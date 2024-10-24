Chamber poll shows diffused support for recreational pot

A new poll suggests efforts to reduce support for legalizing recreational weed may be working.

A Cherry Communications poll for the Florida Chamber of Commerce finds support for Amendment 3 at about 57%, or 3 percentage points shy of passage. Pollsters report a 4-percentage-point margin of error.

That’s the fifth Chamber poll in a row showing the measure under the 60% mark required to be enshrined in the Florida Constitution. The latest poll found support 2 points lower than in late August.

“The lack of movement in support from Floridians over the past year comes despite $111 million being raised to promote this amendment, over $102 million of which has come from Florida’s largest medicinal marijuana provider,” a Chamber release states. “This failure to build momentum for the amendment in polling displays that the more voters learn about Amendment 3, the less they like what they learn. Passage or failure will come down to turnout.”

Of note, the polling has consistently shown lower support for Amendment 3 than other outlets. An Emerson College poll released on Wednesday found support at 60%, and University of North Florida poll released early in the week pegged support at 66%.

Cherry Communications surveyed 614 Florida voters from Oct. 10 through 20. The polling sample included 267 Republicans, 222 Democrats and 125 others.

Gov. Ron DeSantis has heavily campaigned against the marijuana measure, and the poll notably found voters with a positive view of the Republican leader. The Chamber poll said 57% of Florida voters have a favorable view of DeSantis, apparently lifted by state hurricane response. About 76% of voters polled specifically support DeSantis’ storm recovery efforts.

The same survey showed voters happy with Florida’s direction compared to the state as a whole. About 53% see the state on the right track, while 39% see it on the wrong one. By comparison, 64% think the U.S. is headed in the wrong direction, and just 28% see it on the right track, according to the poll.