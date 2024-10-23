‘He insults us’: Officer injured in Capitol attack blasts Donald Trump’s Jan. 6 revisionism in new Kamala Harris ad

As Donald Trump continues to gaslight voters about what they saw unfold in Washington on Jan. 6, 2021, one cop who was hurt while defending the Capitol that day says he’s heard more than enough revisionist history.

In a new ad from Kamala Harris’ presidential campaign, Sgt. Aquilino Gonell says that when Trump calls the mob that tried to block certification of the 2020 election “warriors,” it’s an affront to him and his fellow officers.

“He insults us,” Aquilino says in the 30-second clip, part of an aggressive, $370 million TV, radio and digital ad campaign through Election Day aimed at winning Latino votes.

“The oath that we took to defend our democracy, we take seriously. He does not. I defended the Capitol on Jan. 6. But now we must all defend democracy with our vote.”

Gonell was injured in the attack. He still has limited endurance in his shoulder and has screws and a metal plate holding his right foot together following a bone fusion surgery, according to the LA Times. He also disputed Trump’s claim during this year’s first presidential debate that many of the violent protesters supporting Trump’s baseless claim that the 2020 election was stolen “were ushered in by the police” that day.

The ad, titled “Warriors,” is running in English and Spanish. Harris’ campaign said it’s designed to remind Latino voters of Trump’s “repeated and disturbing rhetoric praising the events of Jan. 6 and attacking America’s democratic institutions.” The campaign notes how Trump described Jan. 6 as a “day of love” during a Univision town hall last week and at a Latino roundtable in Doral on Tuesday asserted that America “may never have an election again” if he loses.

The event this week came after a USA Today/Suffolk University poll found Trump leading with Latino voters by 11 percentage points. He and Harris are tied among all voters, according to the survey, which noted that the Vice President has lost ground after surging to a 5-point lead following the Democratic National Convention in August.

Democrats are banking on Jan. 6 being an effective inroad. And polling shows that to be a smart bet; in January this year, 55% of voters told pollsters from The Washington Post and University of Maryland that they believed the Jan. 6 riot was an attack on democracy that should never be forgotten. Nearly the same share said Trump deserves a great deal or a good amount of the blame. A CBS News poll from the same month found 78% of voters disapprove of those who forced their way into the Capitol.

That sentiment isn’t constant across the political divide, however. A POLITICO/Morning Consult poll from December showed 73% of Republicans think there’s been too much focus on Jan. 6. But interest in the issue isn’t likely to wane much more in the near future; early this month, court filings were unsealed in the case against Trump’s actions on Jan. 6 that included new details on the ex-President’s actions before and during the riot.

Gonell, who cited the physical and mental injuries he suffered on Jan. 6 as reasons he was quitting the job in December 2022, campaigned for Joe Biden this year before the President dropped out of the race.