October 23, 2024
Disney World annual prices are getting more expensive, report says

Gabrielle RussonOctober 23, 20244min1

Disney world
Disney World prices have steadily increased over the years, although that doesn’t keep many diehard loyal fans away.

More Disney World fans are reportedly taking out debt to afford their Orlando theme park vacations.

Those folks certainly won’t appreciate the news that Disney World annual prices are increasing by 3-7%, or about $30 to $100, depending on the option. That’s according to Scott Gustin, who covers the theme parks.

A new Incredi-Pass to get unlimited access to Disney World now costs $1,549 — up from $1,449, Gustin reported.

Annual passholders wanting to renew that same pass must pay a discounted $1,299, up from $1,229.

The cheapest pass is the Pixie Dust, which allows for mostly weekday-only visits at Disney World. That cost jumped to $469, up from $439, while those who already had them must pay $399, up from $369.

Disney public relations declined to comment Wednesday when asked by Florida Politics to give insight into increases. The pass perks remain the same and include free parking, as well as merchandise and food discounts.

“The passes often pay for themselves after just a few visits,” Disney communications said in an email.

Disney World's annual pass increases come the same week as its biggest competitor, Universal, is officially selling tickets to its new Epic Universe theme park.

Disney World’s annual pass increases come the same week as its biggest competitor, Universal, is officially selling tickets to its new Epic Universe theme park.

Epic Universe opens May 22 with five lands based on Super Nintendo World, Harry Potter, “How to Train Your Dragon,” Universal Monsters and a park-like space.

Universal leaders hope its third theme park gate and three new hotels will draw visitors away from Disney to stay a full week at Universal.

Disney World is also in the midst of planning future expansions.

The company announced this Summer it is building a villains land at the Magic Kingdom, although no official opening year has been announced yet. Other projects are also underway to add Disney’s popular intellectual property at the theme parks while two classic attractions are closing.

Gabrielle Russon

Gabrielle Russon is an award-winning journalist based in Orlando. She covered the business of theme parks for the Orlando Sentinel. Her previous newspaper stops include the Sarasota Herald-Tribune, Toledo Blade, Kalamazoo Gazette and Elkhart Truth as well as an internship covering the nation’s capital for the Chicago Tribune. For fun, she runs marathons. She gets her training from chasing a toddler around. Contact her at [email protected] or on Twitter @GabrielleRusson .

One comment

  • Bobble head Kammy

    October 23, 2024 at 10:52 am

    More inflationary pricing brought to you by the most incompetent administration in a lifetime.

    Reply

Categories