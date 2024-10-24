October 24, 2024
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Chamber poll shows diffused support for recreational pot

Jacob OglesOctober 24, 20243min0

Related Articles

2024 - Down BallotHeadlines

Poll: Aaron Bean faces competitive rematch with LJ Holloway in CD 4

Emails & OpinionsHeadlines

Sunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 10.24.24

Emails & OpinionsHeadlines

Last Call for 10.23.24 – A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics

Cannabis
Cherry Communications pegs support short of the threshold for Amendment 3 to pass.

A new poll suggests efforts to reduce support for legalizing recreational weed may be working.

A Cherry Communications poll for the Florida Chamber of Commerce finds support for Amendment 3 at about 57%, or 3 percentage points shy of passage. Pollsters report a 4-percentage-point margin of error.

That’s the fifth Chamber poll in a row showing the measure under the 60% mark required to be enshrined in the Florida Constitution. The latest poll found support 2 points lower than in late August.

“The lack of movement in support from Floridians over the past year comes despite $111 million being raised to promote this amendment, over $102 million of which has come from Florida’s largest medicinal marijuana provider,” a Chamber release states. “This failure to build momentum for the amendment in polling displays that the more voters learn about Amendment 3, the less they like what they learn. Passage or failure will come down to turnout.”

Of note, the polling has consistently shown lower support for Amendment 3 than other outlets. An Emerson College poll released on Wednesday found support at 60%, and University of North Florida poll released early in the week pegged support at 66%.

Cherry Communications surveyed 614 Florida voters from Oct. 10 through 20. The polling sample included 267 Republicans, 222 Democrats and 125 others.

Gov. Ron DeSantis has heavily campaigned against the marijuana measure, and the poll notably found voters with a positive view of the Republican leader. The Chamber poll said 57% of Florida voters have a favorable view of DeSantis, apparently lifted by state hurricane response. About 76% of voters polled specifically support DeSantis’ storm recovery efforts.

The same survey showed voters happy with Florida’s direction compared to the state as a whole. About 53% see the state on the right track, while 39% see it on the wrong one. By comparison, 64% think the U.S. is headed in the wrong direction, and just 28% see it on the right track, according to the poll.

Post Views: 0

Jacob Ogles

Jacob Ogles has covered politics in Florida since 2000 for regional outlets including SRQ Magazine in Sarasota, The News-Press in Fort Myers and The Daily Commercial in Leesburg. His work has appeared nationally in The Advocate, Wired and other publications. Events like SRQ’s Where The Votes Are workshops made Ogles one of Southwest Florida’s most respected political analysts, and outlets like WWSB ABC 7 and WSRQ Sarasota have featured his insights. He can be reached at [email protected].

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousSunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 10.24.24

nextPoll: Aaron Bean faces competitive rematch with LJ Holloway in CD 4

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, William March, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Jesse Scheckner, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Categories