October 23, 2024
Debra Tendrich touts wave of organizations backing her HD 89 campaign

Jesse SchecknerOctober 23, 20243min0

Debra Tendrich
‘This broad coalition demonstrates my ability to unite people for the greater good of District 89 and all of Florida.’

Democrat Debra Tendrich is stacking organizational endorsements ahead of her Nov. 5 showdown for the seat representing House District 89.

Tendrich’s campaign announced 10 additional supporters of her campaign. They include the Palm Beach Post, Florida Education Association, Democratic Environmental Caucus, Run For Something, Women’s Issues Now Inc., Blu-PAC, Palm Beach County Human Rights Council, Democratic Hispanic Caucus and the Florida East chapter of Associated Builders and Contractors.

“I am incredibly proud to receive such a wide variety of endorsements across various industries and backgrounds,” she said in a statement. “This broad coalition demonstrates my ability to unite people for the greater good of District 89 and all of Florida.”

The new nods join others from Ruth’s List Florida and several elected officials, including U.S. Rep. Lois Frankel, state Sens. Tina Polsky and Vic Torres, and potential future House colleagues Anna Eskamani and Katherine Waldron.

Tendrich, who runs the Eat Better Live Better nonprofit, faces Republican private school administrator Daniel Zapata for the HD 89 seat, which Democratic state Rep. David Silvers is vacating due to term limits.

Zapata has announced endorsements from Hispanic Vote PBC, Mental Health Now, and a few local officials, including Palm Beach County Commissioners Michael Barnett, who was appointed by Gov. Ron DeSantis, and Sara Baxter.

The two are neck-and-neck in fundraising.

HD 89 covers a large inland portion of Palm Beach County stretching east from Greenacres to Lake Worth Beach, north from Atlantis to Cloud Lake and containing Lake Clarke Shores and Palm Springs.

The General Election is on Nov. 5.

Jesse Scheckner

Jesse Scheckner has covered South Florida with a focus on Miami-Dade County since 2012. His work has been recognized by the Hearst Foundation, Society of Professional Journalists, Florida Society of News Editors, Florida MMA Awards and Miami New Times. Email him at [email protected] and follow him on Twitter @JesseScheckner.

