Fatal accidents, DUIs expected to spike on Halloween this year

As Halloween approaches this week, there are warnings that accidents on roadways in America could get scary this year.

Fatal car crashes are anticipated to increase by 13% on the scariest day of the year compared to other days, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA). With that frightening increase, it’s anticipated that more children will be struck by a vehicle and are twice as likely to be hit and killed as they walk their neighborhoods while trick-or-treating, according to Safe Kids Worldwide.

A study by Florida-based personal injury law firm Anidjar & Levine found several states are more apt to see drunk driving on Halloween than others, as are specific counties. No Florida counties made the top 10 in that list.

Colorado’s Garfield County, a more rural county west of ski-resort town Veil, is ranked the worst county for DUIs on Halloween, according to the law firm’s analysis. There, about 38.98% of all drivers involved in fatal crashes were under the influence of alcohol or drugs in 2022. That amounts to 23 out of 59 drivers involved in fatal wrecks.

That Colorado county equaled Idaho’s Bonner County in the northern portion of that state, which was tied with Garfield County.

Anidjar & Lavine researchers said that given those kinds of numbers, drivers should be careful before getting behind the wheel on Halloween night.

“Halloween is historically one of the deadliest nights for pedestrians, as more than 40% of Halloween crashes involve drunk drivers, according to NHTSA. Being caught driving under the influence (DUI) can lead to severe consequences based on location, prior history, and the specifics of the incident,” a news release from the law firm said.

“DUI convictions often come with significant fines, which can range from hundreds to thousands of dollars depending on the severity and jurisdiction. In all states, the legal limit for BAC (blood alcohol concentration) is 0.08% for non-commercial drivers aged 21 and older.”