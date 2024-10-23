Legoland Florida giving free tickets to first responders, veterans and military members

Legoland Florida is giving out free tickets this Fall to first responders, military members and veterans as a thank you for their dedicated community service, the company announced this week.

The limited deal is good for Nov. 1-30 at the family-friendly park in Winter Haven.

To get the offer, people must purchase their tickets in advance “through local Military Offices, ID.me, or the GOVX website,” Legoland said in a press release.

The park is also offering a special for those who qualify for the free tickets to also buy up to six one-day tickets for 50% off to bring guests with them.

“Legoland Florida welcomes frontline heroes to enjoy a well-deserved break with their families and build lasting memories out of LEGO bricks,” the company said in the press release. “Families can experience more than 50 rides, shows, and attractions.”

Several theme parks across Central Florida have announced goodwill gestures recently.

SeaWorld Orlando and Busch Gardens Tampa Bay are giving away free tickets through Oct. 31 to first responders and lineworkers who helped during Hurricane Milton.

First responders must redeem their two free tickets in advance before they go to the park online for SeaWorld or Busch Gardens.

“We are incredibly grateful for the first responders and lineworkers who are out there working to ensure we can return to normal as quickly and safely as possible,” said CEO Marc Swanson in a press release. “As a token of our immense gratitude, we are proud to welcome first responders and lineworkers to our parks to enjoy a well-deserved day of entertainment and fun.”

Meanwhile, Disney World said it gave $3 million to several organizations helping hurricane victims following back-to-back storms in Florida. The money will help Feeding America, the American Red Cross Disaster Relief Fund and local nonprofits, including the World Central Kitchen and Second Harvest Food Bank.