Lisset Hanewicz backs Mike Harting to build a better future for St. Pete

St. Petersburg City Council member Lisset Hanewicz is endorsing Mike Harting to be her next colleague on the dais, in District 3.

Noting that Harting is “the best choice for St. Petersburg,” Hanewicz chose the 3 Daughters Brewing co-owner over his opponent, restaurateur Pete Boland.

“As a business owner, he has demonstrated leadership by thoughtfully and quickly responding to unexpected events,” Hanewicz said, referring to 3 Daughters using its brewery to produce hand sanitizer for free distribution during the pandemic.

Hanewicz also credited Harting with opening his parking lot amid two recent hurricanes that caused widespread devastation, “for those needing a safe space for their vehicles.” Those in low-lying or coastal areas faced having cars flooded out if they weren’t moved to higher ground.

“He understands the importance of investing in infrastructure, which is critical to our economic vitality and is more important than ever as we recover from the hurricanes,” Hanewicz said. “As a father, he is focused on building a future where our growing city provides a good quality of life for our children. I look forward to working with him on the City Council.”

Harting and Boland finished in the top two in the August Primary Election in a crowded field of candidates vying to replace City Council Ed Montanari, who is not seeking re-election due to term limits. Though the City Council is nonpartisan, Montanari is currently the only Republican serving from the City Hall dais. Boland is also a registered Republican, while Harting is not affiliated with a party.

Harting said he was honored to have Hanewicz’s support.

“We are heading toward Election Day with strong momentum at our back as our coalition of local leaders and community members continues to grow. I look forward to working with Council member Hanewicz as we rebuild our community, attract great paying jobs, and support the families and businesses of St. Pete who make our city great,” he said.

Harting has been full steam ahead in his campaign since the Primary, most recently earning an endorsement from the Sun Coast Police Benevolent Association. Before that, he received a nod from former Republican Rep. Frank Farkas. Former Mayor Rick Baker also recently endorsed Harting.

Before the hurricanes, in mid-September, Harting hosted a General Election kickoff and fundraiser with bipartisan support. That included Democrats Gina Driscoll, a current City Council member, Sen. Darryl Rouson and Scott Wagman, a local business leader and philanthropist who once ran unsuccessfully for Mayor.

Harting’s host committee also included several notable Republicans such as Baker, former St. Pete City Council member Robert Blackmon, former Sen. Jeff Brandes, Farkas, strategist Nick Hansen, and GOP consultants Randy Enwright and Jim Rimes.

Harting, co-owner of 3 Daughters Brewing, wants to bring his business success to city government. His platform centers on fiscal responsibility and reducing city taxes and fees to help with ongoing affordability issues plaguing areas like St. Pete and beyond.

He wants to focus on working with employers to ensure residents have access to good-paying jobs and streamline government regulations to attract new job creators. He is also running on a pledge to improve the city’s aging infrastructure.

3 Daughters Brewery is known throughout St. Pete not just for its tasty beverages and lively entertainment venues but also as a charitable beacon. The company has worked with over 150 local charity projects yearly, including a line of kids’ beverages served with the “Men in the Making” program in Pinellas County Schools.