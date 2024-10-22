Poll: Voters would rather keep Obamacare than Trump tax cuts

Voters would rather give up the tax cuts passed during the Donald Trump administration than the signature health care law passed under his predecessor, according to new polling from Navigator.

The poll, conducted by Global Strategy Group, found 59% of voters had a favorable view of the ACA while just 25% viewed it unfavorably. The margin shifts significantly when the law is referred to as “Obamacare,” however it still enjoys majority support at 55%-36%.

Voters sentiment on the 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act was flipped, with just 30% saying they support one of Trump’s signature accomplishments compared to 56% who dislike it. A plurality of those polled said the TCJA is best described as “tax cuts for the rich and big corporations.” An additional 25% described it as either a “tax scheme” or “tax scam.”

Put head-to-head, voters said they would rather Congress extend ACA subsidies than the TCJA by a 34-point margin, 58%-24%. Republicans were the only bloc who favored the tax package over the ACA, though the gap between the two was in the single digits.

Navigator also gauged opinions on Medicare prescription drug cost negotiations, finding broad support no matter the language used to describe the policy. Overall, 88% of respondents said they believed Medicare should be able to negotiate for lower drug prices compared to just 6% who prefer the government pay sticker price.

An equal number believe “working people” (89%) and the “middle class” (88%) should get tax cuts, while more than four in five voters (81%) are in favor of “making the rich and big corporations pay their fair share in taxes.”

The Navigator poll was conducted Oct. 3-7. It has a sample size of 1,000 registered voters and a margin of error of plus or minus 3.1%.

