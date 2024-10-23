October 23, 2024
New poll shows Florida’s recreational pot measure floating right at 60% threshold to pass
Bills to cap pot potency were stamped out. Image via AP.

Jacob OglesOctober 23, 20243min0

Marijuana AP
Emerson College polling puts the measure on the edge, with just 6% of voters undecided.

A new poll shows support for a recreational pot amendment in Florida right at the 60% threshold to pass.

Emerson College released new poll results showing 60% of likely Florida voters supporting Amendment 3, which would legalize marijuana for recreational adult use. About 34% of voters say they will vote against the amendment, while less than 6% remain undecided.

Florida law requires 60% of voters to support an amendment for it to be enshrined in the Florida Constitution. That puts the measure right on the edge, especially considering the poll’s 3.3-percentage-point margin of error.

The same poll found Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump and GOP U.S. Sen. Rick Scott ahead in Florida, with Scott’s lead within the margin of error over Democrat Debbie Mucarsel-Powell.

That’s notable considering the poll found 51% of Republicans opposed to Amendment 3, while 78% of Democrats and 66% of independents support the measure. About 42% of Republicans do support the marijuana amendment, as does Trump.

Of note, a similar 51% of Republican respondents in the poll also oppose an amendment restoring abortion rights, though a much lower 29% of Republicans will support that measure. That indicated consistent partisan opposition to both ballot measures.

Gov. Ron DeSantis has actively campaigned against both constitutional amendments, and the poll found he had about a 51% approval rating, with 41% disapproving of his job as Governor. A higher percentage of voters, 52%, had a positive opinion of Trump, who has endorsed the marijuana measure but opposed the abortion amendment.

The poll was conducted from Oct. 18 through 20 and included responses from 860 likely General Election voters, then ran through Emerson College’s 2024 likely voter modeling. About 44% of poll respondents supported Democrat Joe Biden in the 2020 Presidential Election and about 47% backed Trump, who similarly won the state’s electoral votes by about 3 percentage points that year.

Jacob Ogles

Jacob Ogles has covered politics in Florida since 2000 for regional outlets including SRQ Magazine in Sarasota, The News-Press in Fort Myers and The Daily Commercial in Leesburg. His work has appeared nationally in The Advocate, Wired and other publications. Events like SRQ’s Where The Votes Are workshops made Ogles one of Southwest Florida’s most respected political analysts, and outlets like WWSB ABC 7 and WSRQ Sarasota have featured his insights. He can be reached at [email protected].

