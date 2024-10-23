Disney World annual prices are getting more expensive, report says

More Disney World fans are reportedly taking out debt to afford their Orlando theme park vacations.

Those folks certainly won’t appreciate the news that Disney World annual prices are increasing by 3-7%, or about $30 to $100, depending on the option. That’s according to Scott Gustin, who covers the theme parks.

A new Incredi-Pass to get unlimited access to Disney World now costs $1,549 — up from $1,449, Gustin reported.

Annual passholders wanting to renew that same pass must pay a discounted $1,299, up from $1,229.

The cheapest pass is the Pixie Dust, which allows for mostly weekday-only visits at Disney World. That cost jumped to $469, up from $439, while those who already had them must pay $399, up from $369.

Disney public relations declined to comment Wednesday when asked by Florida Politics to give insight into increases. The pass perks remain the same and include free parking, as well as merchandise and food discounts.

“The passes often pay for themselves after just a few visits,” Disney communications said in an email.

Disney World prices have steadily increased over the years, although that doesn’t keep many diehard loyal fans away. The Magic Kingdom was the world’s No. 1 theme park in 2023 with an estimated 18 million visitors, according to estimates from an industry report.

Disney World’s annual pass increases come the same week as its biggest competitor, Universal, is officially selling tickets to its new Epic Universe theme park.

Epic Universe opens May 22 with five lands based on Super Nintendo World, Harry Potter, “How to Train Your Dragon,” Universal Monsters and a park-like space.

Universal leaders hope its third theme park gate and three new hotels will draw visitors away from Disney to stay a full week at Universal.

Disney World is also in the midst of planning future expansions.

The company announced this Summer it is building a villains land at the Magic Kingdom, although no official opening year has been announced yet. Other projects are also underway to add Disney’s popular intellectual property at the theme parks while two classic attractions are closing.