Poll: Aaron Bean faces competitive rematch with LJ Holloway in CD 4

A Republican from Fernandina Beach may win a second term in Congress, but not without a fight.

That’s the takeaway from new polling of Florida’s 4th Congressional District from the University of North Florida’s Public Opinion Research Lab (PORL).

The survey, which was conducted Oct. 18 and 19, finds U.S. Rep. Aaron Bean leading LaShonda “LJ” Holloway, 51% to 44%, among 337 likely voters

“Bean won by a whopping 21 points in the 2022 midterm election, the first election in the newly re-drawn CD4 after Florida’s hotly contested redistricting,” said PORL faculty director and professor of political science Dr. Michael Binder. “Turnout among Democrats in 2022 was atrocious, at less than 50% statewide.”

But that was then and this is now.

“This time around, not only is it a presidential election, but there’s actually a competitive senate race to drive up Democratic turnout. It’s still looking like another Bean victory in CD4, but maybe not by as wide a margin as we saw two years ago,” Binder added.

Bean takes 88% of Republicans, while Holloway takes 84% of Democrats. She’s also up 37% to 35% with independents.

Gender and ethnic gaps are in play as well.

Bean is +22 with male voters, and +44 with White voters. Holloway is +5 with female voters, meanwhile.

The incumbent has almost no measurable support among Black voters, with just 1% compared to 80% for his Democratic challenger.

The district appears poised to vote Republican above Bean on the ticket as well.

Donald Trump leads Kamala Harris by roughly 10 points inside CD 4, Binder notes, and Rick Scott has nearly the same lead over Debbie Mucarsel-Powell.

Bean carried a healthy war chest into October, with more than $875,000 in his campaign account, per records with the Federal Election Commission. To put that in perspective, Holloway had just under $30,000 at the same time.