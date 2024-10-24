Donna Deegan spox responds to GOP cop funeral criticisms, says Mayor ‘paid her respects’

Jacksonville’s Mayor is being misrepresented when it comes to critiques about her not attending the funeral of a fallen law enforcement officer.

That’s the contention of a spokesperson for Donna Deegan, who notes that the Democratic chief executive in fact acknowledged the death of Brad McNew, an officer who died while off duty, as he attempted to thwart an act of domestic violence. The alleged killer was apprehended out of state some days later.

“Mayor Deegan paid her respects in private calls to Elda McNew and Sheriff TK Waters the morning after the tragic shooting occurred. She continues to keep the McNew family and first responder community in her heart during this time of grief,” said Philip Perry in response to an inquiry from Florida Politics Thursday morning.

The comments from the Mayor’s Office come after charged rhetoric from Republicans, such as Rep. Dean Black, the chair of the Duval County Republican Party, who condemned Deegan’s non-attendance of the funeral as an “unforgivable insult to the courageous men and women of the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.”

“We echo the disappointment voiced by the Fraternal Order of Police and question the Mayor’s claim that she simply wasn’t aware of when the funeral was scheduled, given that it was a public event attended by numerous elected officials, including the Sheriff and City Council President. Our Mayor has time to jet-set to Europe on taxpayer money but can’t spare the time to honor a local hero—or even send a single member of her staff,” Black asserted.