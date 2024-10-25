Sunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 10.25.24

Good Friday morning.

Voters are voting.

As of Thursday afternoon, about 2.82 million Floridians had already cast their ballots, most of them through the mail.

Republicans are outpacing Democrats in turnout, with 1.23 million GOP voters already completing their civic duty compared to 1.02 million Democrats and 212,419 third — and no-party voters.

Early in-person voting is the preferred method for Republicans. With 620,050 in-person votes cast, they’re leading Democrats by a nearly 2-to-1 margin.

The Democrats do have the vote-by-mail edge, but only by a hair. And they have more room to grow. About 715,000 Democrats have received a mail ballot but have not yet returned it, while Republicans have about 571,000 mail ballots in the wild.

If past is prologue, many of those ballots won’t turn into votes. In 2020, 677,000 (36%) of the 1.87 million Democrats who received a mail ballot never returned it. The same was true for 435,000 Republicans.

Four years ago, 5 million out of the approximately 11 million votes cast were in SOE’s hands before Election Day. Republicans won the 2020 pre-Election Day turnout battle to the tune of about 300,000 votes.

Since then, there has been a marked shift in the voter rolls. In the Donald Trump versus Joe Biden cycle, there were about 100,000 more registered Democrats than Republicans in Florida. Heading into the 2024 Election, Republicans outnumber Democrats by over a million.

“Red wave? Florida GOP maintains nearly 2-to-1 early vote lead over Dems, but trail modestly in mail returns” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics — Whether these early votes are coming at the expense of Election Day turnout is anyone’s guess. Still, thus far, the Republican Party of Florida is winning the turnout war against the Florida Democratic Party. The secret sauce: a massive bank of early, in-person votes. As of Thursday morning, 620,322 Republicans have voted in person, compared to 313,682 Democrats, 188,420 no-party voters and 23,999 “others.” That gives the GOP more than 54% turnout among 1,146,123 early birds. Democrats hold an advantage in returned mail ballots, at 709,736 to 606,191 for the GOP. In addition, 321,890 no-party voters and 33,985 “others” have also returned ballots, for a total of 1,671,802 thus far cast.

—@fineout: During anti-Amendment 3 event this a.m. Florida Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo suggests that the media downplays effect of pot bc “We have a media that wants you drugged out — they want you drugged out because ‘hey guess what? you’re easier to control.”

—@NateSilver538: I think it’s worth anchoring more to the fact that Biden had Democrats in a very poor position and getting things roughly in the range of tossup is as much as could reasonably have been hoped for given how he played his hand.

—@DavidWright_7: To contextualize how hard Philly is getting hit with campaign ads: Pennsylvania ALONE accounts for roughly 11% of ALL political advertising in the U.S. since the start of 2023, and within PA, Philadelphia accounts for about 40% of all the ad dollars being spent (via @AdImpact_Pol)

—@TVietor08: We’re at the part of the campaign cycle where I’ve achieved the group text Singularity. Everyone is sharing the same polls, articles and anxiety. It’s just one big morass of shit.

—@DrNealDunnFL2: Big Win! I am pleased to announce the Treasury has reversed its decision to reclaim over $360k from Gulf County. These dollars from BP oil spill penalties will stay in FL-02 — supporting local projects & recovery efforts. Thank you to Gulf County & everyone who made this happen!

—@kendallbaker: I’ve said it many times, and I’ll keep saying it: The entire PR industry needs to be shot into the sun. I get about 100 emails per day, and virtually all of them are garbage. I DO NOT CARE ABOUT SAMSUNG’S LATEST SPORTS PARTNERSHIP; STOP EMAILING ME

—@AGGancarski: Drivers who don’t use turn signals need to be locked up for at least five years per offense. Thought this was a law-and-order state.

— TOP STORY —

“Concerned about cannabis measure, Gov. Ron DeSantis lobs charges at Amendment 3” via Mitch Perry of Florida Phoenix — “If you’re against marijuana use generally, this is an easy no, right?” the Governor asked while making his pitch at the Grace Baptist Church in Cape Coral. “But even if you’re somebody who is more open to it, this is the last way that you would want to go about doing it.”

With just 12 days to go before Election Day, DeSantis was intent on getting his message out that the passage of Amendment 3 would benefit one entity — Trulieve, the largest medical marijuana company in Florida.

“This is a weed company that is publicly traded on the Canadian Stock Exchange,” he said.

“As a CEO of a publicly traded company, you have a fiduciary duty to maximize value of your shareholders. So, when this amendment is being written, this amendment is being written to benefit this one big weed company. It is not meant to benefit you. It is not meant to benefit the state. If they did anything other than (benefit) themselves, it would be a violation of their business responsibilities. They are not spending $100 million because they want to benefit you, or they want to benefit the state of Florida.”

There is no question that Trulieve would benefit if Amendment 3 passes. Still, it is by no means the only company in the state that could see revenues grow — 25 companies are licensed to sell medical marijuana in Florida, with another 22 licenses pending approval from the Governor’s office.

DeSantis once again expressed outrage that the amendment does not allow individuals to grow their own cannabis, known as “home grow” or home cultivation. That is against the law in Florida, and courts have struck down attempts to legalize such procedures.

Kim Rivers, Trulieve’s CEO, said in Tampa on Tuesday that her company supports “home grow” and hopes the Legislature passes such a law allowing for its use next year.

— 2024 — PRESIDENTIAL —

“Kamala Harris drops the F-bomb on CNN’s Town Hall” via Bret Stephens of The New York Times — Harris came out strong in her CNN town hall with Anderson Cooper and an audience of undecided voters in Pennsylvania’s Delaware County. It was persuasive stuff, compellingly delivered — an example of the power of the old journalistic rule about showing rather than telling. Then, in answer to a question from Cooper as to whether she considered Trump to be a “fascist,” she replied, “Yes, yes I do.” Uh oh. First, like “racist” or “sexist,” the fascist epithet has lost much of its moral force over the years by dint of overuse. Second, by adopting the term as her own, Harris descended from truth-telling — that is, just noting what Trump’s own people said about him — to being a name-caller. Third, while Trump can rightly be described as demagogic, mean-spirited, authoritarian-minded — even a plain old jerk — most people think of fascist regimes as places where secret police terrorize ordinary citizens, free media doesn’t exist, and protest is forbidden.

“With the clock ticking, should Harris define herself or her opponent?” via Jonathan Weisman of The New York Times — It was the most standard of job interview questions, in this case, posed by Joe Donahue, a registered Republican and undecided voter, to an applicant for the post of leader of the free world: Harris, what weaknesses do you bring to the table? Harris answered with her version of another genre classic: Maybe I’m too much of a perfectionist. Perhaps a weakness, some would say, but I think a strength is that I really value having a team of very smart people around me who bring different perspectives to my decision-making process, she responded. Harris’ lengthy question-and-answer session with undecided voters was undoubtedly not disastrous as political performances go. The Vice President missed opportunity after opportunity to leave a strong impression that, if elected, she would bring with her thoroughly fleshed-out policies for a Harris administration and a plan to get them enacted.

“Harris to deliver ‘closing argument’ at site of Trump’s Jan. 6 rally” via Megan Masserly of POLITICO — Harris plans to make her closing argument to voters at the spot where Trump rallied his supporters to march on Congress ahead of what became the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol. Harris is scheduled to speak Tuesday at the Ellipse, the park between the White House and the National Mall, which was the backdrop for what many now view as the most infamous moment of the Trump presidency. Her speech is expected to underscore the Vice President’s democracy-focused argument in the campaign’s waning days and offer a sharp contrast with the former President, said a senior Harris campaign official, who granted anonymity to discuss sensitive campaign planning around a major speech still in development. Harris will seek to contrast her message with Trump’s call for his supporters to “fight like hell” ahead of the insurrection. Campaign advisers believe the location will offer a visual juxtaposition between Harris and Trump.

“By moving to podcasts, Harris and Trump are turning away from legacy media to spread their messages” via David Bauder of The Associated Press — Among the legacy news outlets that have come up empty in their efforts to interview Harris and Trump during the General Election campaign: NPR, The New York Times, PBS and The Washington Post. Yet Harris chose to meet with Alex Cooper for her “Call Her Daddy” podcast and talk a little Bay Area basketball with the fellows on “All the Smoke.” Trump rejected “60 Minutes” but has hung out with the bros on the “Bussin’ With the Boys” and “Flagrant.” Harris sat Thursday for an interview in Georgia with former NFL player Shannon Sharpe for his podcast “Club Shay Shay.” During this truncated campaign, some of the traditional giants of journalism are being pushed aside. Podcasts’ growing popularity and ability to help candidates in a tight race target a specific sliver of the electorate is a big reason.

“Beyoncé set to join Harris at Friday rally in Houston” via Jackie Strause of The Hollywood Reporter — Beyoncé is making good on all those rumors. The Grammy-winning singer is set to join Harris at a Friday rally in Houston. The event, which has not yet been publicly announced, will also see Beyoncé joined by her mother, Tina Knowles, and country music’s Willie Nelson. The planned appearance ends months of speculation about whether Beyoncé would publicly endorse the Democratic Party’s presidential nominee, given the impact the 32-time Grammy-winning artist could have on voters.

“Inside Trump world’s prep for a second term” via Andrew Restuccia, Vivian Salama and Rebecca Ballhaus of The Wall Street Journal — As Trump allies began staffing up the transition team that will lay the groundwork for his potential second term, they drew a line in the sand. Anyone associated with the Heritage Foundation’s Project 2025, which Trump and his advisers denounced after it became a political target for Democrats, would be barred from working on the team. Transition staff used “Control+F,” a keyboard shortcut, to search through Project 2025’s 900-plus-page policy blueprint for the names of potential hires. Even a brief mention of a name in an author’s note at the end of a chapter was enough to prevent that person from getting a job on the team. In several cases in recent weeks, informal discussions about working on the team came to an abrupt halt after a name was spotted in the document.

“‘They’re just over it’: How Trump has converted male frustration into a movement” via Alex Keeny of POLITICO — Before Democrats were trying desperately to woo back young men, running commercials aimed at “White dudes” and sending surrogates to tell fraternity brothers that it’s OK to vote for a woman, there was Flagstock. It was Labor Day weekend, and hundreds of young people — most of them White men — had come together near the University of North Carolina for a music festival to honor a group of frat brothers. These self-described Bros got caught up in a campus protest in April against U.S. policy toward Gaza. When the protesters tried to replace the American flag with a Palestinian emblem, the students from multiple fraternities formed a protective ring around Old Glory.

“The group at the center of Trump’s planning for a second term is one you haven’t heard of” via Ken Bensinger and David A. Fahrenthold of The New York Times — Late this Summer, a prominent right-wing think tank invited conservatives from around the country to learn how to work in a second Trump administration. In a series of training sessions in Washington, former Trump officials shared strategies with attendees for combating leftist civil servants in the federal government and dealing with the mainstream media. Participants were sent home with a thick binder of materials for further study. One section’s title: “Tales From the Swamp: How Federal Bureaucrats Resisted President Trump.” The classes could easily have been the work of Project 2025, the conservative policy blueprint and personnel project created by loyalists to Trump and turned into a political cudgel by Democrats seeking to link its most radical prescriptions to Trump.

“Trump betting spike is finally explained — blame the French” via Josh Fiallo of the Daily Beast — It appears a wealthy Frenchman is behind a massive swing in Trump’s favor on the political trading website Polymarket, which listed the former President as having a 62% chance of winning the election on Thursday morning. The man’s nationality and a brief biography of him, which described the gambler as having “extensive trading experience and a financial services background,” was unmasked in a report by The New York Times. Polymarket said it completed an investigation and contacted the man, who is a French national. They determined that he didn’t intend to manipulate the market and that he was, simply put, a really rich guy who was confident that Trump was destined for a second stint in the White House.

“Trump says if he takes office, he’ll fire special counsel Jack Smith ‘within two seconds’” via Dan Merica and Eric Tucker of The Associated Press — Trump said Thursday that if he wins the White House, he will fire special counsel Smith “within two seconds” of taking office. Trump was asked during an interview with conservative radio host Hugh Hewitt whether he would first pardon himself or terminate Smith to remove the legal cloud hanging over him. Smith, who was appointed by Attorney General Merrick Garland in 2022, has charged Trump over his efforts to overturn the 2020 Election and his mishandling of classified documents. “It’s so easy. I would fire him within two seconds,” Trump responded. “He’ll be one of the first things addressed.” Trump, who regularly assails Smith and has suggested before that he would fire him if he were President, called Smith a “crooked person.” Trump, if elected, could order the Justice Department to remove Smith. Trump probably could not do it alone because Smith is not a presidential appointee.

“Trump says he’ll undertake the ‘largest deportation’ in U.S. history. Can he do that?” via Andrea Castillo of The Los Angeles Times — Trump has promised that, if re-elected, he will kick out millions of immigrants living in the U.S. illegally. Trump and his surrogates have offered sparse details for how he would carry out the “largest deportation operation in American history” but have cemented the goal as a top priority. What is known: The strategy would rely on military troops, friendly state and local law enforcement, and wartime powers. “No one’s off the table,” Tom Homan, Trump’s former head of Immigration and Customs Enforcement, said in July. “If you’re in the country illegally, you better be looking over your shoulder.”

“As Election looms, Justice Dept. tries to steer clear of politics” via Devlin Barrett of The New York Times — Senior Justice Department officials are not generally known for public bluster or bold pronouncements. Still, this October in particular, they are under explicit instructions to stay mostly quiet, hoping to avoid the political firestorms that engulfed the department in the last two presidential elections. The department has instituted what many insiders privately call a “30-day rule,” intended to significantly diminish the number of public appearances or statements by its top officials. An internal Justice Department memo issued this Summer and reviewed by The New York Times said senior officials “must be vigilant to prevent the appearance that any of our official duties are an effort to influence the outcome of the election.”

“Ashley Moody sues DOJ to let Florida investigate Trump golf course assassination attempt” via Ana Ceballos of the Miami Herald — Moody is asking a federal judge to stop the Justice Department from blocking the state’s investigation into the man charged with attempting to assassinate Trump at his golf course in West Palm Beach. In a federal complaint filed on Wednesday, Moody said federal prosecutors told the state to suspend its investigation into Ryan Routh within days of its launch, citing a federal law that governs when federal officials have jurisdiction over local or state investigations in crimes against prominent public figures. “Every day that Florida is prevented from investigating, the State’s case becomes harder to prove at trial,” Moody’s office said in a complaint that ultimately seeks to allow the state to interview witnesses and issue subpoenas in pursuit of state charges against Routh.

“American creating deepfakes targeting Harris works with Russian intel, documents show” via Catherine Belton of The Washington Post — A former deputy Palm Beach County sheriff who fled to Moscow and became one of the Kremlin’s most prolific propagandists is working directly with Russian military intelligence to pump out deepfakes and circulate misinformation that targets Harris’ campaign. The documents show that John Mark Dougan, who also served in the U.S. Marines and has long claimed to be working independently of the Russian government, was provided funding by an officer from the GRU, Russia’s military intelligence service. Some of the payments were made after fake news sites he created began to have difficulty accessing Western artificial intelligence systems this Spring, and he needed an AI generator. This tool can prompt the creation of text, photos, and video.

“After news of DOJ warning, Elon Musk’s super PAC didn’t announce ‘daily’ lottery winner on Wednesday” via Marshall Cohen and Shania Shelton of CNN — Musk’s super PAC didn’t announce a winner for its “daily” $1 million giveaway to registered swing state voters on Wednesday, the same day news broke that the Justice Department warned Musk’s group that its sweepstakes might be illegal. The pro-Trump group, America PAC, had publicly named a winner every day since Saturday when Musk announced that he would award $1 million every day to people who sign his petition. The petition supports the 1st and 2nd Amendments, but importantly, only registered voters in the battleground states can sign the petition and are therefore eligible for the money. CNN reported Wednesday afternoon that the Justice Department had sent a warning letter to the super PAC, notifying it that the lottery might violate federal law against offering incentives such as cash or prizes to induce voter registration, people briefed on the matter told CNN.

“Tucker Carlson tells Georgia rally ‘dad’ Trump will give Harris a ‘spanking’” via Hannah Knowles of The Washington Post — Carlson warmed up the crowd at Trump’s rally here Wednesday night with a dark metaphor, bashing Harris and declaring that “dad” was coming home to mete out discipline. “He’s pissed!” Carlson said to extended cheers. “Dad is pissed. … And when Dad gets home, you know what he says? ‘You’ve been a bad girl. You’ve been a bad little girl, and you’re getting a vigorous spanking right now.’” “‘And no, it’s not going to hurt me more than it hurts you,’” Tucker added. “‘No, it’s not. I’m not going to lie. It’s going to hurt you a lot more than it hurts me. And you earned this. You’re getting a vigorous spanking because you’ve been a bad girl, and it has to be this way.’” The riff set the tone for Trump’s rally in the swing state of Georgia less than two weeks from Election Day, underscoring themes of retribution that have long propelled the former President’s campaign.

“DNC office shooting suspect had more than 120 guns in his Arizona home, officials find” via PBS News — An Arizona prosecutor said the man arrested in the shooting of a Democratic National Committee office in suburban Phoenix had more than 120 guns and over 250,000 rounds of ammunition in his home, leading law enforcement to believe he may have been planning a mass casualty event. Maricopa County prosecutor Neha Bhatia said at Jeffrey Michael Kelly’s initial court appearance on Wednesday that federal agents told her about the large seizure made after Kelly’s arrest. Scopes, body armor and silencers were also found, she said. A machine gun was discovered in the car he was driving. The sheer size of the cache led authorities to believe “this person was preparing to commit an act of mass casualty,” Bhatia said. Police said Kelly allegedly fired BB pellets and then gunshots at the glass front door and a window of the Arizona Democrats’ field office in Tempe. Police found three.22-caliber bullet casings while searching Kelly’s trash, according to court documents.

— 2024 — FLORIDA —

“‘People like me’: Abortion rights advocates share stories, urge support for Amendment 4” via Michael Cuglietta of the Orlando Sentinel — In 2020, Danielle Tallafuss was more than 20 weeks pregnant when her doctor told her the left side of her son’s heart would never fully develop. Without a series of risky open-heart surgeries, the baby would die within days after birth, and even with the surgeries, his prognosis was poor. Tallafuss and her husband then made the difficult decision to terminate the pregnancy. “I took away every day of pain that he would’ve felt,” Tallafuss said. “I had the opportunity to do that for my son before he was born.” Had she been pregnant today, the Oviedo woman said she would have been forced to carry the baby to term because of a state law signed by DeSantis last year that bans most abortions after the first six weeks of pregnancy.

“DeSantis doesn’t want you to write his name in for President” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics — DeSantis may have wanted people to support him for President this time last year during his attempt to get the GOP presidential nomination. But with that option long since foreclosed to him, DeSantis is discouraging Republicans and others who may be dispirited about Trump from marking his name down as a misguided protest vote. DeSantis told radio host Guy Benson that the stakes are too high in November. “I’m not a candidate. You know, I’m voting for Donald Trump because I think that he will reverse Joe Biden’s border policies. I think he will appoint much better judges than Kamala Harris would. And I think he would be much better on national security and national defense. And I think those are three clear contrasts between Trump and Harris,” DeSantis said.

“War of words: Rick Scott ‘shocked’ by Mitch McConnell accusing him of playing ‘victim’” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics — Bad blood from recent years hasn’t been forgotten by the Kentucky Colonel of the Senate. In his upcoming biography, Senate Minority Leader McConnell is not holding back with criticisms of U.S. Sen. Scott, as revealed by a juicy excerpt spotlighted by CNN. “I don’t think Rick makes a very good victim,” McConnell said. “I think he did a poor job of running the (Senate campaign) committee.” “His plan was used by the Democrats against our candidates as late as the last weekend (before the election). He promoted the fiction that we were in the middle of a big sweep when there was no tangible evidence. And I think his campaign against me was some kind of ill-fated effort to turn the attention away from him and onto somebody else,” McConnell postulated.

“National Latino group endorses Florida’s Debbie Mucarsel-Powell for Senate” via Rafael Bernal of The Hill — Mucarsel-Powell has been endorsed by the country’s oldest Latino civil rights organization, which, until 2024, had refused to endorse candidates. Mucarsel-Powell, a former Congresswoman challenging Scott, is now the first woman running for Congress officially backed by the League of United Latin American Citizens (LULAC) through its campaign arm, Adelante PAC. “This is a critical moment in the history of Florida and the country that makes Debbie Mucarsel-Powell’s candidacy all the more significant,” said LULAC National President Domingo Garcia.

“Can you carry a firearm while voting in Florida?” via Sierra Rains of WFLA — While carrying a concealed weapon is legal in Florida, voters may want to think twice before heading to the polls with a firearm. Some states have no restrictions on carrying at polling places. But doing so in Florida could result in a second-degree misdemeanor charge. Florida state law prohibits individuals — including those with a Concealed Weapon and Firearm License (CWFL) — from carrying a firearm or weapon when casting their votes in person. Specifically, the statute states, “A license issued under this section does not authorize any person to openly carry a handgun or carry a concealed weapon or firearm into any polling place.” Similar restrictions exist on weapon carrying into a jail, police department, courthouse, school, and more.



— 2024 — DOWN-BALLOT 1 —

“Whitney Fox is running as the anti-Anna Paulina Luna. She needs her voters” via Kirby Wilson of the Tampa Bay Times — If she’s going to beat Luna, Democrat Fox will need voters like Charlie. Charlie is a registered Republican. He’s White; he’s 64, he lives on Clearwater Beach and voted for Trump in 2016 and 2020. He might vote for Trump again this November. He hasn’t decided. Abortion rights matter a lot to Charlie. Despite believing for years that life begins at conception, he’s voting “yes” on Amendment 4, which would prohibit most abortion restrictions in Florida. In 2022, Charlie supported Luna, the Republican incumbent Fox is trying to unseat. But in recent months, he’s soured on Luna, saying he thinks Luna is in politics for the wrong reasons. He wants a change.

— 2024 — DOWN-BALLOT 2 —

“Did Peggy Gossett-Seidman’s son try to infiltrate Jay Shooster’s campaign?” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — Speculation is swirling about whether the son of Rep. Gossett-Seidman tried to infiltrate Shooster’s campaign as a volunteer. The Democratic House candidate’s campaign was connected last month with a would-be volunteer identifying himself as “Max.” But Austin Gossett-Seidman denies sending a text under a fake name to Shooster’s campaign. Still, texts provided by the campaign show an individual identifying himself as “Max” reached out first as a volunteer for People Power for Florida, a progressive get-out-the-vote effort chaired by Democratic Rep. Anna Eskamani. “Max” initially signed up to attend a “dorm storm,” a voter-registration drive, scheduled at Florida Atlantic University on Aug. 7, but did not show. Officials at People Power for Florida say he had signed up online for that event, providing his phone number, but they never met him in person.

“Freddy Ramirez, Miami-Dade’s former top cop, endorses James Reyes for Sheriff” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — Ramirez was once the presumptive front-runner in the race for Sheriff. He’s no longer in the race, but his preferred choice as the county’s first elected top cop in decades is fellow Democrat Reyes. Surrounded by members of the South Florida Police Benevolent Association, which endorsed Reyes in July, Ramirez said he was backing Reyes in his “personal capacity.” Ramirez currently serves as a senior adviser to the Miami-Dade Police Department (MDPD). “This race is important for our community. I proudly led the Department for many years, and MDPD is my home and family. So, I know as the community embraces the transition to a Sheriff’s Office (that) who leads as Sheriff is critical,” Ramirez said outside of the Kendale Lakes Branch Library.

“DeSantis endorses Sherri Hodies for Monroe County Supervisor of Elections” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — DeSantis is backing Hodies for Monroe County Supervisor of Elections. Hodies’ campaign and the Republican Party of Monroe County, of which she is Treasurer, announced the endorsement. In an accompanying statement, DeSantis said he’s confident Hodies “will ensure transparency and integrity” while “safeguarding elections and the democratic process in Monroe County.” “Sherri Hodies has pledged to guarantee fairness, security and efficiency in our elections,” he said. “I’m glad to support her for Supervisor of Elections in Monroe County.” Hodies, a small-business owner who serves as Executive Chair of the Southernmost Republican Club, also carries endorsements from U.S. Rep. Carlos Giménez and state Sen. Ana Maria Rodriguez, whose districts include the Keys.

“Incumbent faces challenge in bid for second term as Palm Beach County Clerk” via Julius Whigham II of the Palm Beach Post — Incumbent Joe Abruzzo will face Republican challenger Samuel Thompson in the race for Clerk & Comptroller for Palm Beach County. Abruzzo, a Democrat and a former Senator and Representative, is seeking his second term in office. Thompson, a former Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office corrections deputy, is seeking his first term in this office but has run for another position before. He was a candidate for Palm Beach County Sheriff in 2012 and 2016. Ric Bradshaw, the current Sheriff, won both races. The job carries a four-year term and pays an annual salary of about $206,000 per year. The Clerk and Comptroller oversees a staff of about 650 employees.

“Palm Beach County voters to choose new State Attorney. Who’s on the ballot?” via Hannah Phillips of the Palm Beach Post — In fewer than two weeks, Palm Beach County voters will have their first chance in more than a decade to choose a new State Attorney. Contenders include Democrat Alexcia Cox, a longtime prosecutor endorsed by the current State Attorney; Republican Sam Stern, a private lawyer who comes from a line of prosecutors and public servants; and Adam Farkas, an independent candidate with experience prosecuting defendants and defending them. Each hope to replace three-term incumbent Dave Aronberg. The outcome of this year’s election has the potential to shape the justice system for many years to come.

“GOP State Attorney candidate raises $1.4M with help of Trump billionaires” via Hannah Phillips of the Palm Beach Post — Three Palm Beach billionaires and donors to Trump’s presidential campaigns have given half a million dollars to the Republican candidate hoping to become the top prosecutor in the former President’s home county. Stern, a white-collar criminal defense lawyer who worked briefly as a federal and state prosecutor, has raised a record-breaking $1.45 million in pursuit of the post — more than six times what the elected State Attorney earns in a year. He did so with the help of business owner Thomas Peterffy, hedge fund manager John Paulson and hotel and casino mogul Steve Wynn, who have donated a combined $500,000 to Stern’s campaign in recent weeks.

— STATEWIDE —

“Florida’s condo crisis: Is it bad enough to call a Special Legislative Session?” via Mike Diamond of The Palm Beach Post — The unintended consequences of the state’s new law designed to ensure the safety of condo buildings is being felt throughout the state. While the vast majority of those affected buildings are in Palm Beach, Broward and Miami-Dade counties, condo associations from the Keys to Tallahassee are struggling to cope with its fallout. DeSantis is concerned enough to call on the Legislature to fix the new condo safety law this year. The law has led to soaring maintenance fees and six-figure special assessments, forcing some owners to sell and some to simply walk away from their units.

“DCF wants Hope Florida to distribute money from uncashed COVID-relief checks” via Jeffrey Schweers of the Orlando Sentinel — Florida’s children and family welfare agency wants to funnel nearly $21 million in leftover federal COVID funds through Hope Florida, a three-year-old program set up to help people connect with nonprofit community agencies. The money is what remains from one of the most extensive rental assistance programs the state has ever administered and mainly comes from uncashed checks that didn’t find their way to intended recipients, according to a Department of Children and Families (DCF) email sent to lawmakers Oct. 9. “This speaks to DCF’s challenges making sure federal dollars allocated are going to those in need,” said Rep. Anna Eskamani, an Orlando Democrat.

“Florida approves D-SNAP food assistance for people impacted by hurricanes” via James Tutten of WFTV — Thursday marks two weeks since Hurricane Milton swept through Central Florida. Parts of our area saw some of the worst storm damage. As recovery continues, more help is available. The Department of Children and Families says Florida’s application for the Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or D-SNAP, has been approved. It provides food assistance for people impacted by both Hurricanes Milton and Helene.

“FWC adds more officers to help clear Florida adrift boats after hurricanes” via Drew Dixon of Florida Politics — Helene and Milton caused countless dollars in damage to buildings and other property in Florida, and state officials are now raising the alarm over countless boats damaged during the natural disasters. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) announced that 17 additional officers from the agency, along with three derelict vessel specialists, have been dispatched across the state — particularly in Southwest Florida — to deal with boats that were unmoored and displaced during the hurricanes. “When Hurricanes Helene and Milton swept the state, wind and storm surges displaced hundreds of vessels. Some were pushed ashore, some damaged in marinas and private docks, others relocated but still afloat, and some partially or fully sunken,” an FWC news release said.

“McDonald’s and Boar’s Head outbreaks may have you worried. Experts say the food supply is safe” via Jonel Aleccia of The Associated Press — From Boar’s Head deli meat and waffles to McDonald’s Quarter Pounders, this year’s illness outbreaks — some deadly — and food recalls may have Americans wondering whether there are new risks in the U.S. food supply. But experts say it’s business as usual regarding the complicated task of keeping food safe. The U.S. ranks near the top for food safety out of 113 countries included in the Global Food Security Index, which measures aspects of food availability and quality. “The U.S. food supply remains one of the safest in the world,” FDA officials said. People might be alarmed at the “number of really high-profile recalls that affect a lot of people,” said Teresa Murray, who directs the consumer watchdog office for the consumer-interest advocacy group PIRG.

“New weekly jobless claims spike big in Florida after Milton” via Drew Dixon of Florida Politics — Milton did more than pound the Florida peninsula on Oct. 9 and 10, wreaking havoc on structures and people. It also delivered a powerful punch to the state’s employment. First-time unemployment claims for the week ending Oct. 19 saw the most significant increase for one week this year, and the total number of initial jobless claims was highest this year. Last week, there were 10,574 initial unemployment filings, the highest number of single-week claims this year before seasonal adjustments. That’s up 4,275 claims from the week ending Oct. 12, the most significant weekly jump this year. Milton appears to have hit jobs in Florida harder than Helene, which slammed the Gulf Coast on Sept. 26. That week saw 9,377 initial unemployment claims, the highest filings this year. That was up 3,842 claims over the previous week.

— D.C. MATTERS —

“Joe Biden set to apologize to Native Americans for Indian boarding schools” via Dana Hedgpeth, Sari Horwitz and Toluse Olorunnipa of The Washington Post — Biden plans to formally apologize Friday for the U.S. government’s role in running hundreds of Indian boarding schools for a 150-year period that stripped Native American children of their language and culture in a systematic effort to force them to assimilate into White society. These remarks would be the first time a U.S. President has apologized for the atrocities suffered by tens of thousands of Native children who were forced to attend boarding schools over several generations. From 1819 to 1969, the U.S. government managed or paid churches and religious groups to run more than 400 federal Indian boarding schools across 37 states. “It’s extraordinary that President Biden is doing this,” said Interior Secretary Deb Haaland, the country’s first Native American Cabinet Secretary, in an interview with The Washington Post. “It will mean the world to so many people across Indian Country.”

“Biden administration outlines government ‘guardrails’ for AI tools” via David E. Sanger of The New York Times — Biden signed the first national security memorandum detailing how the Pentagon, the intelligence agencies and other national security institutions should use and protect artificial intelligence technology, putting “guardrails” on how such tools are employed in decisions varying from nuclear weapons to granting asylum. The new document is the latest in a series Biden has issued grappling with the challenges of using AI tools to speed up government operations — detecting cyberattacks or predicting extreme weather — while limiting the most dystopian possibilities, including developing autonomous weapons.

“Senate Intelligence Chair presses web domain companies to take action against Russian influence operations” via Juliann Ventura of The Hill — Senate Intelligence Committee Chair Mark Warner pressed a select group of domain registrars in the U.S. to address alleged abuse of their services by Russian influence operations during the 2024 Election cycle. Warner addressed his letter Thursday to a list of companies included in a Department of Justice (DOJ) affidavit last month. “Information included in the affidavit supporting recent seizure of a number of these domains provides further indication of your industry’s apparent inattention to abuses by foreign actors engaged in covert influence,” Warner wrote to Namecheap, GoDaddy, Cloudflare, NewFold Digital, NameSilo and VeriSign. In his letter, the Virginia Democrat said registrars had provided services to “Doppelgänger,” a Russian effort that created sites with slightly different web addresses that mimic U.S. news outlets and marketed pro-Russian narratives. It also created other media brands to funnel Russian content.

“A series of skirmishes among House Republicans is poised to reshape Washington” via Anthony Adragna of POLITICO — House Republicans are headed for several fights over their Committee leadership ranks next year, with critical implications for policy priorities and the next President. Some positions, like on the Judiciary Committee, could open up if the top Republicans choose to climb the leadership ladder in the next Congress. Others want to defy Republicans’ six-year term limits, hoping to continue cementing their legacy atop their preferred panels. Still others are retiring, paving the way for new leadership. These roles will be critical in the 119th Congress regardless of who wins the presidency. If Trump wins a second term, Committee Chairs will be tasked with turning his campaign rhetoric into legislative action.

“House GOP Committee that oversees elections hired two former Trump officials involved in 2020 fake elector scheme” via Annie Grayer of CNN — House Republicans on the Committee with broad jurisdiction over national elections have hired at least two former Trump campaign officials involved in the 2020 fake electors scheme as the GOP-led panel gears up to take center stage in an unknown post-election landscape when Congress returns in November. The overlap between Trump’s 2020 team and the GOP-led Committee in charge of overseeing elections indicates that the same cast of characters involved in the Trump legal ploys are being stationed in key positions on Capitol Hill ahead of Congress’ crucial, yet mostly ceremonial, role of certifying the 2024 Election on Jan. 6, 2025. The hirings also signal that the House, currently under GOP control, is well-positioned to flood the zone with Trump’s new series of lies about ballots, vote-counting and the election process, and is laying the groundwork to challenge a potential defeat in November.

“EPA toughens requirements to remove lead paint dust around children” via Hiroko Tabuchi of The New York Times — The Biden administration said that it was strengthening requirements for homes and child care facilities to remove lead-based paint dust, a move that could better protect more than 300,000 children a year from the toxic metal. Under the new rules, any detectable level of lead dust in the building would be considered a “lead hazard,” and property owners would be required to pay for cleanup. Property and business owners who could be affected expressed concern about potential cleanup costs. Lead is a potent neurotoxin, and exposure can damage the brain and nervous system, particularly in babies and children. Manufacturers once commonly added lead to paint to make it more durable, resistant to moisture and faster-drying.

“Vladimir Putin abandons caution on North Korea in pursuit of victory in Ukraine” via Anatoly Kurmanaev and Choe Sang-Hun of The New York Times — Thousands of North Korean men converged on Russia’s Pacific coast six years ago. Putin had decided to punish North Korea for developing nuclear weapons, and the men — North Korean laborers used by Russian businesses — were being sent home. The North Koreans are now being welcomed back to the same Russian region, this time as soldiers. American, Ukrainian and South Korean intelligence agencies have said thousands of them have arrived in recent weeks to aid the Russian war effort in Ukraine, deepening a military alliance resurrected by Putin and the North Korean leader, Kim Jong Un, earlier this year. The arrival of North Korean soldiers highlights the dramatic transformation of Russia’s relationship with its neighbors and the wider world.

— LOCAL: S. FL —

“Incumbent, former Mayor vie for County Commission in Hispanic-led district” via Valentina Palm of the Palm Beach Post — The population of central Palm Beach County’s Commission district has changed. So have its boundaries. So have its issues since it has become home to hundreds of families from the Caribbean and the Americas. The question is: Will voters in District 3 change their Commissioner, too? On Nov. 5, they’ll choose between Michael Barnett, a Republican whom DeSantis appointed to the post in 2023, or Joel Flores, a Democrat who served two terms as Mayor of Greenacres, the city at District 3’s core. Flores was the first Hispanic to hold the office, and the county in 2021 redrew District 3’s boundaries to give it a Hispanic majority.

“Miami elected officials’ pension plan is dead after Commission upholds Mayor’s veto” via Tess Riski of the Miami Herald — A controversial proposal by Miami City Commissioners to give themselves lifetime pensions is officially dead after the City Commission upheld a veto from Mayor Francis Suarez during a meeting. The City Commission did not attempt to override the veto, which would have required a four-fifths vote. The veto concludes a weeklong saga that angered residents, including some who called last week’s vote “unconscionable” and “a slap in the face of every hardworking taxpaying citizen.” Speaking at the meeting, Suarez said he would have earned approximately $6.3 million throughout his lifetime from the pension program.

“United Teachers of Dade wins recertification by landslide, crushing competing union group” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — Public schoolteachers in Miami-Dade have voted overwhelmingly to keep their current collective bargaining group and rejected another organization that received significant funding from an author of Florida’s relatively new anti-union law. United Teachers of Dade (UTD), representing teachers across the county since 1974, won recertification with 83% of the vote. The union beat out another entity called the Miami-Dade Education Coalition, which got financial help from the union-busting Freedom Foundation. “We always knew UTD would win!” UTD President Karla Hernández-Mats said in a statement shortly after voters were tallied Wednesday. “We proudly celebrate our victory against these deceptive anti-worker tactics. This win reflects the power of unity and commitment to workers’ rights. Unions matter and our strength is evident.”

“Venezuelan TV mogul charged again with money-laundering millions in Miami, owns Gables home” via Jay Weaver of the Miami Herald — A politically connected Venezuelan TV mogul has been charged with conspiring to launder $1.2 billion that federal authorities say he and other business associates stole from Venezuela’s government to invest in Europe and the United States, including buying luxury real estate in South Florida. Raúl Gorrín, owner of the Globovisión network in Caracas, is accused of plotting with others to bribe top officials in Venezuela’s state-owned oil company in exchange for access to lucrative government loan contracts. The loan payments were routed through the government’s highly favorable currency-exchange system, producing windfall profits for Gorrín and his associates. Gorrín, who was close to Venezuela’s late President, Hugo Chávez, and his successor, Nicolás Maduro, was charged alone with one count of conspiracy to commit money-laundering. If he’s ever caught and convicted, the offense carries a prison sentence of up to 20 years.

— LOCAL: C. FL —

“Orange County is cracking down after Commissioner ticket controversy” via Gabrielle Russon of Florida Politics — Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings is proposing adding more oversight and new anti-nepotism rules after Florida Politics reported that Commissioner Mayra Uribe gave hundreds of free county luxury box concerts and sporting tickets to her husband’s nonprofit for years. Uribe’s husband, Kevin Sutton, regularly got tickets through his small nonprofit to the biggest entertainment shows in Orlando — such as Bad Bunny concerts, Orlando Magic games, the Rolling Stones, and more — dating back to 2019. Sutton runs All-Star Dads, which helps educate fathers. “Following recent news stories about the Orange County Skybox ticket distribution process, I have conducted a thorough review of the County’s internal operating procedures, along with the County Attorney’s Office and the Comptroller’s Office,” Demings wrote.

“Brevard will seek Florida AG’s opinion on tourism tax money for beach lifeguards” via Tyler Vazquez of Florida Today — Brevard County will seek Florida Attorney General’s Office opinion on the use of hotel tourism tax money to pay for lifeguards on Space Coast beaches, following a suggestion from the Tourism Development Council. Last month the TDC voted to seek the Attorney General’s opinion on the matter before releasing the funds to pay for lifeguards. County Commissioners voted unanimously to get a second opinion from the state. Over the past year, the county has sought ways to increase funding for beach safety, with Commissioners like Chair Jason Steele citing safer beaches and reducing drownings as key to maintaining Brevard’s status as an attractive tourist destination.

“Still reeling from Ian, South Daytona couple faces long recovery after Milton flooding” via Brenno Carillo of the Daytona Beach News-Journal — In the early morning hours of Oct. 10, as Milton blew through Volusia County, Karen and Thom Moss were asleep in their South Daytona home when their 10-year-old grandson, Anderson, laying on a pallet of blankets beside their bed, woke up and said, “I got something under my blanket.” “And this was all flooded,” Karen Moss said of her bedroom, just one part of the house where water rose to about 6 inches. “And he was sitting in the water. The water had already come in, soaked our carpet, entered our closets … and it just started coming up.”

— LOCAL: TB —

“Madeira Beach Mayor says dreaded FEMA rule will change the fabric of her community” via Chad Mills of ABC Action News — It was a home. Now, Jason Hoch’s house in Madeira Beach is a question mark. It’s a question mark keeping him up at night. “We’ve really enjoyed living here, and you know, now our dream’s turned into a nightmare with this whole thing,” he said. His waterfront home had never flooded before until Helene. “We had 15 inches of water in the main part of the house. Lost all of our belongings and our walls,” he said. That experience was bad enough, but what’s worse is the uncertainty now setting in because of FEMA’s 50% rule, which is used to determine if a home was substantially damaged.

“Hillsborough schools announce makeup days following recent hurricanes” via Ginny Reese of ABC Action News — Hillsborough County Public Schools announced a revised calendar following missed time during recent hurricanes. According to the School District, Fall, Winter, and Spring Breaks will be the same. There will only be two early-release days: Jan. 6 and Jan. 13. Semester 1 exams are waived for middle and high school students, with some exceptions. All other early-release Mondays will be full days. There are no early-release days during the second semester.

“TECO’s proposed price hike faces backlash” via Evan Axelbank of Fox 13 — Two weeks after it began restoring power to hundreds of thousands of customers, Tampa Electric is facing new criticism of its plan to raise rates. The latest proposal would increase rates by more than 20% over the next three years. But consumer advocates are crying foul in new court filings. During Milton, Paul Paduano’s power didn’t go out, but his beef with TECO goes back a few years anyway. The streetlights in his Apollo Beach neighborhood are hit-and-miss. “They’re not there for aesthetics; they’re also there for safety,” he said. He drafted an email to the Public Service Commission, hoping to convince them not to adopt TECO’s requests to raise rates on typical consumers from $136 a month to $165 a month by 2027.

“Jeff Vinik sells majority stake in Lightning, but is sticking around” via John Romano of the Tampa Bay Times — Vinik has sold a majority interest of the Tampa Bay Lightning, along with his Vinik Sports Group, to a pair of Wall Street investors and their partners. Vinik, who has been widely praised for his philanthropy around Tampa Bay and willingness to spend freely to keep the Lightning atop the standings, has retained a minority share of the franchise and will run the team for the next three years while continuing to serve as the team’s governor in NHL matters. Doug Ostrover and Marc Lipschultz, who co-founded an investment firm that later merged to become Blue Owl Capital Corp., will sit on a Lightning Board of Directors, along with Vinik, who oversees the franchise’s direction. In three years, control of the team will be turned over to Ostrover and Lipschultz, although Vinik will remain as a minority partner, Board member and alternate governor. At least in the short-term, little is expected to change, with CEO Steve Griggs and general manager Julien BriseBois still in charge of the day-to-day business and hockey operations.

“Prosecutors seek probation for Tampa ex-Oath Keeper ahead of Jan. 6 sentencing” via Dan Sullivan of the Tampa Bay Times — Caleb Berry joined the Oath Keepers in late 2020 because he believed the lie that the presidential election was rigged, and he wanted to do something about it. The group gave the then-19-year-old Tampa man a sense of belonging and acceptance. But Berry became disillusioned after he saw what happened on Jan. 6, 2021. He was particularly disturbed to see the mob brutalize U.S. Capitol police officers. With the threat of prison looming, he agreed to testify, becoming a key witness in the government’s cases against members of the anti-government extremist group. As Berry, now 23, faces sentencing Friday in Washington, D.C., for his role in the assault on America’s legislative branch of government, prosecutors have noted his “courage” and asked that a judge go easy on him.

— LOCAL: N. FL —

“Donna Deegan spox responds to GOP cop funeral criticisms, says Mayor ‘paid her respects’” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics — Jacksonville’s Mayor is being misrepresented when it comes to critiques about her not attending the funeral of a fallen law enforcement officer. That’s the contention of a spokesperson for Deegan, who notes that the Democratic chief executive acknowledged the death of Brad McNew, an officer who died while off duty, as he attempted to thwart an act of domestic violence. The alleged killer was apprehended out of state some days later. “Mayor Deegan paid her respects in private calls to Elda McNew and Sheriff TK Waters the morning after the tragic shooting occurred. She continues to keep the McNew family and first responder community in her heart during this time of grief,” said Philip Perry. The comments from the Mayor’s Office come after charged rhetoric from Republicans, such as Rep. Dean Black, Chair of the Duval County Republican Party, who condemned Deegan’s non-attendance of the funeral as an “unforgivable insult to the courageous men and women of the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.”

“FSU NAACP chapter wants action after Honors student refers to Black students as ‘chimps’ on social media” via Liam Fineout of Florida Politics — The Florida State University (FSU) chapter of the NAACP is calling for an investigation and campuswide anti-discrimination training after an FSU student posted a Snapchat using racist terminology. According to FSU’s website, Market Wednesday is a “medley of activities … a combination of recognized student organizations, market vendors, and passersbys.” During Wednesday’s event, FSU Honors student Owen Howard uploaded a photo to a universitywide class of 2026 Snapchat story that showed dozens of students lined outside the Black Student Union with the caption, “Chimps are going to chimp out.” Many students flagged the Snapchat, reported Howard to the FSU Report Website, and emailed the Honors Program. Howard responded on the same class of 2026 story later that day, “That post, by the way, was meant as a joke. I’m sorry y’all didn’t get it.”

“Judge grants GRU Authority’s request for temporary injunction against upcoming referendum” via Alan Festo of The Gainesville Sun — With less than two weeks before Election Day, a district court judge on Wednesday granted the Gainesville Regional Utilities Authority a temporary injunction against the upcoming GRU governance referendum that will appear on the Nov. 5 ballot. As part of Judge George Wright’s ruling, if the referendum, which asks voters to decide whether to delete the article of the city’s charter that created the authority, passes, the city of Gainesville would be unable to enforce the results until after a formal hearing on the matter is held in December. The Board, created and passed by a Republican Florida Legislature, completely stripped the all-Democrat Gainesville City Commission of its power over the utility and handed it to authority members appointed by DeSantis.

“Northwest Florida counties race to use leftover COVID-19 relief funds by year’s end” via Hailey Samples of WEAR — The federal government spent about $4.6 trillion on COVID-19 response and recovery. These funds were distributed through laws such as the CARES Act and the American Rescue Plan Act. County officials throughout Northwest Florida hope to spend what’s left of those COVID-19 relief funds, but they’ve got to act fast. If they don’t use it by the end of the year, they lose it. Counties throughout Northwest Florida received nearly $158 million in COVID-19 relief funding. “ARPA was more tailored toward accomplishing projects that were hampered by the economic slowdown that was caused by COVID,” says Santa Rosa County Assistant County Administrator Jared Lowe. ARPA outlines specific uses for the funds. It allows local governments to offer premium pay for essential workers. It also allows for investment in water and sewer infrastructure.

“Milton audit finds violations of state statute, failures to manage finances” via Tom McLaughlin of the Pensacola News-Journal — Nine of 44 Milton city officials mandated by state law to produce statements of financial interest in recent years have failed to do so, including five City Council members, two City Managers, a City Clerk, and a City Planning Board member. That is one of 11 “preliminary and tentative” findings released this week by the State Auditor General’s Office following its operational audit of city management. At the request of state Sen. Doug Broxson, the state’s Joint Legislative Auditing Committee voted in December to have the Auditor General’s Office examine Milton’s finances. The audit centered primarily around the city’s management of the North Santa Rosa Water Reclamation Project and its ongoing effort to build a wastewater treatment plant.

“Donna Adelson hires former judge, local defense attorney to represent her in murder trial” via Jeff Burlew of the Tallahassee Democrat — Adelson, whose previous attorneys had to withdraw or were disqualified because of conflicts of interest, has hired a former prosecutor turned judge and a well-known local lawyer to represent her. Court documents filed Wednesday show Adelson hired Jackie Fulford, a retired circuit judge and chief assistant state attorney in the 2nd Judicial Circuit, and Josh Zelman, a Tallahassee criminal defense and DUI lawyer. Fulford and Zelman, who each have their own firms, filed notice that Adelson is pleading not guilty to charges of first-degree murder, conspiracy and solicitation in the 2014 contract killing of Dan Markel.

“HOA tensions rise over anti-abortion signs in front of DeSantis aide’s Tallahassee home” via James Call of USA Today Network — A top aide to DeSantis is upsetting some of his Tallahassee neighbors with his sidewalk campaign against Amendment 4 – the proposed constitutional amendment to invalidate the state’s current six-week abortion ban. Anastasios Kamoutsas, Deputy Chief of Staff for DeSantis, lives in the Killearn Estates neighborhood, famed for a homeowner’s association that strictly enforces its covenants and restrictions, especially a prohibition on political signs. This week, DeSantis stepped up his campaign against Amendment 4 with a campaign-style rally in Miami-Dade County with doctors opposed to the initiative. They ended with a prayer from the archbishop of Miami and the Lieutenant Governor asking people not to vote like atheists. At about the same time, six “Vote No on 4” signs sprouted along the sidewalk in front of Kamoutsas’ home.

— LOCAL: SW FL —

“Venice tasks citizen’s panel to review city’s response to Helene and Milton” via Earle Kimel of the Sarasota Herald-Tribune — A new Venice Citizens Board will examine the city’s response to Helene and Milton — specifically the cleanup of debris from Helene before Milton struck, as well as preparations for draining a critical ditch before Helene. The motion to empower the Advisory Board to review the issues came from Council Member Ron Smith after public comments from Council candidates Joan Iacono and Patricia Ouellette, as well as several residents of Golden Beach, criticized the city for its hurricane response. The vote directing the Citizens Advisory Board review passed 4-3.

“Swim advisory lifted at all Collier County beaches after Milton” via Mahmoud Bennett of Fox 4 — The Florida Department of Health in Collier County has lifted its swim advisory for all local beaches after new testing showed no increased risk of illness from swimming in the water. The news brought hundreds of beachgoers to Naples on Wednesday to enjoy the water. “We are so excited to come back down here. The beach water is beautiful,” one visitor told Fox 4. Following the hurricane, DOH-Collier issued an advisory against swimming at specific beaches due to elevated levels of fecal bacteria, which were washed in by the storm surge. However, recent water quality tests have shown that bacteria levels have returned to “acceptable levels” according to state standards. “It’s absolutely lovely. It’s refreshing; the sun is gorgeous,” another beachgoer said.

“Joe Polzak named next Sarasota City Attorney amid talk of office transition” via Christian Casale of the Sarasota Herald-Tribune — Polzak needed a supermajority vote to become Sarasota’s next City Attorney. He easily cleared that hurdle with unanimous agreement by the City Commission that he was the right man for the job. Polzak will be Sarasota’s first new City Attorney in more than 20 years. In March, he is slated to officially replace Robert Fournier, who has held the top job since 2004. “Bob Fournier’s legal acumen and history with the city will be missed,” Mayor Liz Alpert said in a statement. “Promoting Joe Polzak from Assistant City Attorney to City Attorney, though, will provide additional stability and a wealth of knowledge about the varied legal issues the city is handling.”

“FBI arrests Naples man linked to Jan. 6 Capitol riots” via Stacey Henson of the Fort Myers News-Press — A Naples man faces charges linked to the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, the U.S. Department of Justice said, accusing him of assaulting law enforcement officers and other charges. The FBI arrested Zachary Pearlman, 26, of Naples, on charges in a criminal complaint filed in the District of Columbia with felony offenses of assaulting, resisting, or impeding certain officers and obstruction of law enforcement during a civil disorder, a news release reports. Pearlman is charged with misdemeanor offenses of entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds, disorderly or disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds, disorderly conduct in a Capitol building or grounds, and parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a Capitol building.

— TOP OPINION —

“Trump would surround himself with a frightful coterie of uncomfirmables” via Frank Bruni of The New York Times — Much of the fallout of a Trump victory is unknowable. But this much is certain: Returned to the White House, Trump would get input from — and award key positions to — a bestiary of nihilists, destructionists, and even criminals unlike any collection of advisers that any other President assembled. They’d be unscrupulous in all fashions but one: unswerving loyalty to Trump. He fumed about what he saw as a lack of that among his previous cadre of helpmates. The coming coterie would affirm Trump’s worst impulses, nurture his nuttiest ideas, and gleefully carry out his orders.

The first time around, Trump cared about impressing the Washington crowd and was fixated on what he believed to be the high IQ’s of his department and agency heads. He made them sound like the Incredibles.

The current team in waiting? They’re the Unconfirmables.

I’m not saying that Trump would fail to fill crucial government jobs. If Republicans get very lucky, prevail in most of the closest Senate races and wind up with a three- or four-seat majority in that chamber, he might be able to get its signoff on a cockapoo as Treasury Secretary. Or, worse yet, Jared Kushner. And even without such a majority, Trump could find ways to circumvent Senate involvement and oversight.

But whatever the legislative arithmetic, I have a hard time seeing some cast members of “Trump: The Sequel” passing an FBI background check, let alone winning Senate approval or getting high-level security clearances.

And while a right-wing provocateur like Laura Loomer wouldn’t find herself as an assistant secretary of the interior, she and the rest of the Unconfirmables would quite possibly find themselves in the Oval Office when they sought Trump’s ear, and he sought their adulation.

— OPINIONS —

“Trump’s vulgar talk speaks to far bigger problems” via the South Florida Sun-Sentinel editorial board — Trump’s unhinged conduct has become especially perilous for Americans to ignore because it implies that he is medically unfit for the presidency. “Increasingly vulgar behavior is a potential sign of dementia,” wrote Jonathan Reiner, a George Washington University professor of internal medicine and cardiovascular diseases and Dick Cheney’s longtime cardiologist. Medical science has a word for it: disinhibition, losing control of one’s manners and conduct. It happens to some people who drink too much. With dementia, it’s permanent. Reiner is far from the only physician to have noticed. “Everything they touch turns to …” he bellowed, as many in the audience shouted, “Shit!” Moments later, Trump referred to Harris as a “shit Vice President.”

“Why have Democrats played the Hitler card?” via Byron York of the Washington Examiner — The shift to a Trump-is-Hitler campaign theme is a direct result of Harris’ failure to prove to voters that she is a substantive candidate for President. All presidential candidates have to prove that they are up to the job. Harris spent her first weeks as a candidate enjoying a sugar high of wildly positive media coverage. During that time, she said almost nothing about what she would do as President. She unveiled a bare-bones agenda, like her proposed $25,000 tax credit for first-time homebuyers, but she never really grappled with the full range of responsibilities and powers of the presidency. During this time, Harris mostly hid behind softball media interviews. But she had chances to prove her substance. There was the Bret Baier interview on Fox News, the 60 Minutes interview on CBS, and, last night, the town hall on CNN. Harris could not present a convincing case for why she should be President.

“The swing states are in good hands” via Paul Rosenzweig of The Atlantic — In thinking about the days and weeks after Nov. 5, when unfounded attacks on the vote count and the integrity of America’s election are most likely to arise, one must begin with an uncomfortable acknowledgment: The threat to the fair evaluation of the results comes from only one party. There has never been any suggestion that Democratic officials are likely to disrupt the lawful counting of ballots systematically. The risk, such as it is, comes from possible spurious legal challenges raised by Trump supporters, partisan election administration by Republican state officials, and unjustifiably receptive consideration of election lawsuits by Republican-nominated judges. The good news is that in the states most likely to be decisive, that group is not in control. The mechanisms of election administration are generally in the hands of responsible public officials rather than partisan warriors — mostly Democrats, but a few clearheaded Republicans as well.

“Endorsement: DeSantis treats Florida’s judiciary like his personal toybox. Voters, smack his hands” via the Orlando Sentinel editorial board — Remember how much fun it was to get a new case for your dolls, craft supplies or toy cars? You’d look at it, all clean and empty, and imagine it stocked with your favorite things. That’s the kind of belated Christmas gift DeSantis unwrapped in January 2023 — only instead of Hot Wheels, he got to rip the plastic off a pack of Federalist Society members and fill a brand-new district court of appeals with judges chosen for their likely ability to nod approvingly and speak many cool legal phrases. If that sounds a little flippant, well, if you don’t laugh, you gotta cry. Fifty years ago, Florida remade its court system to be one of the nation’s most independent, ethical and transparent. And for a long time, the judiciary buffered Floridians from the worst impacts of political excess.

