah. Make Elon Mush and Turnip J Truck pay for it.
Ron Forrest Ron
October 22, 2024 at 9:43 am
Truth!
Under the law, insurance corporations are people.
And they got all our premiums. For free. We’ll never be compensated for our losses despite our premiums paid, and that’s thanks to the GOP’s stock market sugar highs known as “deregulation”
FLPatriot
October 22, 2024 at 9:45 am
People want a healthy family. I know you couldn’t care less if your family suffered. But most Americans care about the health of their kids.
Dont Say FLA
October 22, 2024 at 9:47 am
OTOH, Turnip J Truck wanted a (fake) friend, and he didn’t care who had to suffer for it.
A Day without MAGA
October 22, 2024 at 10:34 am
People want the the same tax cuts ,that Trump got caught defrauding the government Google Trump Tax Cheat
Michael
October 22, 2024 at 9:00 am
“found 59% of voters had a favorable view of the ACA while just 25% viewed it unfavorably. The margin shifts significantly when the law is referred to as “Obamacare,” however it still enjoys majority support at 55%-36%.”
It is a truly sad state of affairs that there are people walking this earth with such a miserably low intellect that they can be fooled by such an artificial distinction. How dismal the thought that these 70-something IQ people get to cast a ballot.
Bobblehead Kammy
October 22, 2024 at 9:04 am
Did Nancy Pelosi ever read the legislation or was she just drunk all the time?
Dont Say FLA
October 22, 2024 at 9:46 am
Your pithy commentary rendered healthcare coverage worthless to the 25% of Americans who choose it on the ACA marketplace and are covered despite their conditions they had when they started working. LOL, what are you on? I might like to try some of that, but only once. Not daily. Never daily.
FLPatriot
October 22, 2024 at 9:47 am
Doesn’t matter. The fact is the ACA has given families the chance to care for their kids for the 1st time with insurance. It is amazing to be responsible and take care of your family. You should grow up and try it.
Bobblehead Kammy
October 22, 2024 at 10:26 am
Oh I have taken care of my family FL so called patriot. Do you? Or do you depend on the government?
A Day without MAGA
October 22, 2024 at 10:36 am
Why would any woman wants someone who support Trump pro rape policies,you probably cannot give your wife , something that a another man has given her